It's been a rough year for the restaurant sector, but Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) has managed to steer clear of the carnage and has put up an incredible return year-to-date. In fact, despite hailing from one of the worst-performing industries, Chipotle has more than tripled the return of the S&P 500 (SPY) with a 59% return year-to-date. Following the positive news, it is now sitting on the doorstep of another new all-time high. The massive outperformance is attributed to the company's significant digital footprint, which has allowed it to put up record sales in Q3 while many restaurants continue to suffer from lower demand due to the global pandemic. However, at a valuation of nearly 5.5 forward sales, the stock remains quite expensive. Therefore, I see no reason to chase Chipotle at $1,350.

Chipotle released its Q3 results in late October and reported sales of ~$1.60 billion and comparable restaurant sales up 8.3% - outstanding results for a company still battling the headwinds of a global pandemic. This sales figure translated to an incredible 14% growth year over year, and comparable restaurant sales are now sitting at a 20.2% two-year stack, making it one of the strongest growth stories in the restaurant industry next to Wingstop (WING). Like Wingstop, Chipotle continues to benefit from its loyalty program and massive digital footprint, with digital sales up 202% year over year, making up 49% of total sales. This is what's allowed the company to continue to drive sales while many partially dine-in restaurants are still running at limited capacity or are closed, and it's clear that Chipotle's customers' demand for its products has not wavered during the pandemic. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As noted in the Q3 conference call, the company is seeing immense success from its new "Chipotlane" drive-through option, with nearly 5% of its total store fleet now having Chipotlanes (128 Chipotlanes in ~2,700 stores). The benefits of the Chipotlane are massive and certainly make the upfront $100,000 investment worthwhile, as the company has reported that Chipotlanes are adding nearly 10% annually to store revenues, or roughly $200,000 in annual revenue per Chipotlane store based on average unit volumes of $2.2 million. Even more impressive, Chipotlane stores are benefiting from increased margins as well, with lower margins vs. stores that are forced to do most of their digital business through delivery. This has prompted the company to continue investing in Chipotlanes, with a goal to have 70% of new openings offering Chipotlanes going forward.

If we look at the store count above, Chipotle continues to see solid growth, with 44 stores opened in Q3 and nearly 100 net new stores opened year-to-date. Assuming 50 stores are opened in Q4 for 150 in total in FY2020, this will remain in line with the long-term average, which is 152 stores per year since FY2008. However, investors got exciting news in the call with Chipotle noting that it has an opportunity for 6,000 locations long term, which would be more than double the current fleet (~2,720 locations currently). While this might seem like a stretch, it's worth noting that McDonald's (MCD) has over 38,000 stores and is a much less healthy option versus Chipotle in a world where consumers continue to trend towards healthier options. Therefore, I do not believe 6,000 stores long-term is a stretch, though it will likely take at least 15 years to hit this target at the current trajectory of 150 stores opened per year, even if the rate does accelerate slightly.

Moving over to revenues, it was another blowout quarter for Chipotle, with quarterly revenue hitting a new multi-year high of ~$1.60 billion, up 14% year over year. It's worth noting that the company was lapping a quarter of 15% growth last year, which makes the Q3 results even more impressive. Based on Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 estimates, quarterly revenue is expected to continue its trend to new highs with estimates of ~$1.63 billion and ~$1.64 billion, respectively. This powerful combination of stable to slightly higher gross margins, coupled with near-record sales, is why Chipotle has one of the most impressive earnings trends in the industry currently.

Some investors might be disappointed that FY2020 annual earnings per share (EPS) are expected to drop sharply year over year, with annual EPS estimates currently sitting at $11.05 versus $14.05 last year. However, it's important to note that this is mostly tied to the company's relatively weaker H1 2020, which is not expected to last. In fact, annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $21.40 in FY2021, suggesting that annual EPS will grow over 85% year over year ($21.40 versus $11.05). While this growth rate should be discounted because it follows a 21% decline year over year in FY2020, it still translates to a new high in annual EPS. Meanwhile, FY2022 annual EPS estimates are forecasting strong double-digit growth, with Chipotle projected to do $28.80 in annual EPS in FY2022. Therefore, I see no reason to get hung up on the weakened FY2020 results, as it's clear this is merely an aberration in a powerful long-term earnings trend.

So, why not buy the stock if it's firing on all cylinders and the company has the potential to ultimately double its store count?

While there's no question that Chipotle is a juggernaut in the restaurant industry, the stock is getting expensive here, currently trading at nearly 5.5x its enterprise value-to-forward sales. This is based on an enterprise value of above $36 billion and forward twelve-month sales estimates of ~$6.6 billion. As we can see in the chart above, the stock has not had an easy time getting above this level in the past, and it actually peaked in FY2015 at just above 4x sales. While one could argue that the business is much stronger than it was in FY2015 with a massive digital footprint and over 17 million loyalty customers, 5.5x forward sales is a hefty price to pay for a restaurant company. In fact, the best time to buy Chipotle is when it has traded below its long-term trend line (red line above), which has baked a margin of safety into the stock. As is clear from the chart above, we are now the most extended versus this trend line we've been in nearly a decade.

If we look at the technical chart, it corroborates this view, with Chipotle trading more than 110% above its weekly moving average (yellow line). While the stock has managed to trade above this extension level in the past, it has typically given up any of its gains afterward and retraced this move. This occurred in Q1 2011, before the stock eventually gave up all of these gains in 2012. Currently, Chipotle is not overly extended and has worked off some of its overbought condition since September. Still, it has rarely paid off to buy the stock this extended from its long-term moving averages. The one exception was in 2011, as noted above, but this was when the stock was in its ultra-growth phase, with revenues up nearly 25% year over year and comparable restaurant sales coming in at double-digit levels. Therefore, while anything is possible and we could see a similar parabolic run, investors have generally been wise to hold or trim during periods of extension like this and not initiate new positions in the stock. For this reason, I do not believe it would be wise to chase the stock above $1,350 before year-end.

While Chipotle is undoubtedly an exciting growth story for the long term, I don't see much safety margin for starting new positions. This is because the stock continues to trade at an elevated valuation near 5.5x forward sales and is the most extended on a technical basis it's been in years. This doesn't preclude the stock from going higher, as the market is bidding up all kinds of names, but typically the best-case scenario is a consolidation to let valuation play catch-up. Therefore, I see no reason to rush to buy Chipotle above $1,350. If we were to see the stock head above $1,415 before February, I would view this as an opportunity to take some profits.