10X Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is a medical hardware, software, and chemistry development and manufacturing company selling these products for medical research and developing new products through research and development and targeted acquisitions. TXG was founded in 2012 and went public in September of 2019 and has nearly tripled in price since, including recently spiking to a new high back in October and trading just above $155 a share earlier this week. This rapid price gain in a recently IPO'd stock is always concerning. In the case of TXG, it's not completely unwarranted, but there are some risks and volatility ahead. For instance, on Wednesday 9, December, mid-day trades were down over $11 a share, or nearly 7.5%. This volatility offers the potential for better entry points on a likely good growth/risk investment.

The point of this article is to evaluate an investment in 10X Genomics from a growth stock perspective, not the absolute scientific merit of their products compared to their peers and competitors. I would be far out of my league and leave that to others. But based on current and potential market penetration, a sustainable business model of new sales and consumables revenue to generate cash flow, and future estimates and models of multiples, I think, for the right investor, 10X Genomics deserves consideration.

10X Genomics has developed and sells two hardware/software systems and the chemicals needed to operate these machines. Designed to crack the most detailed genetic coding - that of a single cell - their products have achieved wide adoption at leading scientific and medical research facilities. Per the company's website, 97 of the top 100 global research institutions and 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies have adopted their products. Their Chromium and Visium technologies have achieved widespread market penetration, and, as in any profession, success breeds success. This widespread acceptance gives the impression that Chromium and Visium are becoming research "standards" in the single-cell space. This is backed up by the accelerating citation of test results in publications. Cumulatively, over 2,000 articles and studies have been published based on results from 10X Genomics hardware or software, and this will continue to grow. Additionally, many of these early systems placed in research centers are shared by multiple scientists/teams, which likely leads to follow-on sales and expansion.

Sustainable model

While hardware and software sales are required to gain users, the real cash flow appealing to an investor is in consumable test supplies. The non-scientific examples we are all familiar with are razors and razor blades and printers and toner cartridges. Razors are nearly given away, and printers sold at cost to drive captive sales of consumables. An increasing base of installed systems drives ever growing consumables revenue. This revenue has been growing in double digits, while hardware and software sales fluctuate with budgets and definitely suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sustainable revenues in the order of $150,000 per system are forecasted. This generates approximately 84% of revenue (per the company's recent Investors Presentation), which bodes well for future revenues.

Much like Warren Buffett, I normally shy away from investments I don't understand. I doubt I could ever grasp the science behind what 10X Genomics does unless a friend patiently explained it to me over multiple cups of coffee and maybe a few beers. But I get the difference in being simply a device company and their ongoing income stream. Hardware/software can fall out of favor or need constant updates, but with wide and growing adoption, the revenue stream from the test consumables could justify today's high prices for TXG stock. Additionally, most analysts believe 10X Genomics growth and adoption will resume after a brief downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consensus revenue estimates are $500M in 2021.

A likely if risky valuation can be forecasted if 10X Genomics hits these estimates. The stock is trading at over 50 times projected 2020 sales, which is very high, but in today's market for high growth companies, not way out of line. This drops to 34x 2021 estimates of $500M revenue. If the multiple simply stays the same, this provides a nice upside of nearly 50%. Additionally, there isn't a wide variance in analysts' forecasts as seen in some companies - no "worse case/negative" that might show revenues continuing to fall.

Of course, in any industry, and especially growth companies, there are risks. 10X Genomics has achieved wide acceptance, but the company is not without competition. Additionally, the company just spent $40M to acquire Cartana, and more cash to also acquire ReadCoor. While these acquisitions are accretive and potentially could develop in-situ assessment capability, they come with risk. The Cartana acquisition is specifically cited in the most recent 10-Q as being a sole-use technology and was treated as a one-time expense. While appearing promising, this gives me the impression, as a layperson, there is a risk that this investment could turn out to be fruitless and all $40M lost.

Long term, 10X Genomics has seemingly gained a good foundation in the research and pharmaceutical markets with greater expansion likely. While Investor Presentation slides are generally optimistic and "good news stories", there is this statistic: the initial sales to date are merely "early adopters" and initial users, the near-term "immediate alternative or is complementary" is a $13B market, and the global life science research tools market is potentially $50B. While it would be too optimistic to forecast 10x Genomics capturing all of that market, there is plenty of run room from current sales to greatly expanded markets and follow-on consumables revenue from existing products, let alone in-situ hardware, software, and chemicals.

Volatility as exhibited on Wednesday would be good - this is still a relatively high entry price close to the all-time high and 3x the September '19 IPO price. A continued retracement would provide better entry points. However, favorable earnings announcements or major purchases could cause more and rapid spikes, so evaluation and decision by a growth-oriented investor are warranted. Currently, analysts have a price target per SA of only $151, so today's pullback has the stock back below this near-term target. However, as seen this fall, good news and investor sentiment could cause rapid appreciation, and quarterly revenue growth could also result in solid gains in 10X Genomics.

