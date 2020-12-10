It seems that the market is slowly changing its tune on Macerich. I still can't consider the company a "BUY" simply because of the risk, but there is value here.

I've elected to hold onto my shares, because, fundamentally, I still see an upside that allows me to recover my capital. I've not invested more due to the risk.

Macerich has been the worst investment in my career, going by percentage RoR since purchasing the company's stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) has had a pretty terrible year. The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, its debt load, and some fundamental business issues has resulted in an absolutely massive decline that, in terms of my own portfolio, is unprecedented compared to any other holding.

In this article, I want to take a look at Macerich as a company, looking at how they've been doing during the crisis, where they may go from here, and whether the company, in any sort of way, is a "BUY" or warranting a positive stance.

Macerich is by far my worst-performing position in my entire history as an investor. I'm still deep in the red here, and as I've written in some of my previous articles, my best hope for my position is a full recovery of my investment through combined yield and capital appreciation. As things stand, this is still far off - but it may indeed happen. The reason that I've not cut my losses in Macerich despite the overall loss is that the fundamental thesis for Macerich that I followed during my investment really hasn't changed, nor has the company's overall upside. What I underestimated was in part the COVID-19 impact, as well as the impact of the company's overall debt.

Let's get going here and see what we have.

Macerich - what does the company do?

Based on its current valuation, it's hard to believe what Macerich actually is. The company is the third-largest owner and operator of shopping malls in the entire US. The company, as of FY19, owns an interest in 52 properties with a total area of around 51 million square feet. The company's focus is on densely-populated areas, which means the company finds itself operating real estate in the following geographies.

(Source: Macerich Investor Presentation)

The company can trace its historical roots back to the mid-'70s, making them one of the oldest REITs available. Macerich became publicly traded in 1994, giving them a 26-year history on the market.

(Source: Macerich Investor Presentation)

A very common misconception amongst investors in real estate is that the e-commerce revolution and the way sales are transforming will eventually eliminate or make unnecessary all of the previously relevant mall operators - much like Macerich. I want to address this very early on, as my positive thesis on companies like Macerich is based on the very real trends that online shopping operators instead, to a large part, take over real estate or space abandoned by failing traditional retailers. Macerich sees similar trends to the trends we see in Europe and Sweden.

(Source: Macerich Investor Presentation)

Now, COVID-19 has certainly impacted this for the time being - but if Macerich can survive the current downturns, I view it as very likely that these trends will normalize. Indeed, in Scandinavia, we've seen retail and office space being picked up by either new retailers or partially online retailers.

Companies like Macerich certainly need to adapt - but it's extremely premature to in any way call them "done for", as I see it.

(Source: Macerich Investor Presentation)

Now, over the past 15 years, Macerich has evolved its geographical footprint. The company remains somewhat exposed to areas that have been heavily impacted both by COVID-19 and the corresponding restrictions, however, which contributes to the negative position that the company finds itself in at the moment.

(Source: Macerich Investor Presentation)

Going up to 2020, the company has had some of the stronger operating metrics amongst REITs, with consistently strong sales numbers on a peer-feet average, as well as consistently strong occupancy of above 94% since 2013, and above 95% since 2014 - a trend which, of course, has been broken during COVID-19. Like any good REIT that focuses on premier locations, Macerich tries to divest non-core or slow-growing malls, while redeveloping and focusing on the properties that offer impressive growth for the company.

So, going into the crisis, the company actually looked fairly good from a property standpoint. Unfortunately, fundamentals didn't really speak the same language. Despite all of these positive signs, the company's NOI has been declining for some time now, with Macerich struggling to keep up the positive trends as quickly as customers have been going over to e-shopping. Closures have simply been quicker for some time, despite the company trying to fight this.

The second key factor that's heavily impacted the company's ability to weather the crisis is its debt. Unlike some REITs, most of the company's debt is secured via mortgages to their various properties with a very diverse set of maturities. The company has, during the crisis, also drawn heavily on its lines of credit. In a crisis, the company could elect to return certain properties to lenders. This is a similar strategy to Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) which has, of course, seen some success here.

In addition, it's almost self-explanatory that a company in Macerich's situation won't be able to refinance debt load at anything close to as appealing an interest rate as some of its European counterparts (below 1.6% for Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF)). The refinancing of debt has meant increases of sometimes close to 120 bps for the company, which, of course, significantly increase interest costs for the company going forward.

The fact that Macerich has numerous upcoming maturities during the next few years that need refinancing means that there is a very real risk of higher interest costs from these as well if Macerich decides to hold on to them.

At the time of writing this article, the company has cash on hand of around $650M. Naturally, this is enough to handle the company's day-to-day expenses and interest payments. The question becomes how things go moving forward, and the market has given a very clear indicator since March 2020 of how they see things going for the company.

Macerich has further been hurt by its mall characteristics, which has included conversions into mixed-use town centers with an emphasis on experiences, dining, and activities. I don't need to tell you what COVID-19 has done to metropolitan-focused experienced and dining properties.

I could go on naming company challenges - so I will.

Aside from its debt, its geographical exposure, its mall-type/tenant exposure, there are signs in the insider buying of Macerich. Some investors saw this as positive news as it happened. While insider buying can typically be considered a good set of news, I don't necessarily see this as being the case when it occurred, due to the actual amounts of stocks/dollars purchased. Had the respective insiders seen real value or competitive undervaluation in the company, it's my opinion that they would have sunk more in the company at that point.

So, despite being one of the largest U.S operators of malls, its quality locations and historical strength and trends, the company has been weak due to several reasons. It seems unlikely that these reasons will disappear immediately as COVID-19 disappears, and it seems unlikely that the company will be able to simply turn things around in a very swift manner.

Macerich - How has the company been doing?

Macerich's performance during the year has, overall, been fairly poor. While, as of 3Q20 and the current date, many of Macerich's properties are fully reopened, there are still statewide COVID-19 measures in effect that impact the company's performance - not to mention the impact on experience/activity and dining-oriented tenants for Macerich. The primary fear for Macerich is a second lockdown for the company, as this would heavily impact sales, and we might see another downturn not just for the company, but for many REITs.

Until COVID-19 is past, urban mall operators like Macerich are set to feel the brunt of the impact, and current demographic trends with moving from larger cities don't exactly do Macerich any favors either.

Still, the normalization potential to some degree is still there. Even if Macerich were to essentially return to a much lower FFO level than 2019, take a look at historical trends for the company.

(Source: MAC Investor Presentation)

While there certainly has been a break in the operating metrics due to COVID-19, the company could revert back to 2014-2015 levels, never grow a single Sales PF or rent, and, under most circumstances, still operate profitably if this would coincide with debt reduction/letting go of certain properties.

3Q20 results, as they came in, weren't actually that abysmal - which is reflected in the company's share price development. The company continued to experience challenges but still reported occupancy of over 91%. The main problem for Macerich is its California and NYC exposure, where closures are still in effect. These negative effects will continue to impact Macerich until the pandemic is over. While the development of a vaccine makes things easier, and we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel, there are still challenges to be met until such time.

Rent collection, which is key for a company during this key, was around 80%. This is substantially lower than some similar-class peers during this time. In addition, comments during the 3Q20 indicate that MAC has not yet agreed on terms with some of the non-paying tenants (source: 3Q20 Macerich Earnings Call). Generally speaking, the company has used the deferred rent with repayment in 2021 as a model, usually in conjunction with favorable lease amendments. The reserves for uncollected rents continued to grow here for Macerich. However, if things were better for the company, it's unlikely that we'd see Macerich trading at current valuations, so it makes sense.

Improvement in FFO continues. Sales numbers also continue to mirror the overall sector reversals, with Macerich tenant sales back to 90% of pre-COVID-levels, lending very little credence to a fundamental shift in consumer behavior, even during an ongoing pandemic. Traffic is at around 80% of pre-pandemic levels. Even if this turns out to be a permanent change, this is, again, hardly a fundamental shift in consumer behavior to the degree that companies like Macerich would be unable to operate.

Macerich's view on the pandemic trends is that what's clear is that "good" retail isn't going anywhere, especially in Macerich's A-type centers. Bad retail is probably going the way of the dinosaur, but that just means that the company needs to adjust and adapt, which they already do on an ongoing basis. Even restaurants are seeing a reversal.

Although we are still in the midst of COVID, our centers are operating at 90% capacity, sales levels of 90% pre-COVID. And even if you look at one of the more challenging categories, restaurants, in our portfolio, we have 247 restaurants and 94% of those are open today. (Source: 3Q20 Earnings Call, Tom O'hern)

Nonetheless, the recorded actual numbers were around $0.52/share in terms of FFO, which is down from $0.88/share YoY. Given trends, this is entirely expected. Same-center NOI saw similar drops of 29% YoY, with YTD numbers down 17% compared to YoY same period.

The company won't give us guidance. They expect continued volatility, but they expect 2020 to be a trough for the company's challenges in terms of operating results. Macerich views the pandemic as an accelerating factor in terms of bankruptcies that were inevitable anyway, and the company doesn't expect a repeat performance in 2021, with most of the filed bankruptcies having resulted not in full liquidations, but reorganizations.

Nonetheless, the company expects a full 300 bps drop in occupancy, most of which is already reported in the current 3Q20 numbers of 90.8%. What this means is that occupancy for the company is at its lowest levels in nearly 20 years.

Bad debt is up, but so is company liquidity. Thousands of agreements with lessors have been made, and the company's efforts continue. Of course, we can't expect anything like a positive leasing and/or operating environment as long as these trends with the pandemic remain. You know a real estate business is trying to put lipstick on a pig when they say something along the lines of "quarter x wasn't all about collection". While leasing execution is, of course, important, if you're not collecting rent, you're not getting the money you need to operate. As of right now, Macerich is still missing 20% of its money on a quarterly basis, and this is, of course, bad, not even mentioning that 10% of the company's properties/sq ft is currently vacant.

Still, it's worth mentioning that the company increased its leasing activity during 3Q20, and these agreements include some class-A customers like Gucci, Ducati Paris, Kids Empire, Starbucks (SBUX), and others.

However, this doesn't change the fact that Macerich has cut its dividend significantly over the past 12 months, and its preparation compared to other REITs has been fairly abysmal - at least from a shareholder perspective.

I doubt very much that long-term holders of Macerich who bought the company at prices exceeding $20/share are yet in the clear. While investors who jumped in at the bottom are looking at some impressive returns, it doesn't change the fact that Macerich seems, even just on a quarterly basis, to be one of the riskier bets in the segments.

Let's look at the valuation for that "risky bet".

Macerich - What is the valuation?

Unlike some of its peers, Macerich hasn't yet seen any sort of a full recovery for its valuation. It's not hard to, on the basis of current P/FFO, consider the company trading at some extremely pressured multiples.

It's also not hard at all, to draw similars between the performance during the financial crisis and the pandemic.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

In terms of operating performance and P/FFO multiples, it looks quite similar. While I don't see the reversal to higher FFOs to be as firm, or as decent as back then, I think there's one thing most people can agree on.

If it survives, Macerich is worth more than 5X P/FFO.

Here's how I see things. The company's growth trajectory and positive thesis were actually broken all the way back in 2007. The reversal back after 2009 was a collection of sub-par growth years with very small amounts of positive growth, broken abruptly in 2019/2020 for a number of reasons. While I invested a valuation I viewed as "good", and many others considered to be "good", in retrospect, it was, of course, too high.

However, there's a simple fact here.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even in the very unlikely case that the company never grows its FFO/share beyond the levels currently expected, with a negative 42% drop in 2020, followed by years of +2%, -1%, and -8% in 2023, the company could continue trading at 5X P/FFO and you'd still not be losing money.

I don't view this as likely, because I either see Macerich significantly shrinking, which would probably mean a drop, or significantly growing, which would probably cause the valuations to expand. Any sort of growth from here on out produces extremely impressive amounts of RoR. Even just growing to an 8.5 P/FFO in 2023 with a share price of around $18/share, well below historical levels, would still mean 19% annual RoR, or 67% in total until then. A reversal back to historical levels of around 15X would mean returns of 41% per year, or 186% in total.

However, it'll be a strange day on planet earth when a company that's set to grow earnings at -9.43% until per year until 2023 achieves this. So, let's stick to the extremely conservative scenarios.

If you agree with the very basic assumption that Macerich is worth more than 5X P/FFO in the long run, then the question becomes "what's the company's value" and "what's a good valuation for entry?". A company this risky without a proper credit rating is not a company that I actually include in my list overview of investable companies. This investment is the last legacy of the times I had before I organized things a little bit more.

That means, in any scenario, I view investing in Macerich as a "risky" sort of bet, albeit one that has some downside protection, considering the assets that are backing Macerich as a company.

As things stand, and until we know more, I would pay around 6-7X P/FFO for the company. I realize that, at a full reversal, the company might be worth far more, but the fact is that there are multiple alternatives in the REIT sector. They're valued at richer multiples, their yields are lower, but they're also fundamentally safer.

I also consider the 2020 FFO trough to be the target to base the valuation on. Based on a $2.31 FFO/Share at a 7X P/FFO ratio, I consider $16.17/share, to be a decent maximum price to pay for Macerich at this point. While I realize that the bull argument would be that I'm severely undervaluing the company's assets, my counter-argument is that there is a significant risk, no credit safety, and large amounts of debts. Add to this that the company's locations are heavily exposed to geographies I actually try to avoid more than invest in these days, and this is the logic for my targets.

My uncertainty and the vast divergence in the bull/bear theses are mirroring the way the street views Macerich at this time. S&P Global has 18 analysts following the company, and here are their targets.

While the median suggests an overall general low target, the extreme variance and the overall recommendations nonetheless suggest that risk-averse investors are getting out of Macerich whenever possible, while some consider this to be the undervaluation opportunity to go for in this segment - not very different from Seeking Alpha, all in all. We find both excessive "BUY" recommendations as well as excessively bearish recommendations.

Thesis

Anyone who claims to "know" where Macerich is going from here is talking from a very dubious place, as I see it.

There are several key risks to the company and the investment, but the fundamentals and their overall general positivity cannot, or should not be underestimated either.

I view it as likely that, if things return to normal, Macerich, at the very least, will normalize somewhat, with FFO numbers at least returning somewhat closer to 2019 levels. Now, where the company then goes from there is a different thing, but I believe the potential for a valuation reversal to still very much be there. The fact that I view this valuation reversal to potentially reach a point where I can either hold or exit the position at a slight profit is the reason I'm still invested in the company.

That, however, is a very different place from "looking to invest" in Macerich. From my current stance, and based on the company safety and fundamentals I look for, Macerich no longer fulfills these basic set of demands. Not even the potential massive upside can remove the fact that we're looking at a company with no credit rating. Nothing changes that we're looking at what I think we can all agree is a substantial risk.

Because of this, I really can't give this company any sort of "BUY" stance, as doing so would be contradictory to my fundamental investment strategy at this point.

The point of this thesis and the article is two-fold.

First of all, to those like me, holding Macerich as an investment, I believe that we can "HOLD" the company - and that is also my rating on the company here.

Secondly, it would be remiss to not point out that, if you're accepting of a higher risk/reward ratio, there certainly is a case to be made here for Macerich as an investment. While risks exist, there are some appealing potential upsides that could result in double or triple-digit rates of total return over the next 2-3 years.

In the end, I currently view Macerich as a "HOLD". This has to do with my fundamental stance on risk, despite the company showing undervaluation. I think this is a very good investment for someone with higher risk tolerance. I believe that my position will eventually return to the green, which is why I keep my position, but I don't know when that will be, nor do I like the risk/reward ratio, which is why I don't invest more.

What I believe both Bulls and Bears can agree on is that Macerich is an interesting company to look at.

Thank you kindly for taking the time to read this piece.

