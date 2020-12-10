BASF has reported very high depreciation and amortization expenses in the last 2-3 years, which could be a sign that capital wasn't employed efficiently.

China and the U.S. invest heavily in new polyamide capacities to become more independent from imports.

Basic chemicals and materials, which made up nearly 40% of BASF's sales, came under a price war and hurt BASF's top and bottom line.

BASF's strong vertical integration was a major strength, but due to the trade conflicts between the U.S. and China, part of BASF's markets eroded.

While looking for potential long-term investments for my dividend-portfolio, I came across BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). At first look, it seemed like a safe investment—a large German company with a long history of excellent engineering and an outstanding product portfolio.

During my research, I identified several issues with the company's market, and two of those issues are severe and long-term. First, their chemical business segment, which consists of basic chemicals like ethylene and propylene, to name a few. And secondly their materials segment, which consists of performance materials and monomers like MDI and TDI.

I am bearish to neutral on BASF for the next 2-3 years until markets stabilized. Trade conflicts calmed down, there is an upwind in the automobile and aircraft market, and until BASF finds further markets they can implement their technical expertise. Basic chemicals and materials still make up around 33% of BASF's sales, and with large players like China and the US expanding their self-sufficiency, it will hurt BASF's sales and margins in those aforementioned segments.

Even with its healthy yield of around 5% at current price levels, I would not include BASF as part of my dividend portfolio. There is still a large downside risk considering BASF's chemical and materials segment.

The long-term problems

Two of BASF's largest segments, their chemical and materials segments, are in highly competitive markets. These segments were eroding, even before Covid-19, due to the trade dispute between the US and China.

Source: pudaily.com

Starting with the trade dispute between the US and China, the prices of many base materials fell strongly. In 2019 the trade war between the US and China was at its peak, and MDI prices faltered (see figure above). Simultaneously, the US and China are expanding their manufacturing capabilities in these commodities, which puts further pressure on internationally positioned companies like BASF.

In 2018, MDI production capacity reached 9,789 million tons per year, of which 47% is attributed to China. The tendency for Chinese production is growing. TDI production reached 3,355 million tons per year, of which China accounted for 27%. Tendency growing.

The U.S. is expanding its production capacity by 850k tons per year, a trend that is growing. The corona pandemic showed how dependent the US and other developed countries are on importing basic chemicals and materials, which is a strong drive to increase their production capabilities.

We can see this trend in BASF's quarterly reports where they continuously report decreasing sales and prices in their chemicals and materials division due to strong price competition and decreasing volumes.

Source: BASF Quarterly Reports, Author

This trend didn't start in 2020. In 2019, Chemicals sales decreased by 18% and Materials sales decreased by 13%. In 2018 BASF's chemical and materials segment made up a whopping 41% of total sales.

With the nationalization of basic chemicals and materials, these business segments will run into strong price competition and decreasing demand.

Depreciation & Amortization

In an interesting article from Cameron Smith, he portraits a positive outlook for BASF with strong cash flow and high return on capital and return on equities that BASF generated.

BASF has a strong fundament, their debt is easily covered and cash flows are sufficient to cover their interest payments and dividend payout.

I am still worried about BASF's high depreciation and amortization (D&A) charges in 2020 and 2019. They are non-cash charges this year, but BASF paid for them in the past. Thus, just labeling them as non-cash charges, especially in these dimensions would be downplaying a more fundamental problem.

In Q3, BASF reported 284% higher D&A charges in their chemical segment and 422% higher D&A charges in their materials segment. The only other noteworthy segment that showed higher D&A charges was BASF's agricultural segment with a 157% increase from a year before.

My interpretation of these extreme levels of depreciation and amortization in this year is the lower value-generating expectations from their assets in those aforementioned segments. These expectations can then again be based on the arguments made in the first part of this article.

Not all is bad

BASF is a strong player that covers the full range of products from basic chemicals to specialized materials, agricultural solutions, bioplastics, you name it they offer it.

I keep BASF on my watchlist and especially for their bioplastic products and their strong footing in agricultural solutions. They are investing heavily in agriculture and providing farmers with a broad portfolio of products.

Source: BASF's 2019 Annual report

It certainly makes sense to expand their expertise in this field due to global population growth and increasing demand for food, crop for human consumption, and animal feed. We are talking about a $5 trillion global industry.

Providing appropriate solutions for agricultural needs requires a high level of understanding of geographies, value chains, and crops. BASF is doing well investing more than 40% of their R&D expenses in this area to build this expertise.

Investor's takeaway

At the current price-point, I'm neutral to bearish on BASF, but will keep them on my watchlist and eventually build a position for my dividend portfolio at a more attractive price and with a solidified business model in their agricultural segment. I would also like to see what BASF will do with their chemicals and materials segments.

With the trade war starting in 2019 and increasing production capacities for basic chemicals on a national basis, two of BASF's largest business segments fell into highly competitive and nationalized markets. Thus, high depreciation and amortization charges in 2019 and 2020.

The pandemic didn't help BASF at all, because it revealed how dependent the US is for basic chemicals and materials.

For an opposing view to my analysis, I recommend the article from Cameron Smith who focuses on the financial strength of BASF.

