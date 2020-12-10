At first glance, a low P/E of 9 and high dividend yield of 4.5% look like a wonderful value play for investors in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN). Both numbers are dramatically cheaper than the S&P 500 equivalent P/E over 25 and cash yield of 1.6%. However, declining interest in actively-managed mutual funds, like those offered under the Franklin Templeton name, is worrisome. An oversaturated marketplace for financial service products is today's reality. And, U.S. investors are reaching for a zenith in the most overvalued stock and bond market condition in history, In combination, these circumstances are a huge negative for business growth moving forward.

Image Source: Company Website

I think the best-case scenario for shareholders is Franklin and its $1.47 trillion in assets under management are sold to another financial services conglomerate, like the October Morgan Stanley (MS) + Eaton Vance (EV) hookup, or December Waddell & Reed (WDR) transaction just announced. Waddell is being acquired, then broken up into pieces. A similar fate for Franklin could be next. Without a takeover soon, a bear market in financial assets during 2021 could quickly lead to a restructuring of the business with lower head counts, merged mutual fund products, and cost-cutting efforts generally.

Performance for investors has been incredibly weak the last three months to five years pictured below. Franklin scores at or near the bottom for investor returns over various time periods. I am comparing its total return, including dividends, to the gains made in competitors and peers. The list includes similar asset size and focused managers Waddell & Reed, Invesco (IVZ), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Eaton Vance (EV) and SEI Investments (SEIC). Plus, I am looking at individual investor and small business-focused brokers Charles Schwab (SCHW) and Interactive Brokers (IBKR), on top of the general industry, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF).

Expanding Debts

Franklin itself just completed a merger during July with Legg Mason, another asset manager and brokerage company. Announced in February 2020, Franklin acquired Legg Mason for $50.00 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction. Perhaps the biggest fundamental knock against Franklin today, it assumed approximately $2 billion of Legg Mason’s outstanding debt. Debt to asset comparisons are nearing the worst in the industry. Tangible book value has also plunged. Price to net hard assets is now well above average vs. competitors, taking away any deep-value argument. Below are some charts on the negative balance sheet changes, with debt now serving as a weight on future equity performance and potential operating business growth.

Slow to Average Industry Growth Expectations

Wall Street does not seem impressed with Franklin’s new merged setup as of this writing. Annualized EPS growth of 5% into 2023 is the current forecast by analyst consensus. Below is a graph vs. the peer group.

Price to Cash Flow Valuations Still High

Franklin Resources does not appear to be selling at a steep undervaluation vs. cash flow or free cash flow. In fact, it’s valuation is above the Waddell & Reed takeover ratios and similar to the Eaton Vance situation just before Morgan Stanley bid for the company. If Franklin itself is acquired, the price premium would likely push the deal’s valuation well above the relative Waddell acquisition cost, and slightly above Eaton’s.

Technical Momentum Lacking

Franklin’s stock chart is far from inspiring. The price is lower today than 52-weeks ago, despite a nice S&P 500 total return gain of +19%. At $24 a share the stock has entered an overhead supply area also roughly equal to the lows of trading in 2019. I have this idea marked with a green box below. Although the price is above both its 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages, the relative strength line has not budged vs. the overall market. Franklin’s price has underperformed the S&P 500 index by a whopping -42% the last 2-year span.

Reviewing some my favorite momentum indicators of buying and selling pressure, Franklin is still quite tired looking. The Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume signals are pictured below on a 1-year chart. The Accumulation/Distribution Line measures intraday trading action. If the closing quote is nearer the low trade of the session consistently, the line is declining. The ADL does not appear to show any hot money, “must own” buying during the trading session since July. The Negative Volume Index reviews price and volume changes, but only on slower volume days vs. the previous session. It is a terrific record of overhead supply and investors buying after big down days. Franklin’s NVI line has improved in November-December following the Waddell & Reed news, but on a long-term view remains neutral at best. On Balance Volume looks at net dollar interest by investors on up vs. down days, multiplying price change by volume. I rate the OBV picture as neutral to bearish.

Final Thoughts

I have mentioned Franklin since May as having exceptionally weak momentum and price characteristics. My bearish view today has not changed. Taking into consideration the nine technical indicators I use, Franklin Resources scores in the bottom 20% of the S&P 500 currently for momentum buying. I rate the company as a Neutral to Avoid choice for new investment capital. If you do not have large capital gains (and most investors are underwater in this name), selling your position to lock-in losses for 2020 income tax reasons may prove a solid idea.

The German financial conglomerate Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) (OTCPK:ALIZY) was rumored to be looking at Franklin Resources as a takeover candidate this summer, but nothing has materialized in terms of an actual deal. Perhaps they felt the price tag for a slow to no growth business would be too high. If you own shares, a merger or purchase of the company may be the only real-world way to earn a big profit in your shares during 2021.

The business model holds considerable long-term risk, with U.S. stocks trading at record high valuations on price to trailing sales and GDP output. In addition, record low bond yields could bring mass liquidations if inflation rates pick up. Without ever rising financial asset quotes, an exodus of investor capital and lower asset values generally (necessary to charge management/consulting fees) could prove devastating for Franklin ownership worth.

Collecting the 4.5% dividend is a serious advantage to contemplate. However, a 2021 bear market in U.S. stocks and bonds could tank the share price again, as investors flee businesses that count on rising values. I feel the current $24 share price is probably a “value trap” for investors, with subpar returns the next 6-12 months as Franklin’s final destination. My momentum ranking system places good odds the equity will continue to underperform both the financial services industry and the average S&P 500 company in general.

I have been short Franklin shares in the past, and am entertaining the idea again. Investors should understand that shorting involves greater risk than a regular long approach to investing. You can lose more than you invest initially, if good news or a takeover propels a stock higher unexpectedly.

Thanks for reading. This article should be a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

