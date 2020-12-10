Another re-rating catalyst for Renault SA is the successful implementation of the company's restructuring plan, which aims to reduce fixed costs by more than EUR2 billion euros in three years.

Rebalancing the alliance, which could involve the reduction or even divestment of stakes in its alliance partners, could be a way of unlocking value for Renault SA.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to auto manufacturer Renault SA (OTC:RNSDF) [RNO:FP].

Rebalancing the alliance, which could involve the reduction or even divestment of stakes in its alliance partners, could be a way of unlocking value for Renault SA. Another re-rating catalyst for Renault SA is the successful implementation of the company's new restructuring plan, which aims to reduce fixed costs by more than EUR2 billion euros in three years.

Renault SA trades at 5.7 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2022 dividend yield of 3.0%. The company's share price has already more than tripled from its March 18, 2020 trough of $13.63 in tandem with the recovery in the global auto industry. Other catalysts, such as a reduction in the equity stakes of its alliance partners and the achievement of cost savings as part of its restructuring plan, need to be realized for a further re-rating of the stock's valuations. As such, I see a Neutral rating for Renault SA as fair.

Company Description

Established in 1898 and listed on the Paris NYSE Euronext, Renault SA is an auto manufacturer with 12,800 sales & after-sales outlets in 134 countries globally, which sold approximately 3.8 million vehicles in 2019. The company's Renault, Dacia, Lada, and RSM brands accounted for 66%, 21%, 11% and 2% of its FY 2019 vehicle sales, respectively. Renault SA's Alpine brand contributed less than 1% of the company's vehicle sales last year. Renault SA's key market is Europe which accounted for 52% of its FY 2019 sales. The Eurasia, AMEIP (Africa, Middle East, India and Pacific), Americas and China markets represented 20%, 12%, 11% and 5% of the company's sales in the most recent fiscal year, respectively.

Potential Rebalancing of the Alliance

Unlike most other automakers which operate independently, Renault has an alliance with a number of leading auto manufacturers in the world, and its key partners include Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF) [7201:JP], Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCPK:MMTOF) (OTC:MMTOY) [7211:JP], and Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY) [DAI:GR].

Nissan Finance Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nissan Motor, owns a 15% equity interest in Renault SA, while Renault SA has a 43.4% stake in Nissan Motor. Another alliance partner, Daimler AG has a 3.1% equity stake in Renault SA, and Renault SA in turn owns a 1.55% equity interest in Daimler AG. In addition, Nissan Motor, which has a 1.55% interest in Daimler AG, also owns a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors. Renault SA started the alliance with Nissan Motor in 1999, and Mitsubishi Motors joined the alliance in 2016.

Renault SA's Shareholding Structure And Group Structure

Source: Renault SA's October 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

Renault SA's Alliance Partners, Nissan Motor, Mitsubishi Motors and Daimler

Source: Renault SA's October 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

On the positive side of things, Renault SA benefits from economies of scale and technology sharing with the alliance. A May 27, 2020 Barron's article referred to the alliance between Renault SA, Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors as "the world’s biggest car alliance," while Renault called the alliance "the longest-lasting and most productive cross-cultural partnership in the auto industry" in a 2017 press release. Separately, Alliance Ventures, a venture capital fund established by Renault SA, Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors, invested in a company called The Mobility House, which is "a technology company that connects the batteries of electric vehicles to the electricity grid via smart energy charging and storage solutions," according to Renault SA's FY 2019 annual report.

On the negative side of things, potential corporate governance issues and discord within the alliance have come into the spotlight in early 2019, after Carlos Ghosn, former CEO and Chairman of both Renault SA and the alliance (and former CEO at Nissan Motor as well), was accused of a number of financial crimes. Renault SA subsequently appointed a new CEO, and separated the CEO and Chairman roles. A December 25, 2019 Wall Street Journal article highlighted that "Nissan and Renault have bickered constantly over the past two decades" and "the strife (following the departure of Carlos Ghosn) has absorbed management attention and distracted the companies from working together."

Timeline Of Changes In The Chairman, CEO and Deputy CEO Positions For Renault SA

Source: Renault SA's November 2020 Corporate Governance Roadshow Presentation Slides

Rebalancing the alliance, which could involve the reduction or even divestment of stakes in its alliance partners, could be a way of unlocking value for Renault SA. At Renault SA's investor call (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) on October 26, 2020, Arndt Ellinghorst, an attendee and a sell-side analyst from Bernstein, noted that "you (Renault SA) have just a completely overproportionate investment in Nissan and in some other players as well" and "I don't think you need a 44% stake in Nissan, for instance, in order to support the Alliance, to drive the synergies."

That said, there is no guarantee that Renault SA will consider rebalancing the alliance and reduce its equity interests in some of its alliance partners.

Driving Cost Savings with New Restructuring Plan

Another re-rating catalyst, apart from the potential rebalancing of its alliance, for Renault SA is the successful implementation of the company's new restructuring plan.

On May 29, 2020, Renault SA announced a new restructuring plan, which has a target of reducing the company's fixed costs by over EUR2 billion in three years' time or by 2022. The targeted fixed costs savings comprise of EUR800 million in engineering costs, EUR700 million in selling, general & administrative expenses, and EUR650 million in production expenses. Renault SA estimates that it will cost the company EUR1.2 billion to implement this new restructuring plan.

Renault SA used to focus more on volume rather than profitability, which led to fixed costs growing at a faster rate than the company's top line. As an example of the renewed focus on profitability, Renault SA recently terminated seven to eight projects for which expected profitability was unsatisfactory, according to the company's investor call on October 26, 2020.

Also, Renault SA previously had a target of selling five million cars in 2022, as compared to 3.8 million vehicles it sold in 2019. This prompted Renault SA to invest heavily in research & development to meet the ambitious 2022 vehicle sales target. Renault SA's research & development capital expenditures-to-revenue ratio was close to 11% in FY 2019, which was significantly higher than the company's targeted 9% ratio. Renault SA emphasized at the recent October 26, 2020 investor call that future decisions on new projects will be evaluated based on return on capital.

Nevertheless, Renault SA's new restructuring plan could potentially come at the expense of lower volume and revenue in the near term, considering the targeted reduction in cost and capital expenditures. It remains to be seen if the improvement in Renault SA's profitability can make up for the slower top line growth.

Valuation and Risk Factors

Renault SA trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 33.5 times and 5.7 times respectively, based on its share price of $45.00 as of December 9, 2020. The stock offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 0.9% and 3.0%, respectively.

The key risk factors for Renault SA include a failure to rebalance the alliance and reduce its equity interests in some of its alliance partners, and lower-than-expected cost savings derived from the new restructuring plans.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.