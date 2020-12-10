The ECB can pick a cheaper euro and less deflation or a stronger euro, higher real interest rates, and weaker economic performance.

A real interest rate that settles above the equilibrium level in Europe will result in dramatic economic underperformance relative to the United States.

If the ECB wants to get the euro lower, they need to implement a policy that drives real interest rates lower.

The ECB is faced with rising real interest rates because the inflation rate is coming down, and the central bank is reluctant to move interest rates deeper into negative territory.

The ECB is facing a major policy dilemma with no good options.

The ECB's Policy Dilemma: More QE Will Strengthen The Euro

The European Central Bank (ECB) expanded its bond-buying program in the latest policy announcement. In a highly expected decision, the ECB added another 500 billion euros or about 600 billion dollars to the European "QE" program.

All of the short-term interest rates remained constant, including the rate on its main refinancing operations, marginal lending facility, and deposit facility at 0.00%, 0.25%, and -0.50%, respectively.

Similar to the Federal Reserve, the ECB remains committed to their current policy outline until the inflation outlook "robustly converges" near 2.0%, a healthy distance from the current inflation rate of -0.30%.

Deflation In Europe With Negative Rates:

Source: YCharts

In recent months, the euro has gained strength against the US dollar, reinforcing deflationary pressure.

Highly indebted economies like Europe and the United States require ever-lower real interest rates to sustain increased debt burdens. The real interest rate in this context is equal to the overnight policy rate minus inflation or expected inflation.

Through years of experience, we know that quantitative easing does not boost inflation, either in Europe or in the United States.

Debt is deflationary, and an ever-growing debt load has compressed the rate of inflation in Europe and the United States. If the inflation rate continues to march lower under the weight of increased debt and the overnight policy rate stays constant because central bankers fear the ramifications of deeper negative interest rates, then the real interest rate is going to rise.

A constant overnight policy rate and falling inflation have pushed the real interest rate higher across Europe.

The Policy Dilemma: Rising Real Interest Rates

Source: FRED

In fact, as the pandemic hit, the United States was able to lower the overnight interest rate while Europe was not, and thus, the real interest rate in Europe has moved above the real interest rate in the United States.

The Policy Dilemma: Easy Policy (Weaker FX) or Higher Real Rates (Weaker Growth)

Source: FRED

The divergent direction of the real interest rate continues to place upward pressure on the euro, reinforcing the deflationary problem the central bank is trying to fight.

Negative interest rates have disastrous consequences for the banking system and society more generally. However, highly indebted economies risk a balance sheet deleveraging and/or massively weaker economic performance if the real interest rate settles above the equilibrium level, which, in highly indebted economies, is usually below 0%.

The ECB has a major policy dilemma due to a massive debt burden that is crushing the inflation rate. The ECB can take the radical step of lowering the overnight policy rate deeper into negative territory in an attempt to lower the real interest rate, ease the debt burden, and cheapen the euro. Doing so, however, risks the health of the banking sector.

Inaction, or simply adding to the existing QE program, will not move the needle on the inflation rate across Europe. The result of today's policy move is more of the same. Lower inflation and a constant overnight rate will drive the real interest rate higher, which has its own set of negative implications to asset prices and economic underperformance.

It is not easy to fight a currency war.

It is even harder to fight a currency war with an overindebted economy.

It is even harder still to fight a currency war when the global economy has reached its limit as to how negative interest rates can go.

If the ECB does not want to deal in even deeper negative interest rates, then a tool other than QE is likely required, or else the inflation rate will decline over time, pushing the real rate higher.

More QE and a static policy rate will push the euro higher, particularly during a global manufacturing recovery. These currency dynamics and the outlook for the US dollar were discussed in the latest report for EPB Macro Research members.

EPB Macro Research provides macroeconomic analysis on the most significant long-term and short-term economic trends, as well as the impact on various asset prices, including stocks, bonds, gold, and commodities. EPB Macro Research provides a low volatility monthly asset allocation model that translates the economic research into an actionable portfolio of ETFs. If you want to learn a long-term investment framework that you can rely on in any market, click the link below. Click this link to start your 14-day FREE TRIAL (There's a 20% discount for new members after your free trial)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.