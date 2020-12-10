The stock offers an intriguing value based on the net payout yield concept while offering a lottery ticket on the approval of an Alzheimer's drug.

The biopharma sector has a long line of value plays that have repurchased shares to limited immediate value to shareholders. Biogen (BIIB) continues on that path as the stock is at yearly lows despite substantial stock buybacks during 2020. My investment thesis hasn't played out so far due to the failure of aducanumab, but these value plays can take time to gain traction.

Image Source: Biogen website

Elephant in the Room

Back on November 6, the FDA advisory committee voted against the approval of their Alzheimer's diseases candidate aducanumab. The stock soared to a yearly high of $355 on bullish sentiment following the FDA briefing materials despite tons of red flags heading into the advisory committee meeting. The stock is now trading down at only $243 and close to yearly lows.

The Alzheimer's drug saw benefits in the EMERGE trial, but the full data suite including the ENGAGE Phase 3 trial was less than conclusive. The FDA's action date on the application is March 7, 2021.

Source: Biogen Aducanumab Update

The drug data was compelling enough that Boston University Alzheimer’s researcher Andrew Budson proposed a provisional approval as follows:

If I were the FDA, I would provisionally approve the drug for five years, with the condition that Biogen conduct a large phase 4 study within that time. If the new study was positive, the drug would receive permanent approval but, if negative, the FDA approval would simply expire.

With compelling test data and a disease with a high burden, the story isn't over with aducanumab. The good news is that the Biogen investment story isn't just about struggles in Alzheimer's.

Biogen has invested in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE), Denali and Scribe Therapeutics as the company looks towards business development opportunities in order to reinvigorate growth. In both the Sage and Scribe investments, Biogen made upfront payments and equity investments of at least a billion dollars.

A common problem with failed biopharma buyback stocks such as Gilead Sciences (GILD) was the failure to grow drug sales while executing billions in buybacks. In total, Biogen has spent nearly $5 billion in the last 4 years on business development deals so the company isn't avoiding investments while repurchasing shares.

The company has a strong drug pipeline per CEO Michel Vounatsos on the Q3 earnings call:

In addition to aducanumab, we believe our pipeline could enable a second wave of growth in the mid 2020s, driven by areas such as ophthalmology, stroke, lupus and ALS. Importantly, we expect 6 mid to late stage data readouts by the end of 2021.

Yielding The Most

Biogen is one of the few large stocks to continue major stock buybacks during the COVID-19 crisis. The biopharma aggressively repurchased shares during Q2 and even spent another $1.25 billion on buying ~4.5 million shares during Q3.

Considering the stock only has a market valuation of $38 billion and Biogen bought a combined $4.0 worth of stock during the crisis, the stock has the highest net payout yield in the large cap sector. The net payout yield combines the dividend yield with the net stock buyback yield and has surged to 22% for this stock.

Data by YCharts

For the above drug failure reasons, the stock is near the lows providing the odd confluence of events where the company is more eager to purchase shares than the average investor. Biogen has authorized another $5.0 billion share repurchase plan to continue share buybacks while committing to pursuing business development opportunities to grow revenues beyond internally developed drugs such as aducanumab.

Historically, these high NPY yields have far outperformed the market, but the market hasn't favored value plays in the last few years. Absent a surprise FDA or EMA approval of the Alzheimer's drug, Biogen is expected to watch revenues dip in the next couple of years. An investor won't see a dividend to hold them over until the company is able to grab some traction with new drugs in the pipeline. Until then, the stock is likely to remain a bargain trading at ~10x forward EPS estimates dipping to $25.

The loss of exclusivity of MS drug Tecfidera will hit revenues hard in 2021. Biogen already cut 2020 revenues by~$700 million due to the entrant of generics in Q3 escalating in Q4.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Biogen isn't the perfect company, but this allows the company to repurchase shares on the cheap. The stock is appealing as Biogen continues to repurchase large amounts of shares while having the potential home-run capability in the Alzheimer's area and a pipeline of drugs and investments to grow in the future. The stock is a Buy for patient investors.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to double and triple in the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.