Many other value stocks are also dependable income sources, even in market declines.

Take what the market is giving you. Turn this safe holding into a source of income.

GILD has become more of a stodgy drug company rather than an exciting biotech. It has evolved into a value trap.

Background

There is always intense competition to find stocks that will be the next home run. It is easier to find safe stocks with little upside. The current value is supported by earnings, but nothing exciting is expected. In common parlance, it is a "value trap," where the value investor might experience years of dead money.'

You can do better - much better.

Using Covered Calls to Enhance Yield

If a stock is safe but going nowhere, why not use it as a cash machine. This is the foundation principle behind my long-running Enhanced Yield investment program at our firm and my more recent Seeking Alpha Yield Boosting Corner.

Our mantra is the following: A safe platform for selling calls.

Someone else's value trap is our opportunity.

Typical Mistakes

Most investors using covered calls and even the experts with high-priced programs make several important mistakes:

Starting with favorite stocks and then write calls. This is backwards, leading to future challenges about rolling the calls.

Focusing on individual trades, not the overall portfolio or system.

Excessively emphasize dividends.

Underweighting the time value of their investments.

Ignoring theta, the magic of rapid time decay.

The Gilead Example

I was a long-term holder of Gilead (GILD), a very successful biotech/drug company. Many believe the Gilead is too good. It actually cures patients rather than keeping them signed up for permanent annual payments. It is a great company with a business model that is not appreciated by the Street.

In my decades of investing in biotech stocks, I have observed an interesting rite of passage. When the company is a "story stock", nearly any valuation is possible. It is a simple matter to project market size, eventual share, a discount rate, and a hockey-stick future. When a company has actual earnings, it graduates into the category of "drug stock."

This is what happened to Gilead, even though it was involved in the COVID-19 vaccine work. It would never make enough from selling vaccine doses to move the needle on earnings. In my flagship stock program, I replaced GILD with a basket of four gene editing stocks. Since the basket included MRNA and CRSP, the exchange worked out well. For our purposes here, the key point is that GILD was a great company but no longer a great buy and hold choice. It is a value trap.

The Yield Boosting Research Process

The Yield Boosting process includes an exhaustive investigation into the elements most important to our program - safety, liquidity, technical support, and attractive return from dividends and call sales.

Dividend Record

The dividend record is only 5 ½ years, but it has increased nicely. The CAGR is 18.2%. With an ex-dividend date of 12/14/20, capturing the 68 cents is an important consideration. Here is the historical record from Koyfin.

Valuation

As usual, I am looking at an earnings history of about fifteen years, enough to see an entire business cycle. I always start with the FASTGraph site, which provides an abundance of information. It has powerful tools and yet is simple to use. The basic earnings chart is a great starting point. We can easily see that the excitement stopped in 2015. For the last few years, earnings have been flat with a low P/E ratio - a classic value trap.

Cash Flow

Cash flow is solid, as the FASTGraph chart shows. This is a reassurance about the ability to service the long-term debt. There is no concern about solvency with net debt/EBITDA at a multiple of 0.4 and an Altman Z-score of 2.60.

Technical Support

I use technical analysis to assist in evaluating risk. I look for a support level, usually, a price that has been tested a few times. I generally look for support within 8% of the current price. The objective is to avoid a major decline that makes the position more difficult to manage after expiration. Here is what I see from GILD - support very close to the current trading price.

Choosing which call to sell

The choice of call involves several factors: time to expiration, upcoming events for the stock or sector, picking the best strike, and collecting upcoming dividends. In the case of GILD, the dividend is definitely a consideration. My annualizer tool helps in comparing the alternatives. Here are the leading choices.

The highlighted cells are the most important for comparison. In the "Assigned" rows, our money is returned sooner and can be put back to work. More importantly, if assigned on these calls, we will reap the stock gain as well as the option premium.

Your choice of the 61 or 61.5 strike might depend on your short-term bullishness about the stock.

Annualized yield goal

The return from the call sale is 70-80% on an annualized basis. If the call expires worthless, we continue by selling another call. The actual annualized cash yield in the first four months of the program is over 23%. Some choices are not as attractive as this one and we occasionally have "open" positions.

Fitting the portfolio

I build the portfolio with diverse sectors. I expect this to be a good fit. We are not looking for exciting stock gains. The objective is a safe platform for selling calls. GILD meets that description - a low-risk value trap. This is a more profitable approach to covered calls and a way to turn a stodgy stock into a cash cow.

If you read "value trap," you are probably reading about a Yield Boosting Corner holding or candidate.

In our first four months at the Yield Boosting Corner, we have handily exceeded our cash flow yield goals. We plan to take a 10% payday, on a monthly basis, regardless of market conditions. Since our cash yield has been 24% we have had funds to reinvest in attractive ideas. While we do not target capital appreciation, aiming for break-even on that front, we have realized capital gains as well. The approach is not obvious. It is almost the opposite of what most gurus advise. I start with an emphasis on low risk. If you want some worry-free paydays, please give us a try!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: versus short calls