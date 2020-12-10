By going for margin enhancement, FCA is building a strategic reserve of financial improvement that could come in handy if some new issue emerges before the completion of the merger.

With the RAM TRX, FCA is now challenging the Ford F-150 Raptor with a factory monster truck for premium dollars and profit.

FCA makes almost all of its profit from its distinctly North American iconic products, however, Jeep and RAM in particular.

We are nearing the eve of the completion of perhaps the largest automotive merger of all time: FCA-Peugeot, a dual European headquarters affair.

It is one of the biggest pending automotive mergers of all time. FCA (NYSE:FCAU) is set to finalize its merger with the Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) by early 2021, forming an automotive giant with annual sales approaching 8.7 million vehicles per year. This is not far behind industry leaders Toyota (NYSE:TM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) and the Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)-Renault (OTC:RNSDF)-Mitsubishi alliance.

Both of these two companies are headquartered in Europe, but FCA has its most profitable business in North America, from where it directs its most profitable brands: RAM, Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler. Those are very different vehicles than what is found in the Euro-centric product portfolio from which both merger parties suffer from low or nonexistent profitability.

Inside the North American products, FCA’s two most iconic and profitable product lines are:

RAM full-size pickup trucks.

Jeep Wrangler off-road SUV.

Those product lines in turn span a wide range from around the $30,000 mark all the way up to more than twice those base prices. It is widely understood in the industry that the most profitable corner of these already-very-profitable product lines are the most expensive and highest-performance products focused on horsepower and extreme capabilities. In other words, the trucks that few people need but more people want and for which they are willing to pay disproportionately more money.

In “regular cars” we see those types of premium products and pricing in the AMG series from Mercedes and “M” versions from BMW. They mean more performance - and disproportionately more money.

RAM TRX: The monster pickup truck

One of those corners in the truck market has been occupied not by RAM or Jeep, but by Ford (NYSE:F) in the form of the Ford F-150 Raptor. This is the high-speed desert racing pickup truck in which you are supposed to literally go airborne over desert dune moguls at nearly 100 MPH.

The Ford F-150 Raptor starts at $55,150 but the way many of them are configured is for an MSRP of $73,900. It is Ford’s greatest profit machine, and it is such a unique vehicle that it is even exported to China, despite various kinds of punitive tariffs and taxes.

Ford has had this most profitable corner of the automotive market for itself for over a full decade. That is a lot of time not having to face direct competition.

Until now.

FCA and its RAM brand has had around 11 years to craft and refine a response to the segment-dominating Ford F-150 Raptor. The conclusion of what must have been the longest-running study project in automotive competitive analysis concluded that what the customer wanted was something that was more macho and more powerful than the Ford Raptor. Apparently, that was possible.

Work on the RAM TRX began several years ago and emerged into production during the fourth quarter of 2020. RAM took all the specs from the Ford Raptor and made everything more and bigger:

450 horsepower not enough? How about 702.

6,000 lbs not heavy enough? How about 6,800.

86 inches not wide enough? How about 88.

A typical almost-loaded price of $73,900 not enough? How about $88,470.

You get the point: Whatever the Ford Raptor is, the RAM TRX is just plain more of everything - and that is the formula that drops all the way down to FCA’s income statement in the form of more sales of the highest-margin segment product.

RAM had been gaining full-size pickup truck market share in the dominant U.S. market for years, but in Q3 2020, it lost ground to Ford:

Fullsize by co USA 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 change y/y 2020 share 2019 share GM 213337 217051 -2% 34% 34% Ford 221647 214176 3% 35% 34% FCA 156157 161635 -3% 25% 26% Toyota 27934 31565 -12% 4% 5% Nissan 7207 7386 -2% 1% 1% TOTAL 626282 631813 -1% 100% 100%

Data source: Monthly and quarterly company reports

As you can see in the table above, FCA is the defined number three player in the U.S. full-size pickup truck market. Ford was the only company gaining market share in this segment in Q3 2020 at the expense of all the other brands and companies (GM (NYSE:GM) includes both Chevrolet and GMC).

Spec numbers aside, how does the RAM TRX set itself apart from the Ford Raptor? I drove them back-to-back, and it is clear that the RAM TRX has the huge benefit of being the new kid on the block. For starters, it builds on the segment-leading interior of the RAM 1500 that started in the Spring of 2018. It’s just a richer interior than the Ford Raptor.

Mind you, an all-new Ford F-150 arrived in U.S. dealerships only weeks ago, and it will form the basis of an all-new Raptor. However, such an all-new Raptor has not been introduced yet, even on paper or on video. So we are still dealing with the “old” (current) Raptor, which has been in production since the fall of 2016.

The other thing you will notice in relatively mild on-road driving is that the character of the RAM TRX 6.2 liter V8 is very different from the 3.5 liter turbo in the Ford Raptor. Not only does the RAM TRX have so much power, but the sound is also completely different. And by different, I mean “better.”

The RAM TRX also comes with a new type of suspension, which means that this off-road beast still feels happy to drive on the freeway - a most tricky achievement. In my test, this new rear suspension helped it traverse extreme off-road obstacles in a way that makes the pickup truck competition blush.

FCA launches a V8 muscle car engine in the Jeep Wrangler

The most unique and beloved vehicle in the U.S. market is the Jeep Wrangler, the current generation of Jeep in which our most famous Generals used to drive ashore the European landing grounds during World War II. Almost nobody needs this vehicle in civilian America today - but almost everybody wants it, as an emotional reaction and purchase.

The current generation of the Jeep Wrangler came out in December 2017 and it is the first one I actually think is a great all-around vehicle, having fixed almost all the shortcomings of previous generation Wranglers. One thing it has been missing, however, is a true flagship super-powerful engine. It has been available with 2.0, 3.0 and 3.6 liter engines that are perfectly fine, but hardly muscle car material.

That all changes now. FCA has managed to stuff a 6.4 liter V8 muscle car engine with 470 horsepower into the Jeep Wrangler. The company didn’t just phone in this exercise either, equipping this beast with a functional hood scoop and lifting it for even greater ground clearance - as if the Jeep Wrangler wasn’t a head-turner already.

The Jeep Wrangler has been the vehicle receiving the most after-market tuning and modifications of any in the market. By offering this V8-equipped and otherwise nicely modified version of the Jeep Wrangler, FCA will capture fat extra margin dollars that were otherwise left on the table, eaten by the after-market industry.

How does the Jeep Wrangler fare in terms of body-on-frame U.S. market share? Here are the Q3 numbers:

US body on frame SUV 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 change y/y 2020 share 2019 share Cadillac Escalade 4538 10284 -56% 3% 5% Chevrolet Suburban 7548 12391 -39% 4% 6% Chevrolet Tahoe 23121 26308 -12% 13% 13% GMC Yukon 14073 18737 -25% 8% 9% Ford Expedition 19402 18586 4% 11% 9% Lincoln Navigator 3635 4345 -16% 2% 2% Jeep Wrangler 54071 59035 -8% 31% 29% Nissan Armada 4366 5896 -26% 3% 3% Infiniti QX80 2057 3592 -43% 1% 2% Lexus GX 7261 6405 13% 4% 3% Lexus LX 1062 1024 4% 1% 1% Toyota 4Runner 29399 32823 -10% 17% 16% Toyota Land Cruiser 511 758 -33% 0% 0% Toyota Sequoia 2205 3019 -27% 1% 1% TOTAL 173249 203203 -15% 100% 100%

Data source: Monthly and quarterly company reports

As you can see in the table above, the U.S. body-on-frame SUV segment was down 15% year over year in Q3. However, the Jeep Wrangler was down only 8%, so it gained market share from 29% to 31% as the undisputed segment market share leader.

The new ultra-high margin V8 muscle car version of the Jeep Wrangler will obviously not move the total Wrangler sales volume materially by itself. Perhaps it will lift the overall sales because more people are drawn to the showroom, but the primary impact here is on the incremental margin, as it will likely be the fattest in the segment.

Merger Impact of these higher-margin truck variants

When a European automaker starts to influence a U.S. vehicle product line, there is always concern that a heavier European management influence will cause it to neglect, underinvest or otherwise not understand or appreciate the nature of the big-margin U.S.-centric truck business. This is clearly a concern yet again this time, with the Peugeot-FCA pending merger that is on target to close by early 2021.

These two new “halo” truck products from FCA - branded RAM TRX and the Jeep Wrangler V8 - will hammer away at how profitable this business is for the FCA side of the merger, and that it must not be neglected or starved for investment going forward. These are the kinds of products that the consumers want and for which they are paying premium dollars.

By helping FCA’s margin profile, these two new large (6.2 liter and 6.4 liter) V8 muscle trucks constitute strategic reserves in the event that some new factor - perhaps macroeconomic or geopolitical - would insert itself into the merger process before it closes and cause any renegotiation. If such a renegotiation were to happen, as a merger party, you would like to be in a position to argue that your company’s margin profile has just improved, warranting relatively better terms.

In other words, these two new monster power V8 trucks put more stock into FCA’s stock price, in part by lowering the merger arb risk.

