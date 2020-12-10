Introduction

Syneos Health (SYNH) describes itself as 'the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization', and predominantly focuses on its Contract Research Organization and Contract Commercial Organization divisions making it the only end-to-end biopharma product development organization in the world. As Syneos is aiming for the smaller biopharma companies to outsource product development, Syneos should be seen as a growth company and its recent outlook included a 16% revenue hike in 2021.

The strong free cash flow makes the net debt manageable

Although Syneos reported lower revenue in Q3 (down 7%), the company was able to increase its income from operations by approximately 40% as the direct expenses fell by about 10% while the company was also able to slightly reduce certain other expenses.

Additionally, the interest expenses decreased as well, resulting in a reported net income of $67.4M for an EPS of $0.61. Looking at the 9-month performance, the slightly lower revenue (approximately 5.5%) was compensated by a 6.5% decrease in operating expenses resulting in an increase of approximately 15% in the income from operations. We also see how the lower interest expenses continue to help the bottom line, and the only reason why the pre-tax income increased by 'just' 39% is that Syneos recorded a $30M non-recurring gain in 9M 2019.

We should be very satisfied with the 9M performance and as could be expected, the free cash flow result vastly exceeds the reported net income, mainly because there is a substantial difference between the depreciation and amortization expenses and the capex, while the $47M in share-based compensation expenses has a negative impact on the income statement but has no direct impact on the cash flows (although Syneos will have to continue to buy back stock to mitigate the dilutive impact from these share-based compensation expenses).

The reported operating cash flow in the first nine months of the year was $311M and after taking changes in the working capital position and lease payments into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow was $316M.

The total capex in 9M 2020 was just $38.5M and this resulted in an adjusted free cash flow of $277.5M or $2.67 per share. However, the company also had to spend a net amount of $60M ($62M in buybacks and $21M in taxes related to share-based compensation offset by $23M in cash proceeds from option exercises) to keep the share count virtually unchanged, and this is not reflected in the free cash flow result.

A strong outlook for 2021 and beyond bodes well for the upside potential

When the company announced its Q3 results, it had to reduce its FY 2020 revenue guidance which is now expected to come in approximately $100M below the previous guidance. However, the profitability will increase as the mid-point of the EBITDA has increased (for an EBITDA margin of 14.3% in the new guidance compared to 13.7% in the old guidance).

A lower revenue combined with higher margins and an approximate 5% increase in the company's EPS is fine with me, but the most interesting tidbit of information in the Q3 update was the 2021 revenue guidance: Syneos is aiming for a revenue of $4.9-5.1B and this is just the start. In a recent corporate presentation, the company has confirmed it intends to continue to grow its revenue by a high single digit percentage in 2022 and beyond:

Using the midpoint of both guidance (a $5B 2021 revenue increasing at 8.5% in both FY 2022 and 2023) puts the implied FY 2023 revenue at almost $5.9B. The company is also expecting the EBITDA margins to increase to around 14.5-14.7% in 2021 while the EBITDA will grow at an additional 11-14% in FY 2022-2023.

If we would use the mid-point of the FY 2021 EBITDA of $765M and grow it by 12% per year, the FY 2023 EBITDA could easily come in at $960M. Running the numbers for the EPS indicates an EPS of $5.70-5.75 in 2023 (on an adjusted basis, excluding amortization, restructuring, and share-based compensation expenses) and that makes the current share price of $65 quite attractive as I believe Syneos offers interesting services to help smaller pharmaceutical companies to navigate their products through all stages of development.

Investment thesis

Earlier this week, Syneos was added as ' first contender for the 2021 Best Idea List' by Baird and I wholeheartedly agree with the reasoning behind the pick. Syneos Health will be a fast grower, and the free cash flow performance will consistently outpace the reported EPS. With an implied guidance for a 2023 EPS of around $5.70, Syneos appears to be rather cheap as a forward P/E ratio of 15 seems to be reasonable, resulting in a 2023 target of $85.

I noticed the put options have attractive premiums and perhaps I will write a combination of in the money and out of the money put options in an attempt to establish a long position in Syneos Health, but that's something I'll look at in the next few days and weeks. I'm positively surprised by the company's performance and hope to establish a long position soon.

