At a realized price of $120 per short ton, Warrior would be able to fund the majority of Blue Creek's development costs from cash flow.

Blue Creek is not expected to enter production until 2026 and Warrior needs to avoid taking on significant debt to get it into production.

Blue Creek would be able to increase Warrior's production by 50+% at a cash cost lower than its current production.

This would help it start development of Blue Creek, while also generating a modest amount of positive cash flow.

Met coal price expectations for 2021 have improved, suggesting that Warrior may be able to realize $120 per short ton then.

The outlook for met coal prices in 2021 has improved, so Warrior Met Coal (HCC) may be able to initiate its Blue Creek development next year, while also generating a modest amount of positive cash flow. It appears to be slightly undervalued based on a realized price of $120 per short ton for its met coal and could have longer-term upside if it can get Blue Creek into production. Starting Blue Creek in 2021 is expected to result in production starting in 2026, and adding around 4.3 million short tons of production per year after that, potentially a 50+% boost to Warrior's total production.

Future Results

I believe that it would be reasonable to project Warrior Met Coal's results using a realized price of approximately $120 per short ton. This is similar to the pre-pandemic prices it realized in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020, and significantly lower than what it realized earlier in 2019.

Source: Warrior Met Coal

Current Australian Low Vol Coking Coal futures are around $129 per short ton for 2021. A realized price of $120 per short ton would be only 93% of that, lower than the 98% Warrior realized in 2019 and the 98% that it realized in 2018.

If Warrior Met Coal can produce/sell 7.5 million short tons of met coal, then it would then end up with around $930 million in total revenues. This is probably a bit on the conservative side given that Warrior produced 8.5 million short tons in 2019 and 7.7 million short tons in 2018 and is on track to produce close to 8 million short tons in 2020.

Units $/Ton $ Million Short Tons Sold 7,500,000 $120 $900 Other Revenues $30 Total Revenues $930

If Warrior Met Coal can keep its cost of sales to $85 per short ton, then it is forecasted to end up with approximately $861 million in cash expenditures. This is a lower cost of sales number than the $90 per short ton that it recorded for 2019, but higher than the approximately $83 per short ton that it achieved in the first three quarters of 2020.

$ Million Cost of Sales $638 Cost of Other Revenues $30 Cash SG&A $25 Cash Interest $28 Capex $140 Total Expenditures $861

In such a scenario, Warrior would end up with approximately $69 million in positive cash flow and $237 million in adjusted EBITDA. This does not include dividends, which would add up to $10 million per year at the current $0.05 per share quarterly dividend.

This also assumes $140 million in capital expenditures, which includes $25 million for preliminary Blue Creek capital costs.

Blue Creek

Warrior may be able to boost its results in the longer-term with its Blue Creek project. This would add 4.3 million short tons per year of High-Vol A met coal production, with an all-in cash-cost projected at $65 to $75 per short ton. Blue Creek is expected to cost $550 million to $600 million over a five-year period and may enter production in 2026 now.

Source: Warrior Met Coal

Blue Creek could add around $281 million per year in adjusted EBITDA and $226 million per year in cash flow to Warrior's results at a High-Vol A benchmark price of $140 per metric tonne. Thus it could pay back within three years at that price.

Source: Warrior Met Coal

Warrior will need to be cautious funding Blue Creek though. At a realized price of $120 per short ton for its current production, it would generate around $420 million in cash flow over 5 years after its current dividend, leaving around $155 million to fund via other methods such as cash on hand, debt or equity offerings.

That is a reasonable amount to handle, although there is some vulnerability to another downturn in met coal prices.

Valuation

Warrior currently has $159 million in net debt. As noted above, it could generate around $237 million in adjusted EBITDA at a realized price of $120 per short ton. A 5.0x EV/EBITDA multiple would make its stock worth approximately $20, while a 5.5x multiple would make its stock worth approximately $22.35 per share.

A $10 improvement in longer-term realized met coal prices could add around $7 to $8 to the value of Warrior's shares, assuming there is no change in its cost structure. Being able to get Blue Creek into production without taking on an excessive amount of additional debt would also improve Warrior's value.

Conclusion

Warrior Met Coal appears to be in decent shape with expectations for 2021 met coal prices to be high enough for it to start Blue Creek and generate a modest amount of positive cash flow. Met coal prices would need to improve further (beyond a realized price of $120 per short ton) for Warrior to increase its dividend again, as it needs to devote funds to Blue Creek ($550 million to $600 million over five years).

Based on a realized price of $120 per short ton, Warrior looks slightly undervalued, with its $19 current share price slightly under its approximately $20 to $22 estimated value. Warrior's value could be considerably enhanced in the long-run by Blue Creek, although that project is not expected to enter production until 2026.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.