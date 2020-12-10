Buy The Oil Majors As Proxies To The Recovery

Oil prices headed higher

The recent OPEC+ meeting concluded on the 3rd of December, with OPEC and OPEC+ members agreeing to increase their combined output by 0.5mmbpd (million barrels per day) starting on 1 Jan 2021. That was higher than the market consensus of no increase under an extended output curtailment until the end of 1Q21, but it was also much less than the 2mmbpd increase under the original agreement. The meeting was marked by dissenting views within the OPEC+ group, with Saudi Arabia leading the camp advocating for no increases on 1 Jan, while the UAE led the opposing camp.

As a reminder, the original OPEC+ agreement saw production cuts reaching 9.7mmbpd in May this year, which was then scaled back to 7.7mmbpd in August. Come January 2021, production levels would still be 7.2mmbpd short of pre-cut levels.

When viewed in this broader context, that is perhaps why oil markets have been reacting positively. In other words, the market has prized above all else the ability for OPEC+ members to reach a consensus despite differing views and is banking on the belief a 500kbpd increase in production would not destabilize markets.

This seems like a reasonable bet. According to the IEA, oil demand has already outstripped oil supply during 3Q20, as demand for oil has recovered in line with the recovery from the pandemic. This reverses the sharp oversupply situation we saw in 1H20 when combined US and OECD inventories rose by about 340 mmbbls.

Source: EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook

As of 3Q20, US and OECD oil inventories sit at about 360 mmbbls above the 2015-2019 average level. Meanwhile, the EIA expects continued stock draws from the US and OECD countries of about 151mmbbls in 4Q20 followed by another 40mmbbls in 1Q21. Combined with the 85mmbbl stock draw we have already seen in 3Q20, by the end of 1Q21, about 80% of the inventory build from 1H20 should have been reversed, leaving oil inventory levels only marginally above the average since the last oil crisis began in late 2014. In other words, the inventory overhang remains manageable, paving the way for oil prices to move higher.

Source: EIA data

Source: EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook

US shale no longer a cap on prices in the near term

I think it is worth highlighting the situation that the US shale oil industry is in, and why it will be a key factor driving oil prices higher in the near term.

US shale oil had been a large swing producer in a pre-COVID world, where higher oil prices incentivised shale oil companies to quickly 'turn on the taps' - a process unique to shale oil where the production curve can ramp-up to peak levels swiftly from wells that have already been drilled but are uncompleted. These wells are termed as DUCs, and the US shale regions have a significant inventory of such wells, which enables a faster ramp-up given they are already 'halfway built'. Because US shale basins tend to have all-in production costs towards the bottom end of the oil cost curve (between US$20-45/bbl), the quick ramp-up of oil output in response to higher oil prices served as an upside limiter on global oil prices, where prices above US$50/bbl, in general, would incentivise an increase in US shale production, which would then exert downward pressure on oil prices.

Having said that, the other side of the coin is that production in shale wells also declines very quickly. You can see the visual representation of this in the image below. While peak production can be achieved within months of first oil, by the end of the first year of operation, output rates are often just 20-30% of peak levels. Therefore, for sustaining output levels at US shale oil operations in particular, it is important to keep drilling new wells and adding to the DUC inventory, in order to have enough DUCs to convert to producing wells when needed.

Source: EIA

However, the pandemic has caused a sharp decline in the number of US shale oil rigs in operation, with rig activity down 75% at trough levels in June and has not recovered by much since then. This means that drilling and completion activity has been at much lower levels than is needed to sustain the inventory of DUCs. Rystad Energy estimated in September that DUC inventory would only be able to sustain 8 months of oil production in the Permian basin, where fracking activity had rebounded the fastest amongst the prolific oil-producing basins in the US.

The ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases in the US, which has spread to the shale-producing regions as well, is likely to derail the recovery in US shale oil drilling activity and, therefore, the replenishment of DUCs. In other words, at least for the next 2 years or so, the US will no longer have the kind of swing producer abilities that it used to have, given the lack of DUCs ahead. I believe this is a crucial point that underlies a shift in oil market dynamics over the next two years towards one with more upside support. S&P Global forecasts that US shale oil production will continue to decline through the end of 2021 because of the aforementioned factors, before staging a modest recovery in 2022 (though still well below pre-COVID levels).

Source: S&P Global

To summarize, the rebound in global oil demand as economies reopen, as well as the weak state of the US shale oil industry, should help provide a boost to oil prices in 2021. I believe oil prices can trend up towards US$60-70/bbl.

Forget oil ETFs, focus on oil majors

Intuitively, oil ETFs may sound like the most direct way to play on rising oil prices. These ETFs invest in near-dated oil futures, which are the ones we see flashing across news screens globally. However, the fact that oil prices are actually a curve, with contracts spanning multiple maturities, was learned the hard way by retail investors during the peak of the pandemic in April, when front-month oil prices turned negative for the first time in history. This was in part due to oil future's link with physical barrels, where delivery is taken if you don't offload the futures contracts before maturity, as well as the panic selling that resulted from the pandemic. But even in the absence of the COVID crisis, oil ETFs have historically not been a good tracker of oil prices. This is because of the shape that the oil futures curve has tended to take on most of the time, called contango. Because oil ETFs hold oil futures, but these contracts expire, the ETF managers have to roll over their futures positions every month close to expiry. The futures curve in contango means that longer dated contracts command a higher price, and so there is a negative roll yield that results when these ETFs are rebalanced every month by selling lower and buying higher. If you look at some of the popular ETFs through the 2015-2017 oil crisis, such as (USO), (UCO), (DBO), (USL), (SCO), (OILK), and (BNO), you will see that the ETFs did a poor job in capturing the upside when oil prices rebounded from their 2016 lows, but they did capture almost all of the downside.

Thus, as long as the futures curve remains in contango, I would recommend avoiding oil ETFs.

The reason why I think integrated oil majors remain a good proxy for the oil price is simple: their upstream Exploration & Production profits account for the majority of profits. This is despite their integrated model, which includes supposedly counter-cyclical oil price impacts in segments such as refining and marketing (where lower crude input prices should boost profits, and thus be counter-cyclical with oil prices). The reality is that when crude oil prices are low, that often reflects a weak economy and weak demand for refined oils, and thus the downstream segments also suffer.

Source: Company filings, author's calculations

Amongst the integrated oil majors, only Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and Total (TOT) have their upstream segments contributing less than 60% of group profits in aggregate the last 5 years. I am using a 5-year historical period to reflect an almost full bust-and-recovery cycle in oil. The rest of the oil majors - BP (BP), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Eni (E) - are all skewed towards the upstream segment, as you can see from the chart below. As oil prices recover, this would make them relatively strong proxies to the price recovery. I recommend buying a basket of these 5 stocks (for diversification) as a proxy to the oil price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BP, CVX, COP, E over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.