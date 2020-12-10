Gauging The Top Muni CEF Managers

We find PIMCO and Nuveen CEFs have typically outperformed the broader sector over the last 5-7 years despite having an off 2020.

We take a look at how the different tax-exempt muni CEF managers have fared over various time frames.

This is why many investors short-circuit this process by choosing CEFs of a fund company they are familiar with.

Income investors who allocate to municipal bonds have a number of different decisions to make. Do they hold individual bonds or funds? If funds, do they go for open-end funds like ETFs and mutual funds or do they go for closed-end funds? Do they tilt to shorter-duration or longer-duration bonds? Do they move up in quality or tilt to high-yield or unrated bonds, and so on. For some income investors, this is not exactly what they signed up for in retirement and so they are comfortable entrusting their capital to a particular fund company and their CEF offerings. In this article we take a look at how the different fund companies have performed in the national tax-exempt municipal CEF space.

Our main takeaway is that Nuveen and PIMCO CEFs have performed well relative to the broader sector, in aggregate, in NAV terms over the past 5-7 years, despite a less-than-impressive 2020. A big part of this outperformance in many cases has been due to either running funds at elevated leverage levels (in the case of PIMCO) or tilting towards higher-yielding bonds (in the case of several Nuveen funds).

Our own positioning recently has been toward higher-yielding muni CEF portfolios which has been rewarded so far. Our view is that the sub-sector remains attractively valued.

In the article we also highlight additional funds, some of which we hold in our Income Portfolios

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Trust (NMCO)

BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust (BTT)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Muni Fund Companies Head-to-Head

To gauge how different CEF managers have fared relative to each other we can run the comparison on an aggregate fund-company or individual fund basis and both approaches have their value. Let's have a look at the individual fund basis first. To avoid getting lost in the detail we color-code the total return charts below by fund company. Unfortunately, we can't fit all the fund companies into the bar chart due to readability constraints, but we'll have a look at them later on an aggregate basis. We exclude shorter-maturity target term CEFs and unleveraged CEFs in this analysis as these funds tend to have a more conservative profile.

The color-coded taxonomy is as follows:

Nuveen: Red

PIMCO: Green

BlackRock: Black

Eaton Vance: Yellow

MFS: Magenta

BNY: White

Invesco: Cyan

Everyone Else: Blue

Let's have a look at what happened over the previous year in terms of total NAV returns. What we see are a number of Eaton Vance (yellow) and Nuveen (red) CEFs towards the left-end (highest total NAV return) of the chart. Also among the top funds are two Pioneer CEFs, one Putnam CEF and a few BlackRock (black) funds with a suite of Invesco funds not far behind.

At the lower end of the chart, we see a few Nuveen funds, all three of the PIMCO national tax-exempt funds, three MFS funds and all three BNY funds.

Source: Systematic Income

There seems to be a clear pattern in this breakdown. First, is that the lower-performing CEFs tend to have a larger allocation to high-yield and unrated bonds. We can see what happened to this part of the muni sector versus the investment-grade space in the following chart which shows that the lower-quality sub-sector had a much bigger drawdown and has only begun to close the gap with investment-grade bonds which have already topped their pre-drawdown high.

Source: Systematic Income

The second pattern that we see is that funds on the lower-return side of the chart are funds that have tended to deleverage this year. There is some overlap, of course, between funds that have lower-quality holdings and funds that deleveraged since lower-quality holdings will tend to increase the volatility of the fund and increase the likelihood of a forced deleveraging. Other reasons for a forced deleveraging are a high leverage going into the March drawdown as well as a reliance, at least in part, on tender-option bonds in the fund's capital structure. All of these characteristics increase the likelihood of a forced deleveraging.

The three PIMCO national muni funds have two of these features as they tend to run at significantly higher leverage levels than the broader sector and they use tender option bonds. We discussed this topic earlier in the year, showing how these funds deleveraged during the drawdown with all of the deleveraging coming entirely from their tender-option bonds. The reason tender-option bonds are more fragile borrowing instruments is because they give lenders the right to pull their cash, usually, at a week's notice. This is why we prefer funds with preferreds as their source of financing, even if they are slightly more expensive. For example, the MFS High Income Municipal Trust was not forced to deleverage at all this year despite tilting to lower-quality bonds due to its reliance entirely on preferreds as borrowing instruments.

In the chart, the Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stands out for its terrible performance through the year. Despite this miserable annual performance, we have held the fund in our High Income Portfolio since August where it has had the second-best NAV return in the sector and only one of two funds with a double-digit return over that period. The main reason, which we discussed here, is that the high-yielding muni space looks attractive on a number of different fronts, particularly compared to the corporate credit space. A fund like NMCO which took a couple of hits both due to the lower return of the lower-quality muni space and the fact that it was forced to deleverage continues to carry additional risks. However, a market shock of a similar magnitude that we saw in March seems very unlikely over the medium term given the Fed's active commitment to maintaining market functioning, backstopping municipal liquidity and very positive news on the vaccine front.

A fund that has also navigated the year pretty well, in our view, is the Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) which also tilts towards unrated securities. The fund had below average NAV returns over the past year, but this is despite the challenging environment for higher-yielding bonds that we already mentioned. The fund's discount valuation is not very compelling at the moment so it remains on our watchlist.

A year's worth of returns is always interesting, particularly in how different funds navigated a challenging market, but it does not give us a great sense of longer-term performance. This is how the funds look over the last five years.

Source: Systematic Income

Interestingly, the fund companies that had decidedly mixed results over the past year such as PIMCO and Nuveen come out mostly ahead over the past five years. In fact, the five-year picture is nearly reversed from the one-year one with higher-leverage and lower-quality funds doing well over this period. This suggests that the strategy of running funds at a higher leverage level or tilting to lower-quality bonds worked despite the setback to the strategy over the past year.

There was one analysis we wanted to run which is where we control for the yield of the municipal yield index by picking two dates where the yield was the same. Two such dates were in July 2016 and in October 2020. This was to ensure that we didn't bias the analysis to funds that simply took the most duration risk which could have been a lucky tilt - something that is much less likely to work now as yields have less room to fall going forward. However, the results over this period were nearly identical to the five-year chart above.

The final analysis simply constructs indices out of the national tax-exempt muni funds by fund company. The familiar names of PIMCO, Nuveen, and Eaton Vance are all in the top five. Interestingly, the MainStay McKay Defined Term Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) - the only fund of the company - marginally outperformed all the other fund companies.

Source: Systematic Income

MMD had a terrific run of five years of outperformance which was broken in 2019. Part of this is to its significant lower-quality allocation of around 26% - above the sector average of 19%. However, the fund's alpha (calculated as the risk-adjusted pairwise performance) is on the higher side as well, suggesting that its strong performance is not just because the fund is taking on more risk.

Source: Systematic Income

The fund's discount valuation is on the expensive side, having diverged from the broader sector and moved to a significantly higher level so it does not flag as having an attractive entry point at the moment.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Among the remaining funds and apart from the higher-yielding/lower-quality options mentioned above a couple of more funds are worth highlighting.

The BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust looks attractive as a more defensive option for investors. The fund's leverage is 35% - on the lower end of leveraged tax-exempt CEFs. Its credit exposure is over 90% investment-grade. Its fee of 0.40% on total assets is among the lowest of the CEF space. Finally, its target term structure means that its duration will fall through time, in effect, derisking the fund. The fund's discount as well should benefit from an anchoring effect as well as providing a potential modest tailwind of around 0.5% per annum. The fund's low distribution rate of 2.98% belies its much stronger income yield of around 4% given its very strong distribution coverage of 134%.

The fund's discount is slightly wider than the sector average - likely due to its optically low distribution rate which is attractive for a term fund.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a higher-quality stalwart of the tax-exempt CEF space, familiar to many investors. The fund is allocated 85% to investment-grade bonds.

It has a strong distribution coverage and UNII profile with a nearly 5% covered yield.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The fund has traded at a wider discount to the sector average which doesn't make a lot of sense given its very low fee, strong historic returns, and above-sector current and covered yields.

Source: Systematic Income

Takeaways

PIMCO and Nuveen tax-exempt muni CEFs have performed well relative to the sector over the past 5-7 years despite having an off 2020. This is unlikely to be a coincidence or entirely due to manager alpha. Rather, the funds have tended to run at an elevated leverage level or tilt to higher-yielding bonds - two strategies that have been rewarded by the market. Going forward we expect these strategies to continue to outperform albeit at a lower pace given the yield compression we have seen over the last few years. We continue to like the higher-yielding muni CEF space due to its attractive valuation; however, pockets of value also exist in more defensive sector options.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTT, CMU, NMCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.