I believe that the more sophisticated investor can use SSO to position a portfolio to outperform in 2021, while limiting losses if things go south.

Leverage the entire stock market in order to beat the S&P 500 over time, but do not forget to protect the downside.

In this article, I explore one approach to being bullish the S&P 500 through the ProShares Ultra S&P500 – without being irresponsible.

Despite the eventual hiccup, the US stock market continues to push higher and make fresh all-time highs. Support over the past month and a half has come in the form of (1) optimism towards the coronavirus vaccine, (2) reduced jitters following the end of the election cycle and (3) timid optimism that some fiscal stimulus could come before the end of the year.

Today, I explore one approach to playing the bullish end of the argument (i.e. that stocks are poised to continue climbing into the new year), using the ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) at the base of the strategy, plus a "twist" to protect the portfolio against sizable losses.

Credit: Seeking Alpha

What is SSO?

Before diving into the discussion, it helps to briefly look at the ProShares Ultra S&P500 a bit more closely. This is a leveraged fund that, simply put, aims to deliver twice the daily return of the S&P 500 (SPY). The fund manager charges a fairly rich 91-bp annual fee on this ETF, which in turn is very liquid, at an average trading volume of about $200 million per day.

Readers should be careful with leveraged ETFs, as these instruments may not be suitable for most investors. However, I have written plenty about this type of fund and addressed what I consider to be a bit of misunderstanding about how they work. One of the most popular myths, in my view, is that LETFs should only be day-traded – when, in fact, some of them have performed even better as buy-and-hold plays.

In any case, don't just take my word at face value. A decent amount of homework is highly advised before putting capital at risk in SSO or any other leveraged ETF.

Data by YCharts

The appeal of leverage

When people ask me what stocks to buy to produce market-beating returns, I often provide an answer that is received with equal parts confusion and skepticism (and possibly disappointment over the proposed solution's lack of sophistication):

Forget stock picking, and just leverage the entire stock market.

Underneath this seemingly irresponsible recommendation are (1) the assumption that stocks in general will continue to rise over time and (2) the idea that quick and easy trumps time-consuming and complicated.

The graph above seems to support the idea. Over the past decade and a half, since SSO has been in existence, leveraging the S&P 500 at a factor of two would have produced roughly twice the cumulative returns of the broad market: 398% vs. 191%, an easy beat with minimal effort. This is true despite the two painful bear markets that took place during the period.

But don't forget the risk

The problem with this simplistic strategy is that a leveraged portfolio can be exposed to very painful losses in the short term. In 2008-2009, for example SSO dropped 85% from peak to trough. In 2020, the damage was not quite as bad, but it still looked ugly: 59% maximum drawdown. Good luck hanging on to a leveraged pure-equities strategy during times of panic.

One of the solutions for this problem would be to blend in a highly uncorrelated asset alongside SSO to cushion the losses and the volatility of the portfolio. The more this asset's price tends to climb when stocks fall off the bunkbed, the better. Yes, I am talking volatility in this case. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) could be very useful here.

But anyone who looks at VIXY's graph below would be terrified. Why would anyone want to put money in a fund that has produced such dismal returns?

Data by YCharts

Here, the devil is very well-hidden in the details. Over time, VIXY is expected to "decay," a result of futures contracts being rolled over when the market is in contango – that is, most of the time. But also, the fund is supposed to behave (and has historically behaved) in a way that makes it a very useful diversification tool to stocks in the short term. Let me use a couple of examples to illustrate.

The charts below represent the following (rebalanced quarterly, if applicable):

Portfolio 1 is an effectively leveraged blend of 90% SSO and 10% VIXY Portfolio 2 is the S&P 500, unlevered Portfolio 3 is 100% VIXY

Source: graphs by Portfolio Visualizer

Notice that, when the stock market has fallen apart in the past, VIXY has climbed to the roof. The eroding effect of the futures contract rollover in the VIX fund disappeared, or became imperceptible. As a result, even a portfolio that allocated 90% of its assets to a 2x leveraged stock ETF managed to keep up with the pace of the S&P 500, without enduring steeper losses (see how tight the blue and red lines above are).

During periods when the markets were not in distress, hypothetical portfolio 1 above would have benefited from SSO's leverage, while this benefit would have been only partially (but not completely) offset by the long-term market value decline in VIXY.

The chart below depicts how the 90/10 SSO plus VIXY portfolio in blue would have performed over the past decade or so, compared to the broad market in red. Beyond the substantially higher returns, notice the following about the historical risk-return profile of the SSO-VIXY blend vs. the S&P 500:

better Sharpe and Sortino ratios (i.e. risk-adjusted performance)

lower maximum drawdown (using month-end data points), despite the leverage factor

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Two disliked ETFs combined = magic

SSO is an ETF that evokes fear in most investors, and probably for a good reason: when used improperly, it can ruin a portfolio. But when loss mitigation techniques are deployed, including through a "loser" ETF that has shed so much value over its lifetime, the end result can be far superior absolute and risk-adjusted returns.

I do not know whether the S&P 500 will continue to head higher in 2021. However, I believe that the more sophisticated investor can use SSO to position a portfolio to outperform in a best-case scenario, while limiting losses in case things go south instead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY CALL OPTIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.