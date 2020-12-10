This year, especially, it is even more important to figure out your path before material changes arrive.

"I'm reviewing the situation

I must quickly look up everyone I know…"

- Oliver Twist, I'm Reviewing the Situation

I am not an accountant. So please discuss your individual situations with your accountant before you make any final decisions. Having said that, December is the time of year when everyone, both institutions and individuals, should be "reviewing their situation" to determine what they want to do.

If you have some nice profits this year, then you may want to take some losses, for tax purposes, before the year runs out. This is always the way of it in December, and this year is no different, though our new administration has unveiled some twists.

This year, especially, with the advent of our new President-Elect, and what he has stated, it is even more important to figure out your path, before material changes arrive. For institutions, the top corporate tax bracket has been 21% and it is likely to become 28% when the political change occurs. What should be done this year, before it runs out, is the central question.

For individuals, the top tax bracket is now 37% and it is likely to increase to 39.6% next year. There is not a giant difference here, but it should be noted in your thinking.

The biggest tax issue, in my mind, is the Capital Gains rate. The highest long term rate is now 20% and next year, under plans already laid out by the new administration, it is likely to be 39.6% which could be a game changer, for your thinking. I suggest taking a long and hard look at your current holdings and making some calculated decisions. You only have a few weeks left to rebalance, reallocate, if that is what you need, or want to do.

Ignorance is not bliss.

"Small pleasures, small pleasures

Who would deny us these?"

- Oliver Twist, It's a Fine Life

At this time of year there is always the sentiment expressed, "Well, taxes will take care of themselves." I have never been a fan of this ideology. My viewpoint is that "Taxes will take care of you," if you do not pay attention now. You need to stop and take a hard look at your overall financial situation for 2020 and then spend some time with your portfolios, consult with your accountant, and then make some decisions as we roll from one year to the next and, in our present case, from one Administration to the next. Change is afoot and "foot loose and fancy free," is not the answer.

The one last issue that could have a significant effect on individuals is the "step-up basis." In accounting, basis is the starting point for calculating capital gains taxes. Think of basis as the asset's purchase price where you owe taxes on capital gains above the basis. Assets that are inherited have their basis reset, stepped up, as it were, to the present fair market value of the asset when you receive it.

If the new Administration's plan comes to fruition, inheritances will be greatly reduced, in the future, as beneficiaries will have to pay tax on non-qualified assets that they previously could have inherited and sold tax-free. Here, you might not only want to talk to your accountant but to your estate attorney and you don't have much time left to get it done. As Fagin says, it is time to begin "Reviewing the Situation."

"Fare thee well,

But be back soon

Who can tell

Where danger's lurking?

Do not forget this tune

Be back soon."

- Oliver Twist, Be Back Soon

