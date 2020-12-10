While greatly benefiting from the pandemic, video game/eSport trends will persist well after the pandemic is over.

The VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) has had a strong year, up 76% YTD, thanks in part to the pandemic and also long-term trends involving the disruption of traditional media and entertainment. There are three major trends that are driving revenue growth: Game-as-a-Service, mobile games, and eSports.

Game-as-a-Service: Traditionally, game publishers would sell products and receive a one-time fee in return. As a result, annual revenue was lumpy and highly dependent on the periodic release of new games and game revisions. About 15 years ago, game publishers started to shift to a Game-as-a-Service business model, whereby consumers access the game for free but are charged fees in various forms, such as "subscriptions, microtransactions, and season passes." According to VanEck, the business model serves three purposes:

It extends the lifecycle of games being played by consumers, increases the maximum revenue potential from a single consumer and lowers the hurdle for new potential paying customers to try the game before deciding to spend.

Mobile Games: With the birth of the smartphone, mobile gaming has emerged as a major force, surpassing the PC and console game markets in 2016 and is now 50% larger by revenue than both PC and console games combined.

eSports: Organized video game competitions have been around for quite some time, but, up until around 2010, were primarily amateur events. But as a result of live streaming on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch as well as participation by professional gamers, eSports has emerged as an extremely popular endeavor. Game publishers now design games with eSports in mind as well as fund eSports events. The eSports market is relatively small compared to the video game market, in general, but is extremely popular and growing. The Olympic Games are even considering the possibility of adding eSports to its portfolio of sports competitions.

ESPO - A Pure Play Investment in Video Gaming/eSports

ESPO strives to capitalize on the long-term growth trend in the video game market by being a 'pure play', investing in companies that generate 50% of their revenues from either video gaming or eSports. This ensures that the portfolio of stocks is not diluted by companies that are predominantly operating in other industries. The ETF holds stock positions based on the MVIS® Global Video Gaming and eSports Index, an index that is "intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in video game development, eSports, and related hardware and software."

Competition (ETF Alternatives) in the Gaming Space

ESPO competes with (at least) three other ETFs in the video game space: ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR), Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO), and Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NERD). In terms of share price performance, there isn't much difference between the ETFs. All four have performed extraordinarily well, more than doubling since the start of the pandemic.

ESPO holds 25 stocks, the least number of holdings for the four ETFs, with the maximum weight of any individual holding capped at 8%. In contrast, GAMR holds 89 stocks with the largest holding being Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) with a weighting of 4.4%.

Table 1 - Summary of Video Gaming ETFs

ETF AUM Expense Ratio # of Holdings ESPO $670 million 0.55% 25 HERO $450 million 0.50 40 GAMR $141 million 0.75% 89 NERD $61 million 0.50% 32

ESPO Stock Holdings

Given that ESPO only holds 25 stocks, the top stocks carry fairly significant weight, some of which approach or meet the 8% cap. The largest holding at present is Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Table 1 - ESPO Top 5 Holdings

Company Weight Tencent Holdings Ltd ("700 HK") 8.12% Sea Limited (SE) 7.58% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 7.32% Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) 6.92% Bilibili Inc. (BILI) 6.45%

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Tencent Holdings is a large $715 billion market cap Chinese company that provides various online services, including games, social networks, music/entertainment, advertising, and other cloud services. The company is also involved in the production and distribution of films and television programs. Tencent Games, a division of Tencent Holdings has four internal game development studios and has produced many video games including Honor of Kings, the "world's most popular and highest-grossing game of all time as well as the most downloaded app globally."

Sea Ltd.

Sea Ltd. is also a large corporation, but nowhere near as large as Tencent Holdings. Singapore-based Sea Ltd. has a market cap of $69 billion and has three areas of business. They are Garena, a global PC and mobile video game publisher; Shopee, which is an eCommerce platform; and SeaMoney, which provides financial services such as eWallet and digital payment processing and credit services.

In 2012, Garena launched the Garena Premier League and has been involved with eSports on an ongoing basis since then. In 2017, the company "developed Garena Free Fire which has over 500 million registered users, and over 80 million daily active users globally as of May 2020."

Nvidia Corp.

Nvidia is a $330 billion market cap American technology company that develops high-performance graphics processing units ("GPUs") for the gaming industry and system-on-a-chip products for the automotive industry. Nvidia operates the cloud gaming service GeForce Now.

In addition to the above, Nvidia also provides mobile processors for the smartphone market and navigation/entertainment systems for the automotive market. Nvidia products are also deployed in "supercomputing sites around the world."

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices is a $112 billion market cap American semiconductor company and is Nvidia's prime competition in the field of GPUs. The company also produces x86 microprocessors, servers and embedded products, and data center products.

Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili is a $20 billion market cap Chinese entertainment company that provides a platform for mobile games, videos, anime, and live broadcasting. Bilibili has published a number of mobile games and has a strategic operating agreement with Tencent Holdings for hosting games on its platform.

Top 5 Stock Performance

The performance of the top five stocks over the last year has been exceptional and underlines the reason for ESPO's performance this year.

Video Games Have an Environmental Cost

In my last article on blockchain, I observed that the technology, Bitcoin, in particular, had a very high carbon footprint. To be fair, I have to do the same here. Video gaming has an extraordinary environmental cost, even more so than Bitcoin. In the United States alone, gaming results in 34 TWh-year of energy expenditures. This translates to 2.4% of residential electricity and is the equivalent carbon footprint of 85 million refrigerators or the operation of 5 million cars.

Given that governments are planning on spending literally trillions of dollars combating climate change, it seems that this is one area that could use some pruning. But then, again, I'm not a gamer. It seems to me that investors with an environmental interest should consider the environmental impact of gaming stocks and ETFs. After all, money talks.

Investment Risks

One of the obvious areas of risk stems from the top holdings which represent a major portion of the overall portfolio. Both Tencent Holdings and Bilibili are Chinese companies, and such companies may have difficulty operating in the United States and other countries in the future.

When the pandemic is over and people get back to work, video gaming activity will likely falter and game publishers could suffer a slowdown in revenue growth. On the other hand, we may have an extended global recession, and do you know what thrives during recessions? Vices. Video gaming is a 21st-century vice, and you can bet on it as much as you can alcohol and cigarettes during a recession.

Summary and Conclusions

There are (at least) four ETFs that hold securities investing in video gaming and eSports. The ETFs are ESPO, HERO, GAMR, and NERD. All four ETFs have performed similarly this year, much better than the general stock market and all up triple digits since the start of the pandemic. ESPO has the fewest number of stock holdings and presents the highest risk given its 8% weighting in Tencent Holdings and 6.5% weight in Bilibili, both Chinese companies that could be adversely targeted by the United States and other countries around the world.

There is also the tremendous environmental impact that video gaming is having on our planet, more so than most people realize. Climate change, whether real or not, is going to involve some serious government policy initiatives that will curb carbon emissions. Hopefully, the gaming industry will be able to self-regulate. I know that some hardware manufacturers such as Microsoft (MSFT) are taking climate change seriously. Even so, investors have the power of influence. Money talks.

Apart from the environmental concern, I believe that video gaming will have a bright future. The trend is strong, and even once the pandemic is over, it will take a long time to recover. Video games are a 21st-century vice and vices do well during a recession and most other times as well. I'm, therefore, giving ESPO the two thumbs up.

