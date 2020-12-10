Through its streaming platform and the follow-up partnerships, Discovery is poised to scale-up its operations and achieve higher multiple.

With less competition and much lower production costs, being a leader in non-scripted content is a very attractive place to be.

Source: hgtv.com

Overview of the opportunity

Discovery (DISCA) has been a very challenging company to keep as part of one's portfolio. With a lackluster share price performance and no dividend, Discovery has been at odds with the high-flying names in the media space.

Data by YCharts

DISCA has been on my radar since its acquisition of Scripps Networks back in 2018 which made the company an unrivaled leader in non-scripted content. On top of that Discovery is a high free cash flow generating business with a uniquely positioned content library that fits with almost all cable, satellite or on-demand bundles. Involvement of John Malone on the other hand has been an advantage in navigating the disrupted media industry, which requires securing key strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Where Discovery has been weak though, was the direct-to-consumer (DTC) space and a strategy to monetize its highly differentiated IP through larger platforms. But this has changed with the recent announcement of Discovery+ and more importantly the company's strategy to offer its content as part of larger bundles. Thus, companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Roku (ROKU), Apple (AAPL) and even Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) could become important partners in Discovery's efforts to reach a broader audience.

Source: uctangerine.com

The positioning of Discovery+ puts it in a very attractive place since it does not necessarily have to compete with all the large streaming platforms out there. In many ways, it complements them in a similar way that the National Geographic brand complements the Disney+ platform.

This is exactly where the opportunity of Discovery lies - its enormous IP library is much broader than what its major peers, such as National Geographic, have to offer in the non-scripted space, while at the same time it is seen as a complementing service to many existing streaming platforms. This will make Discovery+ a partner of choice for many telecom, media and streaming businesses.

Content is key

Since Discovery acquired Scripps Networks two years ago, the company has become an absolute leader in real life non-scripted content. The combined entity covers the whole range of the category - from many of the world's most popular home and cooking channels, to science, sports, autos, travel and more.

Source: Scripps Networks acquisition presentation

With a significant skew towards women and a wide array of channels and TV shows aimed at different demographics, both globally and locally, Discovery could offer unique campaign effectiveness tools to advertisers.

Source: Scripps Networks acquisition presentation

Thus, with the launch of Discovery+, the company's ability to leverage these assets and offer increased return on investment for advertisers has increased considerably.

Source: discoveryplus.co.uk

On top of its already impressive content library, Discovery is also dialing up investments of new and exclusive content for Discovery+. It signed a series of deals with BBC, thus taking ownership of UKTV’s lifestyle channels and securing rights to broadcast BBC natural history shows on Discovery+ platform everywhere except the UK, Ireland and China.

Source: bbc.com

With these investments Discovery's competitive advantage in the form of high bargaining power with traditional cable and satellite distributors will be solidified, while the Discovery+ platform would allow it to move beyond traditional distributors and monetize its IP in the Direct-to-Consumer space.

Low cost of non-scripted content

While DISCA has quietly become an unrivaled competitor in the non-scripted space, the lack of competition in the space also allows for significantly higher profitability. In the scripted content production segment, intensifying competition has caused massive increase in costs, thus driving margins to much lower levels.

As a comparison, Discovery's content amortization in 2019 amounted to $2,853m or around 26% of the company's total sales for the year.

Source: Discovery 2019 10-K SEC Filing

Netflix, on the other hand, recorded $9,216m of content amortization for the same year, or close to 46% of revenue.

Source: Netflix 2019 10-K SEC Filing

The amortization expense depends on overall costs of production, which are reaching astronomical levels for the scripted content, and assumptions such as useful life and amortization method. In regards to the latter, Discovery amortizes its content using the accelerated amortization method with a wide range of useful live estimates, but content is primarily amortized over periods of 2 to 4 years.

Source: Discovery 2019 10-K SEC Filing

Netflix on the other hand, amortizes around 90% of its content over a period of four years.

Source: Netflix 2019 10-K SEC Filing

Thus, not only are production costs higher for players in the scripted space, but amortization assumptions seem to be less conservative which has an impact on profitability. Regardless of the more lenient amortization assumptions, Discovery has been a much more profitable than its peers in the scripted space on an Operating Income Before Depreciation & Amortization (OIBDA) basis.

* OIBDA includes amortization related to content production

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual reports

Discovery has also been a free cash flow generating machine. On top of its already high OIBDA margins, the company also has a very high OIBDA to Free Cash Flow conversion rate.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from Discovery annual and quarterly reports

Undoubtedly, this historically high profitability will face headwinds going forward as cord-cutting continues, the company dials up its content investments and transitions to a more DTC-oriented model. According to the management, 20% Adjusted OIBDA margins could be expected once the new platform is scaled up.

Source: Discovery+ Investor Briefing Presentation

Although this is around half of what Discovery earned in 2019, a move towards a DTC-oriented model presents an opportunity for the company to solidify its competitive advantages, significantly expand its addressable market and thus achieve a higher valuation multiple that is more in-line with the high-growth names in the sector.

One key risk that needs to be highlighted is the company's debt levels in the face of this lower profitability going forward. Although Discovery's business model does not include the cyclical and capital-intensive parks & resorts business as Disney does and does not require aggressive investments as Netflix does, the company's net debt to equity is much higher than that of its peers.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual reports

Interest coverage has also been declining over the past decade as Discovery continued to increase its leverage.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual reports

Even though this does represent a risk area for shareholders, it does not pose any imminent threat to Discovery's business model. As of the last quarter, the company had cash & cash equivalents to the amount of $1,893m which represents around 12% of the company's total debt outstanding of $15.3bn. The debt maturity profile also does not reveal any heightened risks for the company, with only $335m of principal due in 2021 and another $581m due in the following year of 2022.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from Discovery's Q3 2020 10-Q SEC Filing

It's all about the distributors and scale

Partnerships with distributors will play a crucial role behind achieving larger scale and penetrating new markets, such as broadband-only homes and smartphone subscribers.

Source: Discovery+ Investor Briefing Presentation

This is where management's ability to execute on partnership deals come into play. Discovery has already secured key deals with Verizon in the U.S., Sky in the United Kingdom and Telecom Italia (TIM) in Italy to offer Discovery+ as part of their existing bundles.

Source: Discovery+ Investor Briefing Presentation

In addition to the BBC deals mentioned above, Discovery also signed a deal with A&E for two of its iconic channels.

As part of a new content partnership, discovery+ will bring together for the first time the top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime with the Discovery brand portfolio Source: corporate.discovery.com

With Disney being one of the owners of A&E, this clearly shows the ability of Discovery's management to execute on key partnership deals with major competitors.

Last but not least, during the Discovery+ briefing, Discovery's CEO David Zaslav commented that he feels confident that DISCA will close on two other very important deals - with two key streaming gatekeepers - Amazon and Roku. During the presentation, he even indicated that DISCA is also willing to partner with direct competitors such as Disney and Netflix.

In addition to the company's large growth opportunity to bring its extensive content to new platforms and devices, all this clearly shows Discovery's two main competitive advantages:

the company's bargaining power and management's ability to negotiate key deals with the world's most important distributors

the unique positioning of Discovery to complement many of the already existing streaming services

Conclusion

With the creation of Discovery+, DISCA will be finally leveraging its extensive IP library into the streaming world. Thus, dealing with the cord-cutting problem, achieving larger scale and growth in new markets as well as being able to partner with the media gatekeepers of tomorrow.

Although profitability will suffer in this process, the growth and multiple expansion opportunities going forward are worth the sacrifice. This will also solidify Discovery's existing competitive advantages in non-scripted content and position it to become an absolute must-have complement to any streaming service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DISCA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.