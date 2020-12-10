In the short term, a rather large short-interest in the shares, and considering shares bounced higher after the Q3 report, could lead to an unexpected boost in the stock.

The strategic makeover should culminate in a big charge in Q4. That should set the stage for a much improved 2021.

Teradata has had a painful couple of years as it transitioned from a perpetual licensing model to a more subscription-based service.

The stock of Teradata (TDC) has been in perpetual decline for a couple of years now. The company has struggled as it transitioned from perpetual licensing model to a SaaS-based subscription model focused on generating annual recurring revenue ("ARR") from its Vantage cloud data analytics platform. However, the recent Q3 earnings report demonstrated that the stock may have bottomed out. That said, execution risks remain as the company faces strong competition going forward.

As can be seen from the graphic above, Teradata has returned a -40% return over the past three years, greatly lagging the broad IT sector as compared to the Vanguard IT ETF (VGT) and the IT heavy Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ).

Change of Strategy

The main issue with Teradata is that the company had to make a strategic shift from a perpetual licensing model in order to compete with the recurring revenue SaaS-based model adopted by its competitors in the cloud analytics space. If TDC's latest Q3 EPS report is any indication, it would appear the company's hybrid multi-cloud services are making headway and helping customers solve their complex data challenges at scale. The goal is to help its customers efficiently and affordably unlock value by turning their data into a strategic asset.

Earnings

While the Q3 EPS Report certainly didn't demonstrate the awe-inspiring revenue growth as compared to its SaaS-based competitors in the cloud space, it was a solid report and generally exceeded the company's previous guidance across the board. It also showed significant improvement along the path of its strategic makeover. Highlights included:

Recurring revenue was up 6% yoy to $365 million (80% of total revenue) and came in $4 million above the high-end of company guidance.

ARR increased 8% to $1.501 billion (83% of annualized Q3 total revenue).

GAAP gross margin was 55.9% versus 53.8% in the year earlier quarter.

GAAP net earnings were a loss of $0.01/share.

Free-cash-flow generation was $58 million versus a negative $27 million in the year earlier quarter.

For the first 9-months of the year, total revenue was down 4% as compared to the similar period in FY2019. However, Q3 total revenue was down only 1% yoy, so - as painful as the journey has been (total revenue in FY2019 was down 12% yoy)- it would appear the bottom may be in for Teradata.

TDC took a $27 million charge during the quarter for a voluntary separation program for certain employees. It expects the program to cause a $5 million charge in Q4.

$171 million in YTD FCF was well above the $150 million the company expected at the beginning of the year and equates to an estimated $1.57/share based on 109.1 million fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of Q3.

While the company did not repurchase any shares during Q3, note the average fully diluted share count at the end of the quarter was 4.5% lower as compared to Q3FY2019.

Balance Sheet

The company ended Q3 with $533 million of cash and cash equivalents and had $423 million in long-term debt. That equates to an estimated net cash position of just over $1/share.

Going Forward

The bad news is that TDC expects to incur total restructuring charges of ~$70-$80 million. As mentioned earlier, ~$28 million was recorded in Q3 and the company said the vast majority of the remaining balance is expected to be taken in Q4. As a result, shareholders should expect a significant loss in the Q4 results. However, the good news is TDC estimates these actions will reduce annual expenses by ~$80-$90 million, so margins next year should - all things being equal - significantly improve.

Now for the outlook going forward. During Q3, Teradata advanced its "code-first technology" by reaching a key milestone: announcing general availability of Teradata Vantage on the Google Cloud. As President and CEO Steve McMillan said on the Q3 conference call:

Teradata is now the only data analytics platform provider with hybrid multi-cloud offerings across all three of the top public clouds, providing utmost deployment flexibility for our customers.

Teradata is also implementing various pricing options in order to make their cloud offerings more competitive:

A consumption pricing option is an affordable pay-as-you-go usage-based offer.

A "risk-free" option to get started with Teradata Vantage in the cloud with a zero-down consumption pricing option.

TDC has a cloud cost calculator on its website to help customers understand the costs. By answering five simple questions, customers can get a customized cost estimate for using Vantage and a recommended consumption model: either blended or consumption based.

Meanwhile, TDC extended integration of its Vantage platform with Amazon's (AMZN) AWS AppFlow. As an example of the benefits, McMillan pointed out that Vantage users can now combine their data with customer sentiment data from social media, opportunity information in Salesforce (CRM), and support and call logs from ServiceNow (NOW) in order to build a complete customer 360 profile that can help users - and their customers - increase sales, reduce churn, and enhance positive business outcomes.

Taken together, these new offerings and steps should help Teradata compete against the competition. And the competition is significant - starting with the three largest cloud providers themselves. For instance, Microsoft (MSFT) - the provider of the cloud-computing Azure platform - has an analytics service called Azure Synapse Analytics.

And of course #1 cloud-computing provider Amazon AWS provides a plethora of analytic tools targeted at specific use cases:

Amazon also provides analytic tools for data movement, "data lakes", and predictive analytics and machine learning ("ML").

Not to be outdone, Google (GOOG) also has a full offering of what it calls "Smart Analytics" solutions that embrace not only Data, Marketing, and Stream analytics but also can include GOOG's AI and ML tools such as its Cloud Tensor Processor Unit (TPU's) and neural-network algorithms.

Valuation

TDC is trading at an estimated 19x forward earnings expectations of $1.19/share. However, based on the Q3 results and writing-off Q4 due to the severance expenses, it appears to me the $1.19 EPS estimate for 2021 is on the low-side and fails to take into account the recent restructuring that could save - according to the company's midpoint of guidance - $85 million annually (~$0.75/share). Taking that into consideration, TDC could quite easily hit $1.50/share in EPS next year with even a modicum of top-line revenue growth. If it were to do so, the stock could reach $30/share next year with no multiple expansion. However, the risk is competition from the "big 3" (Amazon, Microsoft, and Google) could lead to reduced pricing and margins. At the same time, it could work out such that Teradata gets some of the smaller enterprises and businesses that aren't worth the time for the big-3.

Summary & Conclusion

Teradata has suffered through a couple of years of a strategic makeover that will likely culminate in a large Q4 restructuring charge. But that charge is expected to save ~$85 million next year. That, combined with the progress demonstrated in the Q3 EPS report wrt the strategic shift to a more SaaS-like business model, means the stock's bottom is likely in and there are better times to come in 2021. That being the case, and with ARR already locking in 83% of annualized Q3 total revenue for next year, the downside looks limited while the upside could be substantial if the company can grow the top-line and take advantage of what should be significantly increased margins next year.

Seeking Alpha currently reports a nearly 18% short-interest in shares of TDC. Yet despite the news of a restructuring charge in Q4, the stock has actually bounced higher after the Q3 report. A bout of short-covering could give this stock an unexpected boost.

I'll end with a 5-year chart of the stock price and note it has bounced off ~$20 three times now:

