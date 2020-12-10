The 3D Printing ETF (PRNT) is a thematic exchange-traded-fund that invests in companies benefiting from the adoption of 3D printing applications. While the term itself has some ambiguity, the fund takes a broad approach to include a variety of processes that allow for the rapid and automated production of complex products through materials layering. End users are recognizing the benefits of the technology given its low-cost and design flexibility fueling demand for the related products and services.

PRNT has returned over 35% this year with many of the underlying holdings presenting strong growth, relatively resilient to the pandemic. What we like about the fund is that it offers targeted exposure to several specialized global stocks that have established a market leadership with disruptive technologies. 3D printing is well-positioned to play an important role in several industries supporting a long-term positive outlook for the PRNT fund.

PRNT Background

The PRNT fund with an inception date of July 2016 currently has $97 million in total assets. While the fund manager ARK Investment Management LLC is recognized for its actively-managed ETFs, PRNT is a passive fund meant to track the underlying 'Total 3D-Printing Index'. According to the methodology, the index includes U.S. and international companies that are engaged in 3D printing-related businesses within the following business lines:

(1) 3D printing hardware, (2) computer-aided design and 3D printing simulation software, (3) 3D printing centers, (4) scanning and measurement, and (5) 3D printing materials.

The result is that the fund is relatively concentrated among 53 current holdings while the top-10 positions represent 51% of the total weighting. The fund also includes various tech and industrial companies that only have ancillary exposure to 3D printing and would not necessarily be considered a "3D printing stock."

Taking a look at the fund holdings, the top position with a 7% weighting is in Germany-based 'SLM Solutions Group AG' which trades on the Frankfurt stock exchange. SLM is recognized as a leader in additive manufacturing equipment serving a variety of industries across aerospace, automotive, energy, and healthcare. Its industrial-scale "3D printing machines" can print metallic parts and components based on powered alloys.

What's interesting here is that as SLM does not currently have U.S. listed shares, PRNT is one of the best ways to gain exposure to the stock. That's the case with several other holdings in the fund. Straumann Holding AG (OTCPK:SAUHY) with a 4.7% weighting in the fund and MGI Digital Technology (OTCPK:FRIIF) with a 4.5% holding, are important 3D printing stocks that only have thinly traded U.S. shares.

Going down the list of holdings, there are several more recognizable names. 3D Systems Corp. (DDD), the 2nd largest holding in the fund with a 6.7% weighting has focused on supplying 3D printers for healthcare and industrial applications. Other notable 3D printing stocks in the fund include Materialise NV (MTLS), Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB), Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), The ExOne Co. (XONE) each with an approximate 4.5% weighting. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is also worth highlighting as the company has the leading industry software for product and manufacturing design that is often used the create the blueprints for 3D printing.

The challenge here is that beyond 10-15 "pure-play" 3D printing companies, the universe of stocks is relatively limited. The result is that the fund also includes investments in various tech and industrial companies that have ancillary exposure to 3D printing but would not necessarily be considered "3D printing stocks." This explains the holdings in the fund like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), General Electric Co. (GE), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), and 3M Co. (MMM) among others.

We argue that while these companies may indeed benefit from 3D printing demand for some of their products and services, it's likely their stock price performance is more a function of company-specific or more general equity market factors. On the other hand, the inclusion of some of these mega-cap stocks adds to the quality of the fund and may help limit its volatility.

PRNT Performance

As mentioned, PRNT is up about 35% year to date and has gained momentum more recently. Over just the past 3 months, the fund has climbed 25% which represents an outperformance compared to a 12% return for the NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) and 10% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the period.

In many ways, the ongoing rally is reflective of the broader macro environment defined by growing optimism of a global economic recovery supported by the looming COVID-19 vaccine set to effectively end the pandemic over the next year. The PRNT ETF benefits from its exposure to international stocks that separately have gained based on a weaker U.S. dollar and more positive sentiment towards global growth.

Among big winners in recent months, 3D Systems is up nearly 100% with an ongoing turnaround following years of stagnant results. Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) are up 40% in the last 3 months while Materialise NV has also contributed to the fund's performance with a 32% gain since September.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

One of the dynamics this year with the pandemic was disruptions to worldwide supply chains given the temporary shutdown to some industries. A trend that was observed was companies making an effort to move manufacturing and design internally to maintain control and avoid logistical challenges in the future. In many ways, the pandemic accelerated these trends that were already moving in that direction. The business magazine 'Fast Company' declared in April that the "3D printing revolution is finally here" noting these dynamics. From the article:

In general, companies are moving from using 3D printing for prototyping to adopting it to make products they need internally. They’re also using 3D printing to move manufacturing closer to their customers, which reduces the need for inventory and shipping. Some customers have bought 3D printers and are making the products for themselves.

One of those printer manufacturers is 3D Systems which maintains an optimistic outlook on the growth opportunities. The company shared industry research suggesting the market outlook for 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing "AM," is expected to increase at a composite annual growth rate of 24% through 2024 reaching $35 billion. Growth drivers include new business models by end-users taking advantage of manufacturing freedom. Users in the aerospace, automotive, healthcare, durable goods industries have shown a propensity to explore and utilize 3D printing technologies.

(Source: 3D Systems Corp.)

Final Thoughts

Overall, the PRNT is a high-quality fund that offers targeted exposure to an important market theme. We are bullish long term on the PRNT ETF and especially appreciate the holdings in several foreign stocks and small caps that are not widely held among investors or only thinly traded. As a subset of technology and the industrial sector, the outlook is positive for all companies with exposure to 3D printing with an ability to consolidate their market shares while focusing on their specialties.

We expect positive trends to continue. In this regard, the PRNT ETF is a good choice to capture targeted exposure to the most important companies helping to move the market forward. Investors may benefit from a small allocation to the fund which can add a growth component in the context of a diversified portfolio.

Risks to consider beyond a deterioration of the macro outlook include company-specific factors given the concentration in the fund among the top holdings. Weaker than expected results or disappointing earnings could drive more bearish sentiment towards the group and pressure the PRNT ETF.

