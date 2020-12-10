The situation at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) has changed significantly for the better in the last few days. Orladeyo was approved by the FDA last week, and the company secured up to $325 million in funding this week. It remains to be seen whether the convenience of oral therapy is enough to make up for lower efficacy than Takhzyro or Haegarda, but Orladeyo doesn’t really need to become the market leader in hereditary angioedema for the product to matter to BioCryst’s valuation and especially its financial position.

The focus now turns to the pipeline in the next few months and to Orladeyo’s uptake in the U.S. in 2021 and the approval and launch in Japan and the EU.

Orladeyo approved but faces stiff competition

BioCryst intends to focus on the convenience of an oral drug as Orladeyo's efficacy is not as great as that of its competitors. Both Takhzyro and Haegarda have higher reductions in attacks than Orladeyo.

Takeda's (TAK) Takhzyro is the leader in terms of both percentage reduction (73-87% across three doses) and the mean number of attacks per month (0.26 to 0.53 attacks per month). CSL's Haegarda reduces the number of attacks relative to placebo by 67% to 87% and the mean number of attacks per month is 0.5 to 1.2 across two doses.

Orladeyo reduces the number of attacks by 30% to 44% and the mean number of attacks per month is 1.65 for the 110mg dose and 1.31 for the 150mg dose.

BioCryst intends to aggressively market the convenience option, and there is a certain percentage of patients who derive a significant benefit from Orladeyo. In the phase 3 study, 50% of patients taking the 150mg dose had a 70% or greater reduction in HAE attacks and 23% had a 90% or greater reduction in HAE attacks per month. These patients are more likely to stay on the drug.

The use of prophylactic HAE drugs is increasing with the availability of Takhzyro and Haegarda, and this part of the market is likely going to grow significantly in the following years and at the expense of on-demand drugs for the treatment of HAE attacks.

There are up to 40,000 HAE patients worldwide and more than 15,000 in territories where Orladeyo is expected to be available in the following years. There are between 5,000 and 10,000 patients in the U.S. alone (the estimated prevalence of HAE is between 1 in 33,000 people and 1 in 67,000 people). Given Orladeyo’s suboptimal efficacy profile, I believe 10-15% market penetration at peak is a reasonable assumption and this estimate range results in approximately $450 million to $650 million in annual sales, assuming a global average net price of $300,000 per patient per year and an addressable market of 15,000 patients (the gross price in the U.S. was set at $485,000 per patient per year).

I think the low end of the range is reasonable considering Takhzyro’s annualized net sales run rate of $800 million this year just nine quarters into the launch. Takhzyro's growth this year was probably impacted by the pandemic.

Source: Takeda earnings reports and author's calculations based on the end-of-quarter USDJPY exchange rate

The risk for BioCryst on the commercial side in the near-term is underperformance relative to analyst estimates, but estimates appear reasonable - 2021 and 2022 total revenue estimates are $61 million and $121 million, respectively.

Funding overhang removed through royalty and debt financing

BioCryst announced transactions totaling up to $325 million in funding with $250 million available at closing.

Royalty Pharma will provide an upfront payment of $125 million and will in return receive 8.75% in royalties on net sales of Orladeyo up to $350 million, 2.75% on sales between $350 million and $550 million, and no royalty on sales over $550 million. Royalty Pharma will also receive a tiered percentage revenue for Orladeyo in certain territories and 1% royalty on global net sales of BCX9930 if approved.

A fund managed by Athyrium Capital Management will provide BioCryst with a $200 million credit facility, and BioCryst will draw $125 million at closing. The remaining $75 million will be available upon reaching defined revenue milestones. The interest rate is LIBOR plus 8.25% with a LIBOR floor of 1.75% and is interest-only for the entire five-year term. The loan is subject to a minimum liquidity covenant of $15 million and there are no other financial covenants unless the third tranche is drawn by BioCryst.

BioCryst will use part of the proceeds to repay $44 million of outstanding indebtedness under the credit facility with MidCap Financial Trust. The company had $148 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q3 and the pro-forma end of Q3 cash balance is $354 million plus the access to an additional $75 million.

The cash runway is now extended well into 2022 assuming some revenue contribution from Orladeyo. The significantly strengthened cash position allows for an unconstrained launch of Orladeyo and for the company to invest more aggressively in its pipeline, and mainly BCX9930.

Separately, in my previous articles, I expressed concerns over how the company was managed in the past. The way management addressed the financing issue this time around increases my confidence in its competence. Massive dilution was avoided and should not happen in the future (or at least not in a meaningful way anytime soon).

Conclusion

The approval of Orladeyo and the $250 million raised this week have significantly changed the risk profile of BioCryst. Orladeyo is not a terribly exciting product, but I do think it has value. The cash raised removes funding concerns and allows the company to focus on the launch of Orladeyo and pipeline execution. BCX9930 continues to be the main asset of interest (see my previous article for more on BCX9930), and I believe it has the potential to dwarf the value of Orladeyo in the following years. The preliminary results of galidesivir in COVID-19 patients are due this month, but I don’t have high hopes there given the generally underwhelming results of Remdesivir (including last month's WHO update) and because the study is too small to show a meaningful benefit. BCX9250 represents additional upside optionality - it is in a phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and should enter a phase 2 study in FOP patients in 2021.

The main risk in the near term is Orladeyo underperforming launch expectations and BCX9930 reporting disappointing PNH data in Q1 2021. Galidesivir results are next, but I don’t see a real fundamental risk there, only upside (if any).

