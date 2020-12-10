Speculative investors looking for still undiscovered ESG stocks should consider taking a position in Scorpio Bulkers ahead of the anticipated newbuild contract announcement.

With valuation soon no longer tied to the ebbs and flows of the drybulk market, there might be plenty of room for investor excitement to build.

Company in the process of selling its drybulk carrier fleet and transitioning into the renewable energy space.

Suffice to say, the drybulk shipping market has been tough for most of the past decade as evidenced by this long-term chart of the Baltic Dry Index ("BDI"):

The market never really recovered from its steep drop in the wake of the world's 2008/2009 financial crisis thus causing serious trouble for the industry which has spent most of its time in the red since then.

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) has been no exception as weak market conditions and an ambitious fleet expansion schedule forced the company into a series of heavily dilutive capital raises since going public in late 2013 at a reverse split-adjusted price of $1,170 per share (no typo):

Some General Reflections on Shipping Investments

As some of my followers might have noticed, I have been advising long-term investors to avoid shipping stocks for many years now due to the highly unfavorable risk/reward ratio.

Remember, things are moving fast in the shipping markets these days - currently undersupplied sub-segments of the market can easily move to overcapacities within just two years as highly efficient and even more highly subsidized Asian shipyards are aggressively competing for basically any type of newbuild vessel. Ordering a tanker or bulk carrier for delivery in 12-15 months against just 10% down payment? No problem and don't forget to ask the yard for some cheap vendor financing to deal with the balloon payment at delivery.

Very generally speaking, short periods of strong demand are often causing long periods of oversupply as capital gets quickly allocated to segments with the juiciest dayrates. Once built and delivered, these vessels will be competing in the markets for 20+ years.

And once dayrates start to move lower, the fragile capital structure of a shipping company will soon show major cracks as high leverage and weak cash flows usually do not make a good fit. As of this point, the share price will already have tumbled by 90% but to avoid tripping credit covenants, a major capital raise might be deemed appropriate, often diluting already badly stricken equity holders literally beyond recognition.

Apart from general market dynamics, shipping companies are not exactly famous for their commitment to the principles of shareholder value.

In many cases, controlling shareholders are pocketing juicy fees for vessel management services thus providing an incentive to grow the fleet at literally any price.

But that's not all. Some shipping companies do not shy away from utilizing highly toxic financing schemes with the potential to wipe out equity holders within months or even weeks as evidenced during 2017 when Greek-based companies from the likes of DryShips (DRYS), Top Ships (TOPS), and Performance Shipping (PSHG) led by clever finance artists competed for the world record in executing consecutive reverse splits thus wiping out their shareholders in droves.

More recently, peers like Seanergy Maritime (SHIP), Globus Maritime (GLBS), and Castor Maritime (CTRM) have joined the shareholder dilution party.

Generally speaking, buy-and-hold investors can't win in the highly cyclical shipping markets. They will almost certainly end up being wiped out or diluted heavily at the very bottom of the market.

Unless you are a very active and speculative investor with great knowledge of the inherent market dynamics, simply stay away from shipping investments or at least try to become involved with the debt or preferred equity parts of the market which are a much safer place to be.

Scorpio Bulkers' Bold Bet On Offshore Wind

Apparently, Scorpio Bulkers' management came to similar conclusions as in early August the company surprisingly announced its intention to enter the renewable energy space:

On August 3, 2020, the Company signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") to purchase an NG-16000X Wind Turbine Installation Vessel ("WTIV") and a 1500 LEC crane to be used on the WTIV from GustoMSC and Huisman Equipment B.V., respectively. The total cost of the project is expected to be between $265 million and $290 million, subject to change pending design modifications and further modifications due to customer requirements. The scheduled delivery date for both the WTIV and the crane is September 2023. The contract is expected to be signed in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will include options to construct up to an additional three units having similar specifications. Emanuele A. Lauro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We embark on a new journey with this LOI and are pleased to be joining the legions who support renewable energy in concept, and more importantly, in practice. We appreciate the encouragement and assistance of our common partners in bulk transportation and offshore wind - including suppliers, customers, and shipbuilders - as we take a major step in transitioning the Company to a sustainable future. This state of the art wind turbine installation vessel is scheduled to deliver before the end of 2023, entering a burgeoning market facing a critical shortage. This vessel will be able to install and maintain the largest turbines currently planned, in the depths of water, at the heights above sea level, and in the weather conditions that only purpose-built assets can access. Even with options to construct up to an additional three units which can deliver within the following 18 months, the offshore fields currently planned will face a deficit of installation, operation, and maintenance assets for years to come. Our transition has begun."

Despite an alleged favorable contract structure for the new wind turbine installation vessel with no material payments due until 2022, management has acted decisively by selling no less than 18 vessels over the past three months for aggregate gross proceeds of $330 million.

While a material part of the proceeds will have to be used to repay related debt facilities, the latest vessel sales will nevertheless add substantially to the company's recently reported cash balance of $105.5 million as of October 26.

Recent vessel sales have reduced the company's fleet to 8 Kamsarmax and 19 Ultramax vessels which I expect to be sold over the course of the next couple of quarters for estimated gross proceeds of $470 million.

Following debt repayment, I would estimate the company's cash position at around $210 million after accounting for ongoing operating losses, recent share repurchases, and anticipated future dividend payments.

Scorpio Bulkers also owns 2.15 million shares of sister company Scorpio Tankers (STNG) with a current market value of $25.8 million.

With the purchase price for the wind turbine installation vessel stated at slightly below $300 million, the company won't experience problems to pay the equity portion and secure financing for the remainder.

Picture: Rendering of the GustoMSC NG-16000X design wind turbine installation vessel - Source: Company Website

In its August presentation, the company made the case for a material shortage of high specification wind turbine installation vessels starting in 2024 and at least according to Rystad Energy, management might be right here.

Rystad Energy, currently, expects the global fleet to be insufficient to meet demand after 2025 due to its predominant inability to handle the size of next generation turbines like General Electric's (GE) Haliade-X 12-MW.

While the setup looks enticing, the move into an entirely new industry is not without risks as the company will have to compete against a number of incumbent players with more than a decade of experience in offshore wind turbine installation like for example Netherlands-based Jan de Nul Group with its newbuild "Voltaire" with delivery currently expected in 2022.

And, as always, an anticipated vessel shortage might very well attract additional players to this particular market.

Anyway, with the newbuild construction contract not signed yet, it's too early to establish a financial model for the newly aligned company.

For the next couple of quarters, investors will rather focus on the company's efforts to sell its remaining drybulk carriers at sufficient prices as well as the impending newbuild contract signing and subsequent construction progress of the new wind turbine installation vessel.

At some point in time, the company should be able to sign its maiden contract for the vessel which will likely be the latest point for market participants to take notice of the company as an emerging ESG play.

But with investors almost desperately searching for new, promising ESG opportunities, Scorpio Bulkers might actually be discovered much earlier.

According to my estimates, the company currently trades at an approximately 30% discount to net asset value ("NAV") which isn't exactly a bargain when compared to peers.

But with the drybulk fleet soon being history, Scorpio Bulkers is likely to change its name into something more reflective of its new strategic focus.

On the most recent conference call, management was quite clear about its hopes to attract a new generation of investors (emphasis added by author):

Randy Giveans Hey. So, obviously on the last earnings call you mentioned that you're committed to dry bulk as your kind of Elvis child. So, maybe what changed here in the last months as you're now maybe guiding to sell all of the dry bulk vessels in the next maybe a quarter or two? And then with that with the first WTI now expected in maybe 2023, why not kind of slowly sell your dry bulk vessels over that two or three-year timeframe? Emanuele Lauro I could answer -- let me answer the last question. And there are a number of benefits we think of doing this. The first benefit is we can concentrate. We can completely focus. It's not quite as extreme as Cortes burning his boats when he arrived in America, but it's somewhere along that theme that you get the benefit of absolute focus that our future renewable shareholders are really understanding the commitment this company is making to that space to the future. They don't have to start to worry about whether or not the -- what the dry cargo market is doing. They don't need that extra worry. They don't need to have that extra depth of research.

So, when will these "future renewable shareholders" start to show up?

While I don't have a clear answer at this point, I firmly expect investors to take notice of the company's upcoming newbuild contract signing announcement and market participants becoming more involved with further vessel sales as the company's new direction is getting more clear.

Certainly, a name change would help, too.

With valuation soon no longer tied to vessel values or drybulk charter rates and the company expected to sit on $200+ million in cash for the next couple of quarters, there might be plenty of room for investor excitement to build, particularly given the company's rather small free float of roughly 8.1 million shares.

Should ESG investors indeed get attracted to the stock, the company might get into the position to conduct an equity raise at levels meaningfully above the current trading price which would bode well for exercising its options for additional wind turbine installation vessels.

Bottom Line:

The current iteration of Scorpio Bulkers will soon be history as the company transitions into the renewable energy space with its new focus on operating high specification wind turbine installation vessels. While delivery of the first vessel is not anticipated before 2023, I expect market participants to take notice of the company's metamorphosis rather sooner than later as the signing of the newbuild contract should be announced any day now.

With cash expected to be the company's main asset for the next couple of quarters, valuation will no longer be tied to the ebbs and flows of the drybulk market.

Speculative investors should consider a position in Scorpio Bulkers before the ESG crowd arrives at the scene.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SALT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.