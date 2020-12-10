As many investors fear that the coronavirus crisis may continue to weigh on the economy for a considerable period, they look for stocks that are resilient to the pandemic. Computer Services (OTCQX:CSVI) is one of the most resilient stocks to the pandemic. In fact, the company has posted all-time high revenues and earnings this year. However, the market has already appreciated the virtues of this company and hence the stock is fully valued.

Business overview

Computer Services offers innovative technology, regulatory compliance solutions and digital banking solutions to banks and other corporate customers. The company signs multi-year contracts with its customers and offers them a wide range of services. Therefore, it is costly and inefficient for companies to terminate their contracts with Computer Services and switch to a competitor. It is thus natural that Computer Services renews nearly all its contracts when they expire. In fact, when a customer terminates its contract, the reason is usually the fact that the customer has been acquired by another bank, which is not a customer of Computer Services. In 2019, Computer Services renewed 95% of its long-term partnerships, while it also initiated 24 new core partnerships, with contracts of average duration of more than nine years.

Computer Services generates more than 90% of its revenues from long-term contracts. The merits of these recurring revenues are in full display in the ongoing severe recession, which has been caused by the pandemic. In the latest quarter, the company saw its transactional revenues decrease due to lower economic activity but its digital banking solutions enjoyed strong growth thanks to the efforts of banks to offer online support to their customers. As a result, Computer Services grew its revenues 3% and its earnings per share 11% over the prior year’s quarter.

Moreover, in the first half of its fiscal year, which ends in February 2021, Computer Services signed contracts with 14 new financial institutions. As this is the greatest number of new contracts in the history of the company, it is a strong confirmation that the company is extremely resilient to the pandemic.

Computer Services invested material amounts in new technology related to the digitalization of banking before the coronavirus crisis. As a result, it was well-prepared for the pandemic and its customers quickly embraced its solutions after the onset of the pandemic. The increased use of digital banking, which greatly benefits Computer Services, is likely to be the new norm, even after the pandemic subsides.

In the first half of the fiscal year, Computer Services has grown its earnings per share 12% over last year’s period, from $0.92 to $1.03. This is an all-time high profit. Given also the strong business momentum of Computer Services, it is only natural to expect record revenues and earnings this year.

Growth

Computer Services has an impressive growth record. To be sure, the company has grown its revenues, its earnings and its dividend for 20, 23 and 49 consecutive years, respectively. It is thus on track to become a member of the group of Dividend Kings next year. This group includes only 33 stocks, which have raised their dividend for at least 50 consecutive years.

The exceptional growth record of Computer Services is a testament to the great execution of the business model of the company and the strong ties achieved between the company and its customers. The growth record also confirms the resilience of the company to recessions. Even in the Great Recession, the worst financial crisis of the last 80 years, Computer Services grew its earnings per share 17% in 2008 and 19% in 2009. It is thus evident that Computer Services is one of the most defensive companies during recessions.

Computer Services has grown its earnings per share at a 10.0% average annual rate over the last decade. Not only does the company not show any signs of fatigue, but it has actually accelerated its expansion in recent years. In the last five years, the company has grown its earnings per share at a 14.3% average annual rate. Given also the consistent performance of the company and the aforementioned 12% growth rate amid the pandemic this year, investors can rest assured that Computer Services will continue growing its earnings per share at a fast pace for many more years.

It is also worth noting that Computer Services signed 24 new core partnerships last year, with an average contract duration of more than nine years, across 18 states. It thus accelerated its nationwide growth. Thanks to the satisfaction of its customers and the resultant high retention rate, the new partnerships will generate an additional recurring income stream for the company.

The strength of the business model of Computer Services is also clearly reflected in the rock-solid balance sheet of the company. The balance sheet does not include any long-term debt while net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) is only $29 million, which is negligible compared to the market cap of the stock ($1.7 billion). Most companies need to issue significant amounts of debt in order to fund their growth projects but Computer Services is a bright exception thanks to its strong and highly profitable business model.

Thanks to its strong financial position, Computer Services will continue to acquire small technology companies, expand its infrastructure and invest in new technology, products and services. It will thus continue growing its revenues and earnings at a significant rate.

Valuation

Unfortunately, for prospective investors, the market has already appreciated the virtues of this high-quality stock. The stock has outperformed the broad market by an impressive margin this year, as it has rallied 38% whereas the S&P 500 has gained only 14%. As a result, Computer Services is currently trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 30.3. This is a remarkably high price-to-earnings ratio. In fact, this is by far the richest valuation level of the stock in more than a decade. Therefore, as the stock is fully valued right now, investors should probably wait for a more attractive entry point.

Final thoughts

Computer Services has achieved record revenues and earnings this year, thus confirming that it is one of the most resilient companies to the pandemic. However, the market has fully appreciated the defensive nature of this high-quality stock and hence the stock is now trading at a new all-time high, and at an exceptionally rich valuation level. As a result, investors should wait for a meaningful correction of the stock before initiating a position.

Thanks to the strong business momentum of Computer Services, the stock is likely to maintain its positive momentum for a while, at least in the short run. However, investors should be aware that it is a risky investing strategy to rely on the sustained rich valuation of a stock.

