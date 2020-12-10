AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a leading manufacturer of unmanned aircraft systems "UASs," missile systems, and other high-altitude technologies. The company is recognized as an important U.S. Defense contractor while also serving international allied military markets. The growing demand for these types of reconnaissance and tactical equipment has supported strong growth driving a nearly 45% rally in the stock this year.

The company just reported its latest quarterly results which beat expectations highlighted by overall solid fundamentals. AeroVironment announced the strategic acquisition of German-based 'Telerob' which expands its portfolio with unmanned-ground-vehicles "UGVs" supporting ongoing expansion opportunities. While we recognize the positive long-term outlook, shares appear pricey and we take a more cautious view on the stock at the current level.

(Seeking Alpha)

AVAV Earnings Recap

AeroVironment reported its fiscal 2021 Q2 earnings on December 8th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.48, which was $0.17 ahead of expectations. Favorably, revenues of $92.7 million in the quarter climbed 11.3% y/y, $10.8 million ahead of the consensus estimates. The company benefited from healthy demand across its entire portfolio, with the revenue mix resulting in a higher gross margin at 44% compared to 42% in the period last year.

(Source: Company IR)

GAAP EPS of $0.09, was down $0.22 from the period last year, which included charges related to an impairment to its 7% stake in HAPSMobile Inc. joint venture investment in Loon LLC. Loon is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) meant to provide internet access to remote rural areas. Management explains this was more of an accounting exercise and not reflective of its core business. Since the carrying value of the JV is now zero on the balance sheet, AeroVironment will not recognize any further losses in HAPSMobile going forward. From the conference call:

In terms of the impairment, it was really just an accounting exercise on our side. It was related to an investment that HAPSMobile made into Loon LLC that based on Alphabet and Loon LLC's own decision and process – accounting process triggered a devaluation of that investment, which then triggered an impairment in our side, one-time of course and it sort of expedited the impairment losses of our investments into HAPSMobile. So it has nothing to do with our business operations, particularly and it has almost it literally nothing to do with the HAPSMobile's relationship with us of AeroVironment.

In terms of product segments, growth was driven by Tactical Missile Systems "TMS" where revenues reached $18.9 million, climbing 139% year over year. This balanced some weakness in the high-altitude-pseudo-satellite segment "HAPS" where revenues declined 14% y/y to $11.5 million. There was also a 2% y/y decline from the small UAS segment to $58.3 million for the quarter which remains the largest part of the business representing 63% of total revenues in the quarter. The "other" category, which includes products for commercial applications also supported the results with revenues climbing 43% y/y to $4.0 million.

(Source: Company IR)

It's important to note there is a normal quarter-over-quarter variability in the revenues which depends on the timing of deliveries. While the funded order backlog declined by 11% y/y to $130.6 million reflecting some disruptions to customer contracting due to the pandemic, there is an expectation for continued revenue growth including the anticipated revenues through the end of the year and recent bookings. Through Q2, the company is at 83% visibility to its full-year fiscal 2021 revenue guidance between $390 million and $410 million. If confirmed, the target at the midpoint would represent an increase of 9% compared to $367 million in fiscal 2020.

(Source: Company IR)

The company's announced acquisition of Telerob Gesellschaft für Fernhantierungstechnik mbH "Telerob" is an important development. AeroVironment is paying $45.4 million in cash with additional milestone awards over three years. Telerob is a leader in ground robotics with a portfolio of unmanned ground vehicles "UGVs" which is expected to complement AeroVironment's existing offerings. There are several opportunities for the products to leverage capabilities and the company has submitted a joint proposal to the U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal "EOD" robot program.

(Source: Company IR)

Overall, this was a strong quarter with continued momentum in the broader business outlook. In October, the company announced a contract with Viasat Inc. (VSAT) to develop an on-demand encrypted communications network delivered by small UAS. The company also continues to execute on its $146 million contracts for lethal miniature aerial missile systems "LMAMS" with the Switchblade 300 product being adopted by the U.S. Army. CEO Wahid Nawabi made comments during the conference call projecting optimism.

We are strengthening our leading market positions achieving critical milestone in the development and introduction of potentially valuable new capabilities, expanding our offering, deploying our balance sheet to grow our business strategically and delivering on our commitments to our customers. We are developing the solutions and capabilities our defense customers need to confront insurgencies as well as peer and near peer adversaries in both premises and contested environments. And we continue to execute our strategy to offer a multi-domain portfolio of intelligent unmanned solutions and capabilities integrating robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity technologies to equip our defense and other customers with the tools to win. By doing so, we believe we will continue to deliver even greater value to our shareholders and our customers.

Through the first half of the year, the company has generated $52.5 million in free cash flow based on $58.6 million in cash flow from operations and $6.1 million in capital expenditures over the period. AeroVironment ended Q2 with $368 million in cash and equivalents against zero in long-term financial debt. We view the company's balance sheet and cash flow as a strong point in its investment profile.

(Source: Company IR)

Management Guidance and Consensus Estimates

Along with the revenue target for the full year between $390 million to $410 million as mentioned, management also expects EPS between $1.74 and $1.94. The estimate represents a flat growth at the midpoint compared to last year, based on a slightly lower operating margin between 12% and 12.5% compared to 13% in 2019. The story here is higher CAPEX in a range between 4% to 5% of revenue from 3% in 2020 while earnings will also be pressured from a lower gross margin given the expected full-year revenue mix.

(Source: Company IR)

According to consensus estimates, the forecast for fiscal 2021 revenue at $404 million and EPS of $1.88 are in line with management targets. Looking ahead, the market expects growth to again climb by 9.3% in fiscal 2022 while EPS can accelerate, up 15% towards $2.16. There is an expectation that the Telerob acquisition will be accretive to earnings once the deal closes in the first half of next year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The attraction of AeroVironment beyond its solid balance sheet and steady growth is the exposure to these next-generation robotic and unmanned vehicle systems that are still in the early stages of adoption. While there are other major manufacturers of UAVs and similar tactical equipment, there is a differentiation here with the unique technologies addressing important specialized applications. The company benefits from its long-running relationships with the Department of Defense and military branches along with growing markets internationally. We're encouraged by the growth initiatives including the Telerob acquisition which opens up new opportunities in ground-based systems.

While we recognize the positive long-term outlook, our concern here comes down to valuation. The stock is trading at a forward price to sales multiple of 5.6x and forward price to earnings of 50x, well above long-term averages for the company. This is in the context of consensus revenue growth at 10% and EPS expected to be approximately flat for fiscal 2021. Shares appear pricey, already commanding a high growth premium.

Data by YCharts

The other consideration here is that shares have already rallied over 45% this year, included a 20% rally in just the past month. By this measure, we take a cautious view at the current level and rate shares of AVAV as a hold with a price target for the year ahead at $100. We'd like to see some top-line acceleration and greater improvement in margins to take a more bullish view on the stock.

To the upside, the company's ability to continue beating expectations and possible revisions higher to guidance could be a catalyst for the stock to climb higher. That being said, we just don't see this one as breaking out right now without a major development such as a new major military contract award or significant product innovation.

The main risk we see comes down to execution. Weaker than expected results could force a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook. There are also questions related to Congressional funding towards certain weapons systems programs which may or may not be included in the U.S. government's 2021 appropriations. The decline in the order backlog adds some hesitation and it will be important for that figure to climb going forward.