Whilst this may or may not be a cold war scenario, tensions between the West and East seem to only be getting worse and thus it diminishes the attractiveness of cross border investments.

The extent that this impacts their earnings is currently unknown, which means that investors are forced to make decisions with limited information but at least their financial position is well-positioned.

When combined with other recent new laws, a bad case scenario could see their shares delisted from the United States based exchanges and also see their access to technology limited.

Introduction

Recently the Chinese oil and gas giant, CNOOC (CEO) has found themselves brought towards the front of the current geopolitical tensions between the United States and China. Several months ago my previous article warned that this immense geopolitical risk complicates the situation surrounding their high dividend yield of almost 9%. Meanwhile, this article provides a larger updated discussion.

Background

Since they are a Chinese state-controlled company, it means that all other shareholders are forced to take a backseat to the Chinese Communist Party and by extension, President Xi Jinping. This naturally creates immense geopolitical risks for investors across two fronts with the first being that it can place them in the crosshairs of foreign governments, such as the United States. It also creates further risks since state-controlled companies operate not necessarily to enrich their shareholders but they also serve various political and social goals. However, this second area of risk is currently of lesser concern. Whilst the last decade has not seen these risks prove too problematic, times appear to be changing for the worst with talk of a new cold war earlier in 2020.

The Current Situation

Fast forward to these later days of this already turbulent year and the United States Department of Defense added CNOOC to their blacklisted companies that have links to the Chinese military. This follows the United States House of Representatives passing a law that will delist Chinese companies that fail to fully comply with auditing rules, plus an executive order from President Trump that will bar United States investors from buying blacklisted shares after November 2021.

Implications For Investors

The implications for investors are still rather opaque but suffice to say, there are no positive ways to spin being added to a blacklist. The companies themselves have stated that they are assessing the impact of the situation on the group and would closely monitor developments, which sadly does little to help investors gauge the implications. There is also the prospect that this will restrict or interrupt their future projects by limiting their access to American technology and complicating their overseas assets, which naturally could impact their earnings although the extent is currently unknown, but thankfully at least they are well-positioned from a financial viewpoint.

Image Source: Author.

Even if they were a privately owned company, their very low leverage allows them to transverse these uncertain times since they are capable of handling a large impact on their earnings. Their net debt-to-EBITDA consistently sits underneath 1.00 across the years even amidst this latest downturn and thus it would take permanently losing upwards of 75% of their earnings before their leverage would reach into the high territory with a net debt-to-EBITDA above 3.50. Whilst technically anything is possible, the probability of the impact being this severe is very low and thus highlights that their shareholders need not fear any solvency issues. They are also very unlikely to ever face a liquidity crisis since they are a massive company that is controlled by the same entity that controls their national central bank.

Image Source: Author.

Since they have a variable dividend policy, any impact to earnings could naturally translate to lower dividends but thankfully they have traditionally more than covered their dividend payments with a very strong average coverage of 239.96% during 2017-2019. In theory, this should provide a margin of safety but in reality, they are a state-controlled company and thus future dividend decisions are difficult to accurately predict. If nothing else, at least their consistent ability to produce free cash flow sets them up well to endure any future financial impact from this blacklist, plus also fund any future projects still available. It should be noted that they do not provide more than their operating cash flow within their interim half-year report and thus their dividend coverage during the first half of 2020 remains a mystery.

The potential bad case scenario would be seeing their shares delisted and thus have to be traded on a foreign exchange, most likely the Hong Kong exchange. At the very best, the incoming Biden administration may reverse this recent executive order and thus provide short-term relief but considering equity markets have sent their share price down by over 20%, it appears that investors are wary.

My biggest concern is not these short-term impacts, but rather that the United States and China have already passed the point of being able to simply normalize relations with a new United States administration. Whilst it is only a subjective opinion, I see few reasons to believe that the relations between the West and the East are going to improve materially anytime within the short to medium term, especially since China is even currently locked in a confrontation with Australia. This in turn materially diminishes the desirability of almost any cross border investments.

Whether this results in a new cold war is not necessarily for me to say but the fact that the comparison has been made throughout 2020 is nonetheless quite worrying. If the United States ends up in a new cold war with China, this would see both sides taking actions against each other and thus could easily derail cross border investments in the long term.

If these tensions continue spiraling well into the future, the potential nightmare scenario would be seeing a complete loss of value of their shares. Although this sounds extreme, it should be remembered that China has an authoritarian government that in theory could wipe out the value of an investment with the stroke of a pen and whilst I am certainly not suggesting that this will eventuate, the risks persist nevertheless. No one knows with any high degree of confidence what will transpire in the coming years and most importantly when this will happen and thus investors will have to make a decision with limited information.

Conclusion

When an investor is required to assess geopolitical situations it makes correctly assessing a potential investment incredibly difficult, as these are notoriously difficult to accurately predict. Whilst their high dividend yield and relatively low share price appear attractive by normal standards, I still believe that a neutral rating is appropriate since the geopolitical uncertainty and thereby risks are simply too significant.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from CNOOC's Q2 2020 6-K, 2019 20-F and 2017 20-F SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.