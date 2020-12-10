With homebuilder and building product firms having extreme valuations, I believe investors would be wise to take profits on the sector.

I was bullish on homebuilders since last summer, but I have turned bearish as it looks unlikely the sales surge will last in the face of rising long-term rates.

The situation has been very bullish for homebuilders and has led to a 25% rise in the SPDR Homebuilders ETF this year.

For now, 2020 has been an exception to the view that homebuilders are highly economically sensitive as witnessed by record sales and home price growth.

One of the major surprises of this year's economic recession has been the stellar performance of homebuilding stocks. Early on, most expected a repeat of the property market and home development collapse we saw over a decade ago. This caused the popular homebuilder ETF (XHB) to lose roughly half of its value during spring. However, investors' concerns regarding a substantial decrease in home sales and another wave of builder bankruptcies never panned out. In fact, the move to work-from-home employment and the collapse in mortgage rates have actually caused home sales to rise to extreme highs.

As you can see below, this has had a very bullish impact on XHB and its constituents:

As famed investor Jeffrey Gundlach said "there seems to be no end in sight" regarding the boom in home sales. He also noted the fact that, while home prices are skyrocketing, rents are falling which is likely due to the impact of ultra-low mortgage rates which have made monthly mortgage costs much lower than they were despite higher home prices.

Of course, the fact remains that permanent job losses are still rising at a fast pace and the mortgage forbearance/delinquency rate is not declining as quickly as it was months ago. Additionally, the vast majority of pandemic emergency benefits that have been used to pay bills such as unemployment assistance, the eviction/foreclosure moratorium, penalty-free early retirement withdrawals, and student loan deferments are all scheduled to end in three weeks. An extension is possible, but not guaranteed and will most likely be less supportive than the CARES act.

The vaccine makes it seem likely that the negative direct impact of COVID on the economy will hopefully fade within the coming months. However, the fact remains that the financial situation of many households, businesses (particularly small businesses), and governments are struggling to make ends meet. In such a situation, we must question whether or not the boom in home sales is here to stay. If not, XHB and its constituents could be headed much lower.

Is More Housing Actually Needed?

The extreme decline in mortgage rates and the wave of "urban exodus" have made it seem as if the housing market is extremely strong. However, these are temporary factors, many of which are poised to reverse as we enter the new year. Additionally, long-term Treasury rates are starting to show a clear and strong trend higher, meaning mortgage rates are likely to soon follow suit.

In my opinion, the question homebuilding investors must ask is very simple: Does America need more homes? If so, the ongoing surge in building permits is likely to result in a surge in builder profits. However, construction is a highly capital intensive endeavor. If buyers fade while inventory grows, many homebuilders will likely be left with huge losses and possible bankruptcy as we've seen before.

Overall, according to research from Freddie Mac, there is a general shortage which, until recently, was a significant issue in the West Coast states. However, recent migration has been out of state with housing shortages toward those with a surplus of homes such as the Southeast. Certain areas like Texas and Florida have both a growing shortage and growing migration, but the study suggests that most people are leaving states where homes are the most expensive and/or in shortage.

There are local shortages in single-family homes, but there is also a rapidly growing oversupply of vacant apartment units. There is certainly an opportunity for home builders who are focused on the "starter home" market in net-positive migration areas. However, vacancy rates are actually higher for many of those reasons and it will not take many new homes to make up for the increase in demand.

Indeed, we may see a rapid decline in home sales next year. Fannie Mae's home purchase sentiment index lost its winning streak and is now down 11.5 points year-over-year. Major reasons for the decline include a rising mortgage-rate outlook, jobless concern, and a slight decrease in buying conditions (likely due to spiking prices). If this figure continues to reverse lower, it may portend a rapid decline in new home demand.

The Housing Industry Is Overvalued

Despite this, many home developers are aggressively positioned and their stock valuations are at long-term highs. This includes not only builders but also building product and household appliance companies which are highly correlated to developers. Importantly, the popular homebuilding ETF, XHB, is actually more heavily weighted toward ancillary home development like these with building products companies making up 37% of the fund, and the actual developers only making up 27%. That said, the economic situation impacts all of these firms in nearly equal measure.

As you can see below, the price-to-sales valuations of the top twelve companies in XHB have risen by a median level of about 74% since 2019:

Of course, price-to-sales valuations range by a significant degree from company to company depending on profit margin levels. However, "P/S" ratios are generally far more reliable and less volatile than other metrics so they offer a solid way to gauge the historical valuation of a company compared to its past. Based on a bullish article I wrote on homebuilders in early 2019, I also know price-to-earnings valuations of developers have risen about 40% from just under 12X last June to 16.5X today.

The significant rise in valuations for most of the dominant firms in XHB signals a rise in sales growth expectations. Today, the sales of most of these firms are growing at a fast clip due to what I believe to be a one-off situation that has temporarily, but significantly, boosted home demand. However, with the credible threat of a return to "normal" mortgage rates, home prices rising at a record pace, and economic stimulus ending, it is reasonable to have serious doubts that these frothy expectations will pan out.

The Bottom Line

Overall, it seems like investors may be best off taking profits on gains in the home development market. I was a strong bull on the sector over a year ago with my primary bullish thesis surrounding what I viewed as a likely surge in millennial home buyers and apartment exodus. While this was a long-term thesis, it occurred at a faster rate than anticipated and the trade is now looking overdone, particularly after considering the decline in long-term economic fundamentals.

The homeownership rate is now close to its peak level as are existing home sales. Most people in the Millennial demographic who had the ability to buy a property have now done so. Going forward, with joblessness still at problematic levels and home prices at extremes, it seems unlikely that the surge will last into next summer as builders (and home product producers) are banking on.

That said, builder valuations could continue to rise today as most analysts do not seem to see the bearish case regarding builders today. Thus, it is entirely possible that XHB and its constituents continue to rise in the short-run, so I would not short the ETF. If you're looking for a "home sales short opportunity" I firmly believe Zillow Group (ZG) is the best option. There are many reasons for this which are detailed in "Zillow Group: Reversal Of 'Housing Boom' Creates A Short Opportunity".

