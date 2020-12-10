The dividend is currently about $700 million annually. SLB should be squirreling this capital away until the economy is on stronger footing.

I have been bearish on Schlumberger (SLB) and cyclical names for years. The pandemic caused a demand destruction for oil, which hit oil services firms hard. Schlumberger reported Q3 revenue of $5.26 billion, down 2% sequentially. Oil services firms have battened down the hatches amid volatile oil prices. Earlier this year Schlumberger announced a restructuring that would involve laying off about 21,000 employees. It also sliced its quarterly dividend about 75% from $692 million to $174 million. I believe another dividend cut could be in the cards.

Schlumberger's FCF Barely Covers The Dividend

The pandemic hurt E&P in the oil patch, and subsequently caused Schlumberger's cash flow to suffer. Through the first nine months of 2020 ("YTD0920) the company generated free cash flow ("FCF") of $1.2 billion, down from $1.9 billion in the year earlier period. Dividends were $1.6 billion for YTD0920, down from $2.1 billion in the year earlier period.

Dividends exceeded FCF by $352 million for YTD0920. The company had to cut its dividends amid cash burn. In Q3 2020 Schlumberger generated FCF of $279 million, which exceeded its $174 million in quarterly dividends. Schlumberger's capital expenditures for YTD0920 were $878 million, down by $372 million versus the year earlier period.

FCF now exceeds dividends, but Schlumberger had to cut costs to the bone to achieve it. Schlumberger is still burdened with $700 million of annual dividends (current run rate) amid an uncertain economy. Pfizer's (PFE) prospects for an effective COVID-19 vaccine have brightened the outlook for the economy. However, social distancing policies will remain in effect for some time, which means travel could be restricted. Secondly, if consumer focus their spending on essential items post-pandemic then economic activity could take several quarters to return to normal.

In the meantime, oil demand could suffer. OPEC supply cuts have helped drive oil prices north of $45. This could help E&P. However, at some point demand for oil will need to kick in to justify more E&P in the oil patch. That could take a while.

Schlumberger's Margin Of Error Is Slim

Schlumberger has cash and short-term investments of $3.8 billion, and working capital of $2.6 billion. Its cash has been dragged down by prior dividend payments. Schlumberger's failed expansion into North America did not help matters. Secondly, E&P in the oil patch was stagnant prior to the pandemic. Once the pandemic subsides are we to assume that E&P in the oil patch will magically rise above its pre-2019 level?

Despite Schlumberger's cash balance, the company has little margin for error. Schlumberger has debt of $17.8 billion, up from $16.7 billion in the year earlier period. The additional debt may have been used to shore up liquidity. The debt load hovers around 3.7x run-rate EBITDA. This leaves little margin for error. If Schlumberger experiences more cash burn then it may not be able to raise more debt. Otherwise, its credit metrics deteriorate to the point where they exceed 4x EBITDA. This scenario could be cause for concern.

Conclusion

SLB trades at 9.4x run-rate EBITDA. Any missteps by the company could trigger another dividend cut. I rate the stock a hold.

