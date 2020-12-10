The simplification of the business model will allow CLXT to focus on scientific innovations and lower the demand on working capital funding.

After unprofitable commercialization of the high oleic soybean oil, CLXT is shifting strategy to focus solely on seed production and tech licensing.

Investment thesis

Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT) business model is based on the rapid deployment of novel gene-edited crops with enhanced qualities. Still, the company disappointed investors with delayed product launches and slow growth.

After launching its first product in 2019, CLXT needs to show its ability to be profitable. Gross margins remain negative as the company exits its crop commerce business and focus on grain seed sales and licensing.

While the company's high oleic soybean oil has favorable health characteristics, the adoption by farmers seems to be hindered by lower crop yields, an issue seen in other genetically engineered soybean seeds.

Previous troubles depressed CLXT price, but I believe that the stock will appreciate in the next twelve months, as the benefits of the new strategy materialize.

Business model

CLXT is an early-stage biotech company that uses gene-editing technologies to enhance favorable characteristics in crops. The company can develop and market its products relatively quickly because of the USDA's lien stance towards gene editing compared to gene modification. The favorable regulatory environment benefits the company by reducing the time and cost of development of new products. Source: Investors presentation

The company generates revenue from the sale of genetically-edited seeds and the licensing of its technologies to other firms. CLXT aims to use its science to capture emerging consumer trends that are moving towards sustainable, local, and healthy choices. Source: Investors presentation

First product

CLXT rolled out its first product in the first quarter of 2019, a genetically edited soybean seed that is high in oleic acid, which gives the oil similar health characteristics to olive oil. CLXT soybean oil is marketed as a premium oil to foodservice providers. CLXT commercialized the high oleic soybean "HOS through the following:

Selling HOS seeds to farmers Growing, cultivating, and extracting HOS oil to foodservice companies. Crushing HOS plants to produce soybean meal for hog farmers.

The lack of experience in cultivation was soon evident. CLXT was paying the farmers more to grow its seeds than it was charging customers for its oil. CLXT paid premiums to farmers to enhance identity controls to allow traceability of the crops, one of its value propositions to customers. After almost two years of unprofitable operations, CLXT decided to abandon its commercialization efforts of the HOS oil and focus on seed production. Exiting the food processing operations will simplify the business, lower demand for capital funding, and allow the company to focus on scientific innovations. The wind-down of farming operations will take from 12 to 18 months.

The Soybean market

If CLXT's HOS seeds are superior to other soybean seeds in the market, why hasn't there been more excitement among farmers for the product? The answer is lower yield. There is only so much premium a customer will pay for a healthier soybean oil alternative. The same goes for premiums on sustainability and eating local. This, combined with lower crop yield, measured in bushels per acre, make planting commodity soybean commercially more attractive than HOS seeds.

Competition and tech moat

Tech moat

CLXT's R&D budget is $10 million to $12 million annually, and its tech moat is proportionate to this humble budget. The company believes that it faces stiff competition from larger biotech companies with larger budgets. Because gene-editing technology is relatively new, there is no guarantee that other biotech companies won't develop more efficient gene-editing technologies, making CLXT's obsolete. One should keep this in mind when assessing the fair value of CLXT's technology.

Competition

Genetically modified organisms "GMO" have been used to enhance crops for years. For example, there are currently two high oleic seeds on the market competing with CLXT's

DuPont Pioneer seeds under the brand name Plenish

Monsanto seeds under the brand name Vistive

Both DuPont Pioneer and Monsanto are subsidiaries of leading agriculture technology firms. DuPont Pioneer is a subsidiary of Corteva (CTVA) while Monsanto is now part of Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF).

Competitive advantage

The U.S department of agriculture "USDA" requires GMO products to have a label indicating that they are genetically modified. This is not the case for genetically edited products as the USDA director made clear in this press release in early 2018. This gives CLXT an advantage over GMO HOS seeds.

It should be clear that CLXT or food processors using CLXT's HOS seed can't use the term organic.

Why are GMOs regulated while genetically edited organisms are not?

Gene modification involves removing undesirable genes and replacing them with foreign genes from a different organism. Gene editing, on the other hand, is a small tweak in the gene of a certain organism without the introduction of a foreign gene.

Source: Wells Fargo industry report

Pipeline

Below are the two most advanced products in the pipeline.

Improved digestibility Alfalfa

CLXT expects to roll out a genetically modified Alfalfa with improved digestibility in 2021. The company expects the product to lower greenhouse gas, water consumption, and solid waste footprint of dairy farms where Alfalfa is the key feedstock. Instead of producing the Alfalfa seed, CLXT will license the product to S&W Seed (SANW) in return for ongoing royalties on the Alfalfa sales. Total gain over the life of the license is in the ballpark of $10 million

High-fiber wheat

In my opinion, high-fiber wheat has big earnings potential. Nonetheless, the product is at the development stage, and it might not see the light. A big part of the trial harvest, which serves as a testing sample, was destroyed by a third party who used an aerial chemical application that found its way to CLXT trial fields. Still, the company is optimistic that it can bring it to the market in 2022.

What to watch for in the coming quarters

Project delays in the past harmed investors' confidence in the management team's ability to execute on its strategy. Now, delivering projects on time will be scrutinized by investors. Below is a schedule of the product pipeline: Source: Company's financial statement

This year, the company introduced new varieties of its HOS seeds that can grow in different regions in the U.S Wheatbelt "where soybean is also planted". Still, there remain questions regarding the yields in terms of a bushel per acre. The success of these new varieties will depend on productivity.

The ability of the company to protect its intellectual property is vital to its success. For example, one farmer was guilty of germinating Monsanto's GMO soybean seeds without paying the company. As the company expands, the challenges of managing its patents increases. This is something worth following especially for a small company like CLXT.

Summary

CLXT is winding-down its farming operations as it shifts its resources to seed science. Previous ventures on the field haven't been successful, as demonstrated in the operating losses from growing and processing its high oleic soybeans during the past two years. The strategic shift will free up capital resources and allow the company to streamline its operations more efficiently. In summary, CLXT is becoming smaller but stronger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.