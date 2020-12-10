Can $1.3 Trillion In Savings Shore Up The Recovery?

Since the majority of savings is held by high-income households, it will not be as great a source of stimulus as many assume it will be.

Some have argued that this is enough to close the output gap caused by the pandemic in 2020, leading to robust economic growth in 2021.

One argument that attempts to validate the surge in stock prices during November, which sent the major market indices to new all-time highs, is that the excess savings households have accumulated this year will lead to an explosive economy in 2021. This savings came from a combination of CARES Act programs and cut backs in discretionary spending that were forced on middle- to upper-income households. It amounts to an equivalent of approximately 6.5% of GDP, which is greater than the output gap of approximately 4% estimated to result from the pandemic in 2020. The thinking is that this massive amount of stimulus could close that output gap if it is spent on goods and services once the pandemic comes to an end.

Source: Barrons

Additionally, wages and salaries are rising at nearly the same rate they were before the recession. Therefore, some suggest that we don’t need another round of stimulus, because the V-shaped recovery in wage growth means that households can support spending without dipping into accumulated savings.

Source: Bloomberg

While these may be positive factors for the economy in aggregate, we have to consider who is holding the excess savings, as well as who is receiving increases in pay. Obviously, if both were equally distributed amongst the workforce of approximately 160 million, then it would have a much greater impact on the rate of economic growth in 2021. We could focus solely on containing the pandemic so that consumers could resume normal spending patterns.

The reality is that upper-income households are the ones holding most of the accumulated savings, and they are far more likely to save and invest than spend. Lower and middle-income households tend to spend most of what they earn, saving relatively little. According to a recent Fidelity survey, more than two-thirds of Americans went through financial setbacks this year due to a job loss, decline in income or drawdown in emergency savings, and 38% said they will spend 2021 in “survival mode.”

If we are going to have a V-shaped recovery without additional fiscal stimulus, we will need upper-income households to spend at a rate much higher than pre-pandemic levels to offset the decline in spending that we are bound to see by lower- and middle-income households. I seriously doubt that will happen. This is why fiscal stimulus that is targeted at those most in need is so important.

Retail sales for October fell short of expectations in what was the smallest gain in six months. The $1.4 billion increase in spending would probably have been a decline if Amazon’s Prime Day had not fallen in October this year. It was delayed from its normal date in mid-July due to the pandemic. As a result, internet sales rose $2.7 billion, which led to the modest monthly increase. November sales will be reported next week, and we will have a better picture of how accumulated savings and wage increases are being used. If it is another disappointment, and we are still without a compromise on stimulus in Washington, I suspect it will put a significant dent in investor sentiment.

Source: MarketWatch

Lastly, the consensus is assuming that the pandemic will come to an end by the spring of next year, allowing consumers to resume spending their accumulated savings on services at pre-pandemic levels. The main issue I see is that nearly 40% of the American public is not interested in being vaccinated. That presents a significant problem in terms of reaching herd immunity. It could prolong the pandemic and delay the recovery in consumer spending. That is not what the consensus is thinking.

