The strong market rally over the past 6 months has left Altria (MO) in the dust. While the S&P 500 (SPY) has risen by 13.6%, MO stock is essentially flat, with a +0.3% change over this timeframe. Meanwhile, long-term investors of Altria have learned to be patient, while collecting the steady stream of rising dividends. I believe the current valuation presents a strong buying opportunity on MO, for those who seek long-term income and growth. In this article, I evaluate what makes Altria an attractive buy at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

A Solid Income Stock On Sale

Income-oriented investors don’t have to look very far when it comes to reliable dividend-paying stocks. Altria is one such company with a strong track record of rewarding its shareholders. It’s not technically a dividend aristocrat, since it reduced its dividend after spinning off Philip Morris International (PM) back in 2008. However, investors were not short-changed by that transaction, since those who held MO before the PM spin-off received 1 share of PM for every share of MO.

Investors who’ve held onto both stocks since before the spin-off now receive a combined $2.06 dividend per quarter. Therefore, Altria is a dividend aristocrat in my book. I could go back further to other spin-offs, but this isn’t a history lesson! While Altria seems to have a high payout ratio of 79%, one must keep in mind that the tobacco business is cash-rich, and is one that does not need capital-intensive investments that is required of manufacturing and technology companies. Management has a long-standing policy of keeping the dividend payout ratio at 80% of earnings, giving it the flexibility to repurchase shares with the remaining 20%.

One well-known risk to investing in tobacco stocks is the declining cigarette volumes. However, this risk appears to have been muted this year. When adjusted for trade inventory movements, cigarette volumes declined by just ~1% YoY in the latest quarter (Q3’20), and by just 2% YoY for the first nine months of the year. These results are far better than the consensus estimate of a 4% YoY decline. Meanwhile, Marlboro’s market share remained flat on a YoY basis, and improved by 50 basis points sequentially.

I see this impressive performance as being attributed to consumer migration away from vaping (given the headline risks from 2019), and due to increased levels of smoking during times of stress. Management alludes to these factors, as noted below during last conference call:

As we described last quarter, we expect Marlboro 2020 retail share to be pressured by the cross-category movement back into cigarettes that we observed earlier this year. And while this dynamic continue to affect Marlboro's year-over-year share in the third quarter, it was more than offset by favorable trends in the premium segment of the category, including increased smoker preference for premium products during these disruptive times. Marlboro also benefited in the quarter from lower promotional spending among competitive premium brands.”

A slowdown in cigarette volume declines is highly beneficial to Altria, as price increases have a bigger impact on improving the bottom line. This resulted in revenues, net of excise taxes, growing by 4.9% YoY in the latest quarter. As seen below adjusted OCI (operating company income) improved by 9.9% YoY in the latest quarter, and 10.5% YoY for the first nine months of the year.

Looking forward, I’m encouraged by Altria’s broad portfolio of products. Altria has an 80% ownership stake in Swiss tobacco company, Burger Sohne, which produces the On! brand nicotine pouches. As of September 30th, 2020, On! has achieved a retail share of 2.1% in the oral tobacco category (which includes chewing tobacco). On! appears to be ramping up fast, as it’s now sold in 56,000 stores, which is up 40% from Q2’20.

Plus, I see Juul eventually turning around. That’s because the September 9th deadline for PMTA (pre-market tobacco product applications) submissions to the FDA has already passed. As such, smaller e-vapor manufacturers who couldn’t meet this requirement are essentially no longer able to compete in this space. This was noted by management during the last conference call:

We encouraged FDA enforcement against noncompliant manufacturers including those who continue to sell e-vapor products without a PMTA submission. We estimate the total e-vapor volumes decreased by 13% for both the third quarter and the first nine months of 2020.”

Lastly, I see IQOS as being a strong revenue driver in the future, given that it has received MRTP (modified risk tobacco product) designation from the FDA. Plus, the IQOS 3 was just granted approval this month by the FDA. This device comes with several enhancements over IQOS 2.4, including a longer battery life and faster recharging time. IQOS has enjoyed a solid growth trajectory worldwide, by gaining 11.7 million users since launching just five years ago. As such, I see this as being an increasingly important part of Altria’s product portfolio going forward.

Turning to valuation, I see Altria as continuing to trade rather cheaply, at the current price of $42.98, with a blended P/E ratio of 9.8, which sits far below its normal P/E ratio of 16.4 over the past decade. While management expects EPS growth to be just 2%-4% this year, I believe the company can return to its historical 7%-9% growth rate, given its balanced and growing portfolio of products.

Meanwhile, I find the current 8.0% dividend yield to be attractive. The shares have picked up steam over the past 5 trading days, increasing by 7.6% since the start of December 3rd. As such, I see now as being an opportune time to add shares, before the dividend yield drops further.

Investor Takeaway

Altria has demonstrated its recession-resilience with both top and bottom line growth this year. It has a well-balanced portfolio of products, including traditional cigarettes, e-vapor, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco. Looking forward, I’m optimistic around Altria’s prospects for IQOS adoption in the U.S., given the strong adoption that it has seen around the world in just five years since launch. I find the shares to be attractively valued at the current price, and believe now is a good time to buy the stock, while the dividend yield is still high. Buy for income and growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO,PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.