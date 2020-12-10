Best And Worst Q4 2020: Small Cap Value ETFs And Mutual Funds

AVUV is our top-rated Small Cap Value style ETF and DASCX is our top-rated Small Cap Value style mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of 19 ETFs and 171 mutual funds in the Small Cap Value style.

The Small Cap Value style ranks eighth out of the twelve fund styles as detailed in our Q4'20 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Small Cap Value style ranked eighth as well. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 19 ETFs and 171 mutual funds in the Small Cap Value style. See a recap of our Q3'20 Style Ratings here.

Figures 1 ranks from best to worst the nine Small Cap Value ETFs that meet our liquidity standards and Figure 2 shows the five best and worst rated Small Cap Value mutual funds. Not all Small Cap Value style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 17 to 1,468). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Small Cap Value style should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Five ETFs (XMVM, CSB, FNK, PQSV, and FYT) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Avantais U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is the top-rated Small Cap Value ETF and Dean Small Cap Value Fund (DASCX) is the top-rated Small Cap Value mutual fund. Both earn an Attractive rating.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) is the worst rated Small Cap Value ETF and Transamerica Small Cap Value (TSLAX) is the worst rated Small Cap Value mutual fund. IJS earns an Unattractive rating and TSLAX earns a Very Unattractive rating.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. We perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: Cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Small Cap Value ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on Oct. 22, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer and Kyle Guske II receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.