The company just did a private placement (details below). Market is loving it (so far) as it removes immediate bankruptcy but at a steep cost.

Cardinal Energy is a Canadian small cap oil and gas company that has had a very bad year (as well as very bad 5-years).

(Please note all values are in $CAD unless explicitly stated otherwise)

Introduction

Cardinal Energy is a Canadian small cap energy that has had an awful year. The company is focused on low decline light and medium oil and gas production in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

While the stock has rallied ~100% in the last 6 weeks, the shares are still down ~65% YTD and lags the Canadian energy index (Vermillion is keeping them company).

During the Spring, the company was forced to renegotiate its convertible bond that comes due at the end of December (5.5% interest with a CAD$10.50 strike). The company had originally issued the $50 million convertible bond back in 2015 but over the last two years they had repurchased $5.549 million. Out of the $44.451 million outstanding, $28.207 million of the converts were exchanged for new converts that mature in December 2022 with an 8% interest rate and $1.25 strike price (ouch!). The remaining $16.244 million of the legacy converts that chose not to extend still mature at the end of this month.

Deal with the Devil

I was about to hit submit when Cardinal announced that they had completed a private placement. The terms are pretty steep (which I get to just below). But on the other hand, they now have the backing of Murray Edwards (Executive Chairman of Canadian Natural Resources), who is one of the most successful executive and investor in the Canadian oil patch. Post private placement, he will own almost 20% of the company which is a vote of confidence for the company.

Here are the cliffs notes of the deal:

Issuing $16,920,833 of 12% payment in kind (PIK) bonds at a 4% discount for gross proceeds of $16,244,000 with a ~2.5-year duration and works out to an YTM of ~14%.

Issuing 8,122,000 shares with a price of $0.50/share (23% discount to Friday's closing price) for gross proceeds of $4,061,000.

Issuing 8,122,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.55/share and 3-year term.

The company now has ample liquidity to repay the portion of the convertible bond coming due at the end of the month, but at a painful cost.

Cardinal’s poor share price performance can be attributed to a number of macro and micro issues

A Bumpy Year for oil

It goes without saying, when oil prices go negative there is nowhere to hide in the energy industry. While WTI is now back above USD$45/bbl (as of writing), it is still down ~25% for the year. While 2021 is looking much more promising, markets are still are not giving much credit to any upside scenario (yet).

Energy is hated

I alluded to this is in my last article about Huskey preferred shares, but it goes without saying that Energy is very out of favor. The QQQ/XLE chart (similar to the popular QQQ/IWN chart) shows just how much tech/growth has outperformed energy both this year and over the last 5 years. In the last 6-weeks, energy has made a strong comeback but it still has a long-way to go.

I would make the macro bull thesis on being bullish oil and gas; but many others such as Goehring & Rozencwajg, Art Berman and Horizon Kinetics have already produced fantastic research on the subject and make a much better case than I ever could. With that said, being bullish oil & gas is still a contrarian position and we are swimming against the (narrative) current here.

I think that as long as oil prices continue to steadily increase and then remain in the 60s for an extended period of time. We could see a shift in opinion and a re-rating of energy stocks more broadly, but that will take time and patience.

Business model

Cardinal has a unique business model whereby they do not hold any cash. Instead, they rely on revolving bank lines to pay their bills, fund capex, and make dividend payments. That model has worked well most of the time, except when oil prices crash. This leads to concerns about insolvency and redetermination of reserve-based credit facility. Q3 ended up being a good quarter (all things considered) and started the slow rebuild.

While the 2016 crash was not quite as dramatic, there are several close similarities between today and early 2017. More broadly, the company has about ~$1.5 billion in tax loss pools which begs the question, what value is there in debt when the interest expense is not deductible?

Out of mind

Cardinal’s market cap stands now at approximately ~$75 million. This small size makes the company a micro-cap stock and makes it un-investable for most large financial institutions (pensions, endowments, etc.). Talking with friends in the industry, the stock (like many small Canadian energy stocks) is now off the radar for most investors. The only way out of this will be for strong execution, continued reduction in debt and a re-initiation of the dividend down the road. By looking at daily average dollar volume (closing price x volume), we can see how much interest in Cardinal has dried up over time and this phenomenon was occurring even before 2020.

But things are not all bad

On the net debt to adjusted funds flow (standard metric for the industry), the balance sheet is stretched (no surprise). The company is targeting a net debt to AFFO of 2x – 1x but that will largely depend on oil prices recovering:

In Q3, the company was able to repay $13.188 million in bank debt but more importantly reduced their decommissioning obligations by $32.186 million. About half of the reduction came from a one-time government well clean-up program. Another part of the reduction came from increasing the credit-adjusted discount rate by 2% while reducing the inflation rate to 1%. The remainder came from continued paying down of the decommissioning obligations.

Now that the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that decommissioning obligations have the most senior claim on company assets, reducing these liabilities is important to keeping the creditors happy. Overall, the net debt (including the decommissioning) decreased by $39.488 million in Q3 which is fantastic considering that WTI averaged about $40/bbl for the quarter.

The de-risking of the balance sheet has not gone unnoticed either. Credit investors have been busy biding up the converts. The legacy converts that mature at the end of December are back to par, while the converts that investors chose to extend until December 2022 are now trading at $95 cents.

So where does that leave us?

While I do not think Cardinal is out of the woods quite yet, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Long-term, I think the shares represent fantastic value, but I am concerned about a short-term pull back due to:

Markets (including oil and energy equities) have gone straight up over the last 6 months. Most markets appear extremely overbought and that generally does not bode well short-term.

Renewed lockdowns in Europe and United States should prove to be a short-term headwind. Already, real-time mobility data in Europe has declined materially and I expect the US to be right behind (at least until January). Whether the markets care or look past it remains to be seen.

Tax-loss selling season has begun and could cause erratic trading in Cardinal’s share price. The stock was heavily owned by retail investors and I have no idea how much (or how little) tax loss selling will occur. Tax-loss selling negatively affects small energy companies because often the replacement is an energy ETF such as XEG which is heavily weighted towards the large-cap names of CNQ, SU and IMO.

To protect against the possibility of a short-term pullback Cardinal has now hedged at least 2/3s of their production for the remainder of 2020 and ¼ of their production for H1 2021 (whether it was the company’s choice or the lenders demanded it is moot). This should guarantee that they have sufficient funds to repay the $16.244 million in convert debt maturing in a couple of weeks while continuing to work down their ARO and bank debt.

Looking past the potential short-term issues, the widespread vaccine rollouts will likely begin early next year, and we are already seeing strong oil demand growth out of India and China. On a long-term basis, I value the company’s share price around CAD$2.00-$2.20/share or USD$1.55-$1.70/share (using a 1.28 CAD/USD) with my own DCF model. I assume that WTI will get back to USD$60bbl by the end of 2021 and peaks in 2022/2023 at USD$65/bbl before slowly declining towards $50/bbl in 2024/2025. Depending how much (and quickly) US shale production declines, I may have to revise my oil forecasts later but this feels reasonably cautious for now.

Here are some my core assumptions and the valuation sensitivity table (share price in $CAD):

Terminal growth rate: 2%

Beta: 3x

Risk-free rate: 1%

Risk premium: 7.5%

Discount rate: 24%

A lower-risk way to play

If buying a micro-cap stock with a 3x beta is too risky, the 2022 converts could be an appealing alternative. They are senior to the equity and will be less volatile than the stock. With the converts trading at 95 cents, you are purchasing the shares for $1.1875/share ($1.25 strike leads to 800 shares per $1,000 of convert divided by $870). It is a rich premium to the underlying shares but you get an 8% interest rate (10.75% YTM) and 1-to-1 upside once the share price exceeds the $1.25 strike price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRLFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.