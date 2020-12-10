We expect the company, due to its unique benefits, to rapidly spread into most companies and industries.

Palantir's recent contracts, especially its FDA one, highlight what we've known all along, that big data is an unsolved problem.

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), at more than $45 billion, is a rapidly growing big data company. The company nearly tripled across the course of November, however, as the company continues to expand dramatically, it represents a massive and unique investment opportunity. Palantir's recent contracts and continued competitiveness highlights this potential.

Palantir and the Military

Palantir is quickly becoming the high tech provider of choice for the U.S. military. Specifically, the U.S. Army research lab has selected Palantir for a $91 million intelligence and machine learned contract. The company has also selected the company for prototype contracts for its next major upgrade batch (for 2023).

While the Press Release avoid looking into the future, there's some key statements worth paying close attention to.

This marks the first time Palantir’s Gotham software is being integrated with the Army’s latest mission command software application, called the Command Post Computing Environment (CPCE), making Palantir a key partner in accelerating the Army’s modernization. CPCE is now being fielded across the force, providing commanders with better visualization tools, common applications and new server infrastructure. The prototype will work at the intersection of intelligence, mission planning and execution, providing a single, integrated solution to give commanders a global operational picture to make better data-driven decisions. - Palantir Press Release

Specifically, the company is being integrated into the Army's latest mission command software, CPCE. This is a massive software undertaking that cost more than $200 million to setup, and it's an essential part of the army's operations. Palantir being a part of this going forward means the potential for a significant revenue for decades to come.

The military is an old slow moving machine, but they're slowly industrializing. Palantir is focused on being an integral part of the next wave of military industrialization, which will result in valuable long-term contracts. That will result in long-term stable earnings from an incredibly impressive asset for shareholders.

Palantir and the U.S. Research Machine

Additionally, Palantir is becoming a bigger part of the overall U.S. research machine with its ability to handle and process massive amounts of data. Several recent notable accomplishments here are the company's recent $36 million contract with the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, and the company's recent $44 million FDA contract.

Again, Palantir's unique ability is its ability to participate and help with big data. The FDA, and healthcare, along with most other industries face this issue. Given that federal R&D funding amounts to more than $100 billion / year, and one of the hardest problems in R&D is being able to efficiently process data, Palantir's inclusion in the "U.S. Research Machine" is significant.

Palantir Government Business - Palantir Investor Presentation

Putting this all together, and the astounding growth in Palantir's government business is clearly visible. The company's business grew 68% YoY in the most recent quarter from $97 million to $163 million. That's more than $650 million annualized. The company continues to have massive contracts, its U.S. Army Research Laboratory contract alone is >10% of its 2019 revenue annualized.

However, the enormous potential of the company's government business is clear along with the company's active growth.

Palantir and Big Corporate

Palantir is also expanding rapidly with large corporations. The company recently signed a massive aerospace customer for a $300 million contract starting in 2021. Given the difficulties that aerospace companies are having currently, the ability to get this long-term contract highlights Palantir's potential here.

Similarly, the company has signed other struggling Fortune 100 companies, including oil supermajors.

Palantir Average Revenue - Palantir Investor Presentation

The company's business growth with large customers is clearly evident here. The company's average revenue per customer has gone up 38% YoY while the average revenue of its top 20 customers has gone up 36% YoY. Overall, the company's commercial revenue has gone up 35% YoY, and the company is both acquiring new customers and achieving long-term growth.

Palantir is essential both for government businesses and big corporate businesses.

Palantir Opportunity

As the above data should highlight, Palantir will soon be coming to most companies near you. The company is aggressively acquiring large government contracts, acquiring new commercial customers, and rapidly increasing the revenue its earning from these new customers. The company's business model is doubly powerful because not only is it acquiring new customers but existing customers are growing rapidly.

As a part of these, it's worth noting that Palantir has two other important parts of its business. First, the company's average customer duration is nearly 4 years. That means continued steady revenue for years to come, likely longer, regardless of other attempts for growth.

Palantir Gross Margin - Palantir Investor Presentation

The second other important part of the company's business is its gross margin. The company, excluding stock-base compensation, had a 70% gross margin in 3Q 2019 growing to 81% in 3Q 2020. The company has already worked hard to develop an impressive software base, and at this point, that's become quite evident that it's software is valuable.

It's additional costs, like many other software companies, for deploying that software is quite minimal, allowing the company to have high margins. High margins, along with everything else for the company, will allow the company's earnings to grow.

Palantir Risk

Palantir's risk isn't the company's business but instead its valuation. The company's roughly $45 billion valuation, eventually, requires several billion in annual profits, and more revenue than that to justify it. While the company's revenue is growing significantly, it needs to grow much further to justify the company's valuation.

Based on its current trajectory, it seems likely that'll happen, but it's not guaranteed.

Conclusion

Palantir's strength is the value it provides to its customers. As its software becomes increasingly integrated in large companies, due to the benefits it provides, that means an increased ability to drive reliable revenue growth. That combined with expanding margins, means long-term shareholder return potential.

Of course the company's largest risk is its current valuation that it needs to grow into. However, the company's growth trends indicate that it'll be able to do this, and we expect the next several years to be incredibly telling. Despite its current valuation, we recommend taking the opportunity to invest in the company at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.