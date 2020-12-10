There is one potential M&A catalyst added into the mix for consideration.

The asset management business is not going away any time soon.

In this article about Franklin Resources (BEN), I'm going to do three things. First, I'm going to tell you a quick personal story about my initial investment. Second, I'm going to explain why I bought BEN. That will include some very clear details on valuation, plus a couple of surprises. Lastly, I will provide a quick look at a potential catalyst for price appreciation.

My Investment in BEN

Here's what I did with BEN earlier this year:

April 7th: Bought @ $17.05

April 9th: Bought @ $17.11

April 15th: Bought @ $15.39

Since that time, I've sat on these shares and collected dividends. Here's how things look on a chart over this relatively short period:

Data by YCharts

So, as you can see, I timed things pretty well since I bought during the panic, and the price drop.

None of this is to brag. It's merely to show that patience can pay off. I waited more than three years to initiate a position in BEN. Here's why.

Data by YCharts

I've zoomed out to a five year view. I wasn't comfortable in the $40+ range for BEN, although I did like the company. So, it was largely off my radar in 2017 and early 2018. In late 2018, I started to get interested again. Then, it popped up again in 2019. Again, I was patient by taking zero action. In early 2020, everything got smacked down, and I was able to strike with dry powder.

At this point, I'm up about 45% on my investment with an average cost basis of $16.46. In case you're wondering, I'm planning on holding, and we'll look at why in just a short while. My story above is largely to establish a background. Now it's time to step back and look at the bigger picture.

BEN's Value Proposition

Many people think that asset management funds are in deep trouble. With the rise of passive investing, index funds, and ETFs, you'd think that these companies would be dead meat.

I haven't seen death at all. Instead, take a look at T. Rowe Price (TROW) for perspective - it's an asset management company, just like BEN.

Data by YCharts

It's not hard to see that this business is a beast. Even better, take a peek at just part of TROW's 30-year dividend streak.

BEN is a lot like TROW, which we'll now look at more closely. I'm showing you all this so it's very clear that the asset management business, as a whole, is doing just fine - if you know where to look.

First, you can see that BEN was already historically undervalued but in early 2020, the pandemic really set the company up for success, in terms of valuation, and margin of safety.

Source: FASTgraphs

It wasn't too hard to see the potential for a 30% YoY annual rate of return given the low prices in early 2020. But, even before the collapse, I was looking because of the very reasonable margin of safety. It's down so I'm more safe.

Here's how Seth Klarman puts it:

A margin of safety is achieved when securities are purchased at prices sufficiently below underlying value to allow for human error, bad luck, or extreme volatility in a complex, unpredictable and rapidly changing world.

Here's some more juicy data from the Dividend Investing Resource Center:

14 P/E (FASTgraphs shows P/E 9 and Seeking Alpha shows P/E of 8.77)

40 years of dividend growth (i.e., Dividend Champion)

4.51% yield

13% 3-year dividend growth rate

17% 5-year dividend growth rate

14% 10-year dividend growth rate

68% payout ratio

You can really see this play out over the years.

Source: FASTgraphs

This is strong dividend growth and coverage. The coverage has increased over the years from 10-15% to 25-40% now, but that's still satisfactory. In short, this is a wonderful dividend growth story. There's plenty of safety.

At this point, I've explained when I bought BEN, and how that's worked out. I've also partially explained why I bought, in terms of basic valuation. As you can likely tell, I'm especially interested in the dividend growth. But, there's plenty more, which I'll share now.

Secret of The 1%

BEN went public in 1983. Through early 2019, BEN compounded at a rate of over 20%. In case you're wondering, that's on the level of Warren Buffett, if not superior. It would have turned $10K into over $15 million if you simply bought and held the entire time.

While it's true BEN offers mutual funds, that's not the real money. Instead, you need to look at the millions and millions of dollars pouring in from wealthy clients. In effect, the secret is that the 1% still needs some hand holding and BEN is a place where they park their cash - even in a world of low fees and ETFs, because they want the personal touch. I don't think BEN's is going away.

Keep in mind that not everyone is taking all their money and hoping to get 10%, 12%, 15% or more with their money. Instead of growing their wealth, many of the "rich" want a human at the other end of a phone call. They also prioritize wealth preservation over wealth building. This is BEN's sweet spot.

When BEN collects $1 million, $10 million, or $100 million their fees are generally not tightly connected with an expectation that they will end with $1.1 million, $11 million, or $110 million respectively at the end of the year.

Remember too, the wealthy need protection of assets, layers of legal paper, cash distribution set ups, and much more - far, far beyond a simple Vanguard 500 Index fund. This makes BEN's clients very sticky over time. At a minimum, cash will drain more slowly out of BEN than other pools of cash. They might not have a wide moat, but they seem to at least have a narrow moat.

Looking Forward with the Experts

Now, if I transition quickly to what the analysts think, BEN is still a bargain.

Source: FASTgraphs

If BEN's pulling down "only" $2.90 in earnings in 2023, then even from today's price of about $24, we're still looking at a total annual rate of return of 27%. And, this $2.90 estimate only anticipates earnings growth of 3.61%, as you can see directly above.

In other words, even given slow growth, valuation is still very favorable. Even under poor circumstances, it looks like there's room for 12-15% per year earnings growth. Add to that, a healthy increase in dividends for investors.

I'm also excited about BEN's recent purchase of Legg Mason:

The newly-combined organization establishes Franklin Templeton as one of the world's largest independent, specialized global investment managers with a combined $1.4 trillion in assets under management (AUM) across one of the broadest ranges of high-quality investment teams in the industry. The combined footprint significantly deepens Franklin Templeton's presence in key geographies and creates an expansive investment platform that is well balanced between institutional and retail client AUM.

Source: Press Release

This obviously gives BEN more clients, more money, and more reach. Here's a quick view into these advantages:

Franklin, which provides investment management and services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals around the world, sees Legg Mason as a catalyst for expanding its global distribution capabilities. The acquisition has made the company the sixth-largest independent asset manager in the world, behind the likes of BlackRock and the Vanguard Group. Legg Mason also provides Franklin Resources with alternative investment assets such as private equity, hedge fund, and venture capital platforms. Expanding into additional financial products is strategically an interesting move that could help Franklin spark revenue growth.

Source: Franklin Templeton Just Acquired Legg Mason

This will take time to play out. The timing certainly wasn't perfect with the pandemic so the pricing wasn't fantastic. As of right now, I see this as a pressure on BEN's stock price while the uncertainty burns off. But, in the long run, I see this as a win.

Is There a Huge Catalyst Around the Corner?

I'll keep this short and sweet since it's very much a speculation and nothing more. I recently saw an update that JPMorgan (JPM) is on the prowl for asset management businesses. This comes right from JPM's CEO.

Dimon unambiguously said he would like to buy asset management businesses and financial technology companies.

Here are the top 20 asset management firms in the world:

Source: ADV Ratings

When you start to factor out the big boys like BlackRock (BLK) and Vanguard, then subtract those outside the United States, the list gets very interesting. Obviously, you can see BEN there, and just below, outside that screen capture, TROW is sitting at #22.

Now, this might be good news, or this might be bad news, but inside ownership is significant. As Dumb Wealth pointed out back in September:

...over 43% of Franklin Resources is owned by the founding Johnson family. While this doesn't guarantee success it's constructive to know that senior executives - many of whom are from the Johnson family - have a significant stake in the success (or failure) of the business.

It could be good for JPM, because they know they can make a deal fast with a concentrated owner base. Or, it could be bad because the family will dig in, and never sell. My crystal ball is cloudy.

Wrap Up

I'm moderately bullish on BEN. It's easy for me to hold and I expect to collect a growing dividend stream. However, for current investors, it still appears to have a reasonable margin of safety, with room for appreciation, and of course, dividends along the way.

I also think there's a free "lottery ticket" for investors looking for quick appreciation. Although the possibility is small-to-moderate, there's the potential that JPM might be interested in buying BEN, and very likely at a premium given BEN's quality and customer loyalty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.