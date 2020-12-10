Maritime Technology Analyst Patrick Finn: Why We Can Forget About U.S. Offshore Wind Farms

On Monday 1-12-2020 I interviewed Patrick Finn. Patrick Finn is a Maritime Technology Analyst at Thetius. Thetius is focused on analysis and research into emerging maritime technologies. Patrick actually reached out to me based on my note on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT). In that article, I highlighted how the company justifies its transition toward an entirely new activity by citing an unprecedented alignment of scientific, political, and commercial forces to accelerate plans worldwide to develop wind energy.

With the U.S. elections still in the rearview mirror, I assumed the company believed Biden's policy's on energy to be one of these political forces. Biden's policy includes the following paragraphs:

2) Work with Congress to enact in 2021, President Biden's first year in office, legislation that, by the end of his first term, puts us on an irreversible path to achieve economy-wide net-zero emissions no later than 2050. The legislation must require polluters to bear the full cost of the carbon pollution they are emitting. 3) Rally the world to be urgent and additional action. We know we cannot solve this emergency on our own: The United States accounts for only 15% of global emissions. On Day 1, Biden will rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement. But we must go further. In his first 100 days in office, Biden will convene a climate world summit to directly engage the leaders of the major greenhouse gas-emitting nations of the world to persuade them to join the United States in making more ambitious national pledges, above and beyond the commitments they already have made. Biden will not allow other nations, including China, to game the system by becoming destination economies for polluters, undermining our climate efforts, and exploiting American workers and businesses. 4) Make a historic investment in clean energy and innovation. Biden will invest $400 billion over 10 years as one part of a broad mobilization of public investment in clean energy and innovation. That investment is twice the investment of the Apollo program, which put a man on the moon, in today's dollars. He will also establish ARPA-C, a new research agency focused on accelerating climate technologies. 5) Accelerate the deployment of clean technology throughout our economy. Creating the best, most innovative clean technology in the world is not enough. We also need to make sure it's used by households and industry to achieve aggressive emissions reductions. Biden will set a target of reducing the carbon footprint of the U.S. building stock 50% by 2035, creating incentives for deep retrofits that combine appliance electrification, efficiency, and on-site clean power generation. He will work with our nation's governors and mayors to support the deployment of more than 500,000 new public charging outlets by the end of 2030. And Biden will ensure our agricultural sector is the first in the world to achieve net-zero emissions, and that our farmers earn income as we meet this milestone.

And I called it another considerable tailwind that just materialized with SALT trying to surf it.

But Patrick disagrees there's a high probability SALT can employ its wind installation vessel in U.S. waters because of the Jones Act and a web of related regulation.

Patrick helps me understand the Jones Act and other applicable regulations better. Why is it in place? What is the effect of the Jones Act on the maritime industry? Could this hamper the development of U.S. offshore wind? Is it possible to operate in U.S. waters while skirting the Jones Act?

We talk about the “Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act,” H.R. 4447. For example, Congress asked for clarifications of the bill regarding wind vessels. Could this hurt or help the industry?

We talk about the availability of wind turbine installation ships. Spoiler - not many. And Tim gets into possibilities for the President to waive the Jones Act. If Patrick is right things could get very interesting for Philly Shipyard ASA (OTCPK:AKRRF) and either way the developments around offshore wind could affect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD).

Near the end, we also get into some of the technologies that could make shipping more efficient, more profitable, and more environmentally friendly.

