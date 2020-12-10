December Dogs Of The Dow Run Away

Analyst one-year targets forecast 10 highest yield Dow stocks producing 39.11% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from the same investment in all 10. Higher-priced "big" Dow dogs continued to the lead according to broker-augured gains of December.

"The Dow® [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation.is also a consideration."- Dow Jones & Co.

Foreword

While more than half this new collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, the 10 lowest-priced Dogs of the Dow are worth consideration. This month just one of the 10 lives up to the ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding the single share price. Several more show prices within $10 of meeting that goal.

With renewed downside market pressure, it may be possible for (CSCO, CVX, DOW, INTC, KO, MRK, and VZ) to join the one elite lowest-priced high-yield Dow stock, WBA, (the one ideal dog) and also become fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year's end. But holiday ebullience prevails in the December market and the Dow prices of all but one stock have run away and gone out of reach.

After the Ides of March dip, and others yet to come, the time to buy at least one of the top yield Dow dogs continues to beckon.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Targeted 11.05% To 18.86% Net Gains From Top 10 Dow Dogs By December 7, 2021

Four of 10 top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as also being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) So, this December 2020 yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizard estimates, was 40% accurate.

Estimates based on dividend returns from $1k invested in the 10 highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: One-year target prices from single analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to December 7, 2021 were:

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $188.63, based on the median of target estimates from 22 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

The Home Depot (HD) was projected to net $179.80 based on the median of target price estimates from 33 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% over the market as a whole.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) was projected to net $144.95, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from 15 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% greater than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) was projected to net $140.88, based on the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) was projected to net $132.14, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 35 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% under the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) netted $131.08 based on the median of target price estimates from 26 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% greater than the market as a whole.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) was projected to net $127.60, based on the median of target price estimates from 29 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $122.69, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 19 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) was projected to net $118.57, based on dividends, plus the median of target prices estimated by 26 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% over the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) was forecast to net $110.47, based on a the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, including annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 63% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 13.97% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top 10 Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 9% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Three Dow Dividend Dogs To Lose 4.12%-6.9% By December 2021

Three probable losing trades revealed by YCharts to 2021 were:

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) projected a loss of $41.23 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% less than to the market as a whole.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) projected a loss of $66.30 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from 24 analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% greater than to the market as a whole.

American Express Co. (AXP) projected a loss of $69.04 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from 28 analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% over the market as a whole.

The average loss in dividend and price was estimated at 5.89% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 17% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

The December 7, 2020 Dow 30 By Yield

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 2.95% To 5.69% Per YCharts And 3.11% To 5.95% Per IndexArb

Top 10 Dow dogs as of 12/7/20 by YCharts and IndexArb represented seven of 11 Morningstar sectors. Both listed the same nine of 10 stocks while differing in the 10th slot-holders.

Lone energy stock, Chevron Corp. [1], was the top dog on both lists. However the lone basic materials stock, was second per YCharts but third according to IndexArb, that was Dow Inc. (DOW) [2][3]. Second place per IndexArb belonged to the first of two technology dogs in the top 10, International Business Machines [3][2].

Fourth place on both the YChart and IndexArb lists went to the top healthcare firm, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) [4]. The fifth place holder on both lists was the communication services representative, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)[5].

The lone industrials leader was sixth per both YCharts and IndexArb , 3M Co., (MMM) [6]. A second technology stock placed seventh on both lists, Cisco Systems, [7].

The two lists switched places for Healthcare sector representative Merck & Co. Inc., and Consumer Defensive Sector member, Coca-Cola Co. (KO). For YCharts it was MRK [8] and KO [9] but IndexArb put KO [8] and MRK [9].

Finally a Top financial services member placed 10th per YCharts, but was not listed by IndexArb, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) [10]. The tenth slot, for Index Arb was held by another Healthcare member, Amgen Inc. [10] to complete the December 7 top 10 list of dogs of the Dow by yield.

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top 10 Dow dogs by yield as of market close 12/7/2020. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com. There was a $9.40 difference in estimated dividends between YCharts and IndexArb, and a $104.57 price differential that moved the percentages two points. All because the more expensive Amgen stock replaced JPMorgan on the IndexArb list.

This month nine of the top 10 Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the 10 exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. In this December Dow 30 Index, just one of the top 10 now meets that goal, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is the only dogcatcher certified selection to buy and hold forever, this month.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Still Overbought

The difference in aggregate single share price vs. dividend yield for the top 10 Dow dogs was two percentage points this month. Price showed as 68% per YCharts and 70% for IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the 10 was 32% for YCharts and 30% for IndexArb. As mentioned above, that is because the more expensive Amgen stock replaced JPMorgan on the IndexArb list.

Thus, in December, IndexArb's dividend percentage was lowest. In November, as in most months, IndexArb dividend projection was the higher of the two. In March, April, and May however, the market caught up and passed the Index Arb forecasters for higher yields and lower prices. That happens when a more expensive stock on the IndexArb list fills in for a less expensive stock on the YCharts edition. In November, all selections equalized in the top 10 with the IndexArb showed the higher yield.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, 26 of these 27 dividend payers are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top 10 average price per dollar of annual dividend for December 7, 2020 was $24.81 per YCharts or $24.91 in the IndexArb reckoning.

One that cut its dividend in March, Boeing (BA), has re-learned and been certified that it knows how to fly so may get airborne again if its customers ever can ever find passengers. BA may be still in worse shape than was GE when excused from the Dow index. As for Disney (DIS), the magic kingdom may have to sell some castles to stay solvent. The new no-dividend stock on the block, Salesforce (CRM), is simply overpriced. Those three non-dividend payers are the true down-dogs of the Dow,

Remember this dogcatcher yield-based stock-picking strategy is contrarian. That means rooting for (buying) the underdog is productive when you don't already own these stocks. If you do hold these stocks, then you must look for opportune pullbacks in price to add to your position to best improve your dividend yield.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As you can see, only Walgreens is well under the goal of closing the gap between share price and dividend from $1k invested.

This illustration shows that eight more low priced stocks (CISCO, CVS, DOW, VZ, KO, JPM, IBM, MRK) need to trim prices between five and fifty dollars. Then, one behemoth priced stock holds the key to realizing the 50/50 goal for share prices equaling dividend payouts from $10k invested. If 3M, could shed just $93.41 in share price, the top 10 as a group could attain that elusive 50/50 goal.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Index Showed 10.26% To 16.71% Top 10 Upsides To December 7, 2021; (32) Seven Downsides Were Revealed By Broker One-Yr. Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 39.11% Disadvantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Dow Dogs As Of December 7, 2021

10 top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Dow dogs selected 12/7/20 revealing the highest dividend yields represented eight of the 11 sectors in Y-Charts and IndexArb reckonings. Basic Materials and Consumer Cyclical went missing. (Real Estate is not reported and Utilities has its own Dow Index.)

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected Five Lowest Priced of the 10 Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (34) To Deliver 5.09% Vs. (35) 8.36% Net Gains by All 10 Come December 7, 2021

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 39.11% LESS gain than from $5k invested in all 10. The sixth lowest priced, Merck & Co. Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gains of 18.86%.

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for December 7 were: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coca-Cola Co., Dow Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc., with prices ranging from $42.43 to $61.35.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs for December 7 were: Merck & Co. Inc., Chevron, JPMorgan Chase & Co., International Business Machines, and 3M Co., whose prices ranged from $82.51 to $170.15.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017, the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018, analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019 but switched to conforming for the last two quarters.) In 2020 analyst projections so far have been quite contrarian.

Afterword

Lest there be any doubt about the recommendations in this article, below is the list of one December 7 Dow Index stock showing dividends for $1k invested exceeding its single share price:

Walgreens, is the only Dow Industrial attaining the goal of closing the gap between share price and dividend from $1k invested.

The dogcatcher hands-off recommendations are still in place referring to one that cut its dividend in March, while Boeing, has re-learned (and is certified) how to fly, but still has to find customers before it can get airborne again. BA is absolutely in worse shape than was GE when booted off the Dow index (despite analyst optimism for the lone American commercial air-crafter). Also keep hands off the new non-dividend member of the Dow, Salesforce.com Inc. until it declares a dividend from $1K invested greater than its single share price. Disney needs audiences to get back to buying tickets to watch and ride before resuming a dividend.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb, YCharts, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: dailyhive.com.

