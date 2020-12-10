While the firm does have this going for it, the upside, if any for the business from here, looks very limited.

One small niche company in the real estate market is The St. Joe Company (JOE). A builder of homesites and owner of an array of other real estate properties, St. Joe is interesting because of its concentrated regional focus. In recent months, the company has performed quite well, driven higher by a hot market where it operates. This has led to investors throwing caution to the wind, but while returns as a result have been attractive, the company seems to be at a real risk of overheating itself. Moving forward, investors should be very cautious, because even with stellar performance in the future, St. Joe’s prospects just don’t look all that great.

Mixed financial performance

The past few years for St. Joe have been rather mixed. Consider the period of 2017 through 2019. Sales at the firm rose about 27% during this period from $100.04 million $127.09 million. There have really been three drivers of revenue growth for the company over this period. Its Residential Real Estate segment saw sales jump from $22.2 million in 2017 to $41.6 million in 2019. That’s a gain of 86.9%. In the meantime, its Commercial Leasing and Sales segment saw sales jump from $14.5 million to $22.5 million, while its Forestry segment saw sales almost double from $8.4 million to $16.4 million. Only the firm’s Hospitality segment and its corporate operations prevented company-wide gains from being larger.

Despite this improvement in sales, the firm’s bottom line has suffered. Net income of $59.6 million in 2017 declined to less than half of that at $26.8 million last year. Admittedly, all of the years in this time period are better than the $1.7 million loss seen in 2015 and the $15.9 million gain seen a year later, but to see a persistent three-year downtrend is discouraging. Operating cash flow dropped from $53.7 million in 2017 to $30.4 million last year.

Heading into 2020, the picture changed. According to management, revenue in the first three quarters of the year totaled $96.7 million. This is 14.5% above the $84.4 million the company generated one year earlier. Most of this improvement came in the third quarter, with revenue soaring from $32.9 million in 2019 to $42 million today. That’s a gain of 28%. This was driven mostly by two sets of operations: Residential Real Estate, with sales rising 37% from $13.5 million to $18.5 million, and Hospitality, with sales rising 21.4% from $14 million to $17 million. Leasing revenue also fared well, rising 22.9% from $4 million to nearly $5 million. As a note, this year the company did change its segments around some, but they do provide a reconciliation between the old segments and the new. I’m referring to the segments as they were in prior years for the sake of comparability.

As might be expected, a rise in revenue has proven bullish for St. Joe’s bottom line. Net income so far in 2020 has been $25.4 million. This is 40.5% higher than the $18.1 million seen a year earlier. In the latest quarter, this metric surged 35.6%, so the year-over-year improvement remains strong so far. Operating cash flow over the same three quarters of 2020 is also stronger, coming in at $22.5 million. This compares to $14.7 million seen in the first three quarters of 2019.

The future looks bright, but maybe not for shareholders

The past can generally be relied on as a decent barometer of the future, but this is not always the case. Right now, for instance, the housing market all across Florida is heating up. In South Florida, for instance, for the month of September, prices were up 24.9% year-over-year, with median sale prices for single-family homes up 15.6%. This seems to apply across most parts of Florida. This is noteworthy because the bulk of St. Joe’s assets are located in Northwest Florida. In fact, 90% of the firm’s real estate assets are located within 15 miles of the Gulf of Mexico.

In all of Florida for the month of October this year, home sales totaled 29,659. This was 26.9% above the 23,371 seen a year earlier. Inventory levels, meanwhile, dropped from 86,977 to 52,709. Traditional median sales prices state-wide surged 15.1%. In Panama City, where a lot of St. Joe’s operations are, closed sales were up 27.9%, while prices were up 10.4%. In surrounding MSAs (metropolitan statistical areas), these figures were similar. In Pensacola, they totaled 11.7% and 14.9%, respectively. In Crestview, they were 38.7% and 33%, respectively. And in Tallahassee, they were 24.4% and 15.8%, respectively.

This all looks bullish for a company like St. Joe, but my take on it is that all of the easy money that could be made is likely already taken. In fact, depending on how things progress with the market in Florida, shares could even take a tumble in the not-too-distant future. This comes done solely to price. If the fourth quarter this year continues the performance seen the rest of 2020, for instance, St. Joe’s market cap of $1.97 billion implies a price/operating cash flow multiple for the firm of 42.3. On a price/earnings basis, the reading is even higher at 52.4. For the business to be even remotely interesting, earnings and cash flow would need to at least double from here and stay elevated moving forward. That’s a great deal of reliance being put on a market that carries with it so much uncertainty.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me that St. Joe is an interesting business, but not a very attractive one fundamentally. Its financial condition is improving and the market it caters to is on fire. Even with that, though, there’s no telling what the market will come to look like in the years to come and even if the company’s financial picture doubles, it looks like a decent prospect at best. Due to these factors, I personally would be concerned that there might be more downside than upside to this firm in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.