An analysis of Cardinal Health shows the dividend is likely safe after opioid settlement costs are considered.

I created this model real money portfolio for retirees because even though there are already a lot of articles written about stocks and portfolios for retirement, I find most of them disappointing. As a retired person, I see several problems that are common among these articles. I detailed these in my article that introduced this portfolio. Below is a summary of them.

It is not always clear if the proposed portfolio is for a retired person or if it is meant to be a retirement portfolio for a person still in accumulation phase. In many cases, these portfolios should be different.

Many articles reach for yield, potentially risking income and principal.

Many of these articles propose allocations to REITs and MLPs. By definition, these are highly leveraged and, therefore, risky business models.

Some, if not most, of these articles are written by someone who is not retired. In my view, it is difficult, if not impossible, to have the same perspective as retired person.

Background

I suffered a dividend cut with my Dominion (D) shares in early July. I managed to sell the shares early in the morning after the announcement, so I did not lose capital. I am taking the funds from the sale of these shares and putting them into this portfolio. I have $15,000 to invest in this portfolio. Each position will start at about $750. This will make a decent-sized portfolio of 20 stocks. Due to the sale of D shares, investing in this portfolio does not increase my overall equity exposure.

The methodology

For retirees using a dividend growth strategy and living off the dividends from the investments, there are a few critical factors. The probability of a dividend cut should be reduced as much as possible. In this methodology, there are two criteria used to reduce the odds of a cut. First, a dividend streak of 20 years is required for inclusion. This helps to ensure the company’s business model is sound and can withstand economic downturns. It will also generally mean that company management is committed to the dividend. The second criterion is a payout ratio of less than 65% for initial inclusion in the portfolio. This will allow the dividend to be maintained if there is a dip in earnings.

Another important factor is yield. While it is not desirable to reach for yield, a certain minimum is necessary. I set this at 1.9%, which was the yield of the S&P 500 when the portfolio was started.

It is also wise to not overpay for the stocks. We use a criterion of P/E of 17 or less. We will, of course, look at each company and take into account if it normally trades at a lower P/E. For instance, if a company has a current P/E of 15 but normally trades at at P/E of 12, we probably would not add it to the portfolio.

These criteria will generally exclude REITs and MLPs. That is OK, because this portfolio avoids these high-risk industries.

To find such investments, the screens are as follows:

Start with all Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

Eliminate all those with a dividend streak of less than 20 years.

Eliminate all those with a yield of less than 1.9% or the current yield of the S&P 500.

Eliminate all those with a payout ratio of greater than 65%.

Eliminate all those with a P/E of greater than 17 or the current P/E of the S&P 500.

Eliminate all those with a market capitalization of less than $1 billion.

At the end of October, the portfolio contained the stocks in the following table.

Company Ticker Purchase Price Shares Div. Yield at Purchase Cost Total Div. Aflac Inc. AFL $35.30 21 $1.12 3.2% $741.30 $23.52 Albemarle Corp. ALB $82.79 9 $1.54 1.9% $745.11 $13.86 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM $42.66 18 $1.44 3.4% $767.88 $25.92 AT&T Inc. T $29.81 25 $2.08 7.0% $745.25 $52.00 Franklin Resources BEN $22.52 34 $1.05 4.7% $765.68 $35.70 General Dynamics GD $147.29 5 $4.40 3.0% $736.45 $22.00 International Business Machines IBM $124.46 6 $6.52 5.2% $746.76 $39.12 J.M. Smucker Co. SJM $111.89 7 $3.60 3.2% $783.23 $25.20 McGrath Rentcorp MGRC $59.26 13 $1.68 2.8% $770.38 $21.84 MDU Resources MDU $21.13 35 $0.83 3.9% $739.55 $29.05 New Jersey Resources NJR $31.36 24 $1.25 4.0% $752.64 $30.00 Raytheon Technologies RTX $57.53 13 $1.90 3.3% $747.89 $24.70 T. Rowe Price Group TROW $136.59 5 $3.60 2.6% $682.93 $18.00 UGI Corp. UGI $34.10 22 $1.32 3.9% $750.20 $29.04 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA $40.61 18 $1.87 4.6% $730.98 $33.66 3.8% $11,206.23 $423.61

Until I fill out the portfolio, I am screening the CCC list each month to see if there are any new companies that meet the screen criteria. There were no new companies on the November CCC list to be added to the portfolio. When I ran the screen on the December list, the following stocks passed the screens.

Name Symbol Sector General Dynamics GD Industrials T. Rowe Price Group TROW Financials Aflac Inc. AFL Financials Cardinal Health Inc. CAH Health Care J.M. Smucker Co. SJM Consumer Staples Cincinnati Financial CINF Financials UGI Corp. UGI Utilities Prosperity Bancshares PB Financials People's United Financial PBCT Financials Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR Financials MDU Resources MDU Utilities United Bankshares Inc. UBSI Financials Bank OZK OZK Financials Mercury General Corp. MCY Financials Telephone & Data Sys. TDS Communication Services McGrath Rentcorp MGRC Industrials 1st Source Corp. SRCE Financials Tompkins Financial Corp. TMP Financials Southside Bancshares SBSI Financials

General Dynamics, T. Rowe Price, Aflac, J.M. Smucker Co., UGI Corp., and MDU Resources are all in the portfolio already.

We are also avoiding all banks at this time until the full impact of economic shutdowns and near-zero interest rates is known.

That leaves Telephone & Data Systems, Cardinal Health, and Mercury General Corp. remaining from the December list.

Telephone & Data Systems Inc. and Mercury General Corp

As discussed in previous updates, TDS's earnings history is very choppy. The orange line essentially tracks earnings, and they are very inconsistent. In my view, this is not the kind of earnings performance of stocks that would be in a retirement portfolio. TDS was eliminated from the portfolio.

Likewise for Mercury General Corp.

MCY is also eliminated from the portfolio.

Cardinal Health

The last stock to evaluate is Cardinal Health, which is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company providing customized solutions to healthcare providers. CAH stock price has been struggling since 2017. In 2017, the company purchased Medtronics and issued debt to complete the purchase.

Debt reported by CAH over the last 20 years is shown as under.

Debt went up by about $4 billion in 2017, and CAH has been paying it down since. Debt/EBITDA peaked at 3.0 and is currently 2.5, which is generally considered safe. The market apparently was not impressed with the merger, as the stock price began to slide from a fairly valued range to undervalued about the time the merger announcement was made.

The troubles

One of its competitors began a price war that caused a dip in earnings and caused further declines in the stock. Then, the opioid litigation started and has kept the stock in the depressed range of $45-55 per share. All this makes the stock price and returns look pretty ugly since 2014, and it could be argued that CAH was significantly overvalued.

The above chart is based on operating earnings. The GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings are much different.

CAH took nearly $6 billion in accrual reserves for opioid litigation settlement over the last few years, and that is a current expense for GAAP earnings.

The Dividend

There is no agreement on the dividend growth streak for CAH. The CCC list says 24 years, Seeking Alpha says 26 years and Sure Dividend (which is based on the Dividend Aristocrat list, I think) says 33 years. At any rate, the streak is significant.

Now that we have summarized the poor performance of the stock price and the reasons for it, let’s take a look how the company is doing financially and try to make a determination as to whether it is undervalued with a sustainable dividend or overvalued with an unsustainable dividend.

Revenue

It all starts on the top line. I suppose there could be exceptions, but generally, if the revenues are not growing over time, profit growth and, therefore, dividend growth are unsustainable.

Since 2011, CAH has grown revenue at 4.5% CAGR. One could say that growth rate should have been higher due to the merger, and that is a fair point. However, the important thing is that revenues are growing.

Share count

Before we look at the per share metrics, we should know any trends in share count.

The share count has been declining since 2011. Despite the recent struggles with the price war and the opioid litigation and possible multi-billion dollar settlement, the share count has continued to decline.

Cash flow

Cash is what pays the dividends. Let’s look at free cash flow and dividends on an absolute basis. The dark blue columns are free cash flow and the light blue are the dividends.

Free cash flow has covered the dividend payment in every year displayed on the chart, which starts in 2001. In the last 10 years, the payout ratio has averaged 34%, and over the last 4 years, it has averaged 43%. It is not shown on this graph, but the TTM payout ratio is 28%.

Let’s look at profit margins.

In Millions $ Income Statement Jun 2013 Jun 2014 Jun 2015 Jun 2016 Jun 2017 Jun 2018 Jun 2019 Jun 2020 Total Revenues 101,093 91,084 102,531 101,546 129,976 136,809 145,534 152,922 Gross Profit 4,921 5,161 5,712 5,643 6,544 7,181 6,834 6,868 Operating Income 1,880 1,910 2,199 2,420 2,291 1,985 1,808 1,799 GP Margin 4.9% 5.7% 5.6% 5.6% 5.0% 5.2% 4.7% 4.5% Operating Income Margin 1.9% 2.1% 2.1% 2.4% 1.8% 1.5% 1.2% 1.2%

(Source: Author, using data from Seeking Alpha)

A couple of things seem apparent from this. First, the company, and industry for that matter, operates on very small margins. Second, the effects of the price war can be seen in 2018-2020.

Now what about that opioid litigation? CAH has taken a write-down on GAAP earnings of over $5 billion, but none of that has hit its cash flow yet. We need to know if that eventual cash payment will cause a dividend cut. Therefore, we need to check the cash and liquidity position. To find this, we look in the notes to financial statements in the 2020 annual report.

Cash 2.75 Commercial Paper and Revolver 2.00 Receivable sales facility 1.00 Total Liquidity 5.75

(Source: In billion $; Summarized from 2020 annual report)

The total liquidity is about the same as the opioid litigation settlement liability. If the settlement has to be paid all at once, CAH would have a severe cash crunch, and buybacks, dividends, and debt reduction would all likely have to be suspended. There is a potential settlement. It is not final, but let’s see what we can learn about it. Looking again at the annual report, we find the following comment in the notes:

In October 2019, we agreed in principle to a global settlement framework with a leadership group of state attorneys general that is designed to resolve all pending and future opioid lawsuits and claims by states and political subdivisions... The Settlement Framework includes (1) a cash component, pursuant to which we would pay up to $5.56 billion over eighteen years,...”

It goes on to reiterate that the settlement is not final, but in my opinion, the fact that the company put these kind of details in the annual report indicates the settlement is not likely to vary significantly from the stated terms.

Assuming the settlement proceeds as indicated, the cash cost is about $310 million per year. Looking again at cash flow:

(Taking the average of the last 4 years)

FCF $ 2,068 Dividends $ 576 Buybacks $ 529 Early Debt Payoff $ 941 Settlement $ 310 Total Uses $ 2,357

(Data Source: In million $; CAH Financials tab on Seeking Alpha)

It is likely that either buybacks or early debt reductions will be reduced if the years after the settlement look similar to the last 4 years. However, I think it is likely that revenues will keep increasing, which would cause cash flow to increase. So, it is possible that they continue at the same rates. In any case, CAH is committed to the dividend, so I think any cuts will come from buybacks and debt reduction. I do not expect that this particular settlement will cause the dividend to be cut or suspended.

We can now summarize for CAH:

It meets all screening criteria for the R-Squared portfolio. It has a dividend growth streaks of 24 years or more. Its valuation is below the market and below its historical valuation. The yield is about 3.4%. The payout ratio is about 36%.

Revenue has been increasing over time.

Share count has been decreasing over time.

Debt has been decreasing since the merger with Medtronics.

The free cash flow payout ratio has been around 40% historically.

CAH has sufficient cash generation and liquidity such that the opioid settlement framework is not likely to cause a dividend cut.

For these reasons, CAH was added to the R-Squared portfolio at an initial cost of $56.066 per share.

Now the portfolio looks like this.

Company Ticker Purchase Price Shares Div. Yield at Purchase Cost Total Div. Aflac Inc. AFL $35.30 21 $1.12 3.2% $741.30 $23.52 Albemarle Corp. ALB $82.79 9 $1.54 1.9% $745.11 $13.86 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM $42.66 18 $1.44 3.4% $767.88 $25.92 AT&T Inc. T $29.81 25 $2.08 7.0% $745.25 $52.00 Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH $56.07 14 $1.94 3.5% $784.98 $27.21 Franklin Resources BEN $22.52 34 $1.05 4.7% $765.68 $35.70 General Dynamics GD $147.29 5 $4.40 3.0% $736.45 $22.00 International Business Machines IBM $124.46 6 $6.52 5.2% $746.76 $39.12 J.M. Smucker Co. SJM $111.89 7 $3.60 3.2% $783.23 $25.20 McGrath Rentcorp MGRC $59.26 13 $1.68 2.8% $770.38 $21.84 MDU Resources MDU $21.13 35 $0.83 3.9% $739.55 $29.05 New Jersey Resources NJR $31.36 24 $1.25 4.0% $752.64 $30.00 Raytheon Technologies RTX $57.53 13 $1.90 3.3% $747.89 $24.70 T. Rowe Price Group TROW $136.59 5 $3.60 2.6% $682.93 $18.00 UGI Corp. UGI $34.10 22 $1.32 3.9% $750.20 $29.04 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA $40.61 18 $1.87 4.6% $730.98 $33.66 3.8% $11,991.21 $450.82

Some holding statistics based on cost.

Statistic Average Yield 3.8% Payout Ratio 48.3% Dividend Growth Streak 31 P/E 13.4

As of now, there are 16 stocks in the portfolio. There is also about $3,900 cash in the account, including the profit from the sale of EV. So, there are enough funds to increase the amount of stocks in the portfolio to 21 from the originally planned number of 20. However, the profits may be used to add to current holdings if opportunity arrives at attractive valuations. Each month, or perhaps more often, I will review the Dividend Champions list in search of the final 5 additions to the portfolio. We will begin periodic performance reviews after the portfolio has a few more months in existence.

A word of caution

Even though I have purchased them, I would not recommend blindly buying the stocks on the list. An investor should do his/her own due diligence. Every person will have different risk tolerances, or maybe industries or stocks they don't feel comfortable holding. However, this list can serve as a good starting point for a retiree to begin due diligence and portfolio selection. Also, the screens can be tweaked or added to for investors that have different tolerances and situation than I do.

Among other things to consider when selecting stocks from the list is volatility. If it is difficult emotionally for an investor to handle high price fluctuations, the beta and standard deviation should be reviewed. This screen did not consider any volatility component.

This review did not consider the dividend growth rate, only that it did grow. If an investor wants fast dividend growth, it should be reviewed before making selections.

As with all of my articles, my intent is to show what I am doing the thought process behind it. I am not suggesting anyone follow my actions, and I am not giving advice.

I hope you enjoyed this article about a real money portfolio written by a retiree for retirees. You can find my most recent Motorhome Retirement update here. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest articles, click "Follow" next to GrayBeard Retirement at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THE PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.