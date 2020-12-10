It's been a volatile few months for the Silver Miners Index (SIL), and several of the exploration companies have taken it on the chin, with names like Reyna Silver (OTCQB:RSNVF) down over 50% from their highs. Fortunately, for Discovery Metals (OTCQX:DSVMF), the stock has held up quite well during the recent correction and is still boasting an incredible 180% year-to-date return. This outperformance is quite surprising for an optionality play on the silver price (SLV), but the key to the Discovery Metals story is the project's shift from 'go big or go home' to a phased approach, which should significantly improve the project's economics. While I think there are safer plays in the sector, this pivot is the right move, and it makes Discovery Metals a name to watch going forward.

For those unfamiliar, Discovery Metals is the proud owner of the massive Cordero Project, which sits on the Chihuahua-Zacatecas Silver/Gold belt in Northern Mexico. Discovery Metals acquired the project in 2019 through the acquisition of Levon Resources, and the project currently boasts a resource of 663 million silver-equivalent ounces at a conservative cut-off grade of 50 grams per tonne. As shown in the below map, the current resource makes up barely 10% of the massive 37,000-hectare property, and there is undoubtedly resource upside with multiple targets still to be tested. However, while this is a mammoth-sized silver resource, the project didn't get much respect in the past because it's a very-low grade deposit relative to other silver mines worldwide.

As shown in the table below, while Discovery can hold a candle to the largest silver projects worldwide with an endowment of 663 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], the average grade comes in just above 100 grams per tonne silver at a cut-off grade of 50 grams per tonne. If we translate this to a gold-equivalent grade at a silver/gold ratio of 75, it comes out to roughly ~1.33 grams per tonne gold, a relatively low-grade resource by industry standards. Given the much lower grades, this calls for a much larger project, while companies like SilverCrest Metals (SILV) can get away with smaller plants as they benefit from grades above 1000 grams per tonne silver-equivalent (10x the grade of Cordero). This is one reason why Cordero has yet to be developed, as it comes with a capex bill that would make most lenders faint.

Looking at the table below, we can see that the upfront capital costs for the plant and infrastructure come in at a whopping ~US$485 million, with an additional US$55 million in mine costs and US$30 million in owner's costs. This places the initial capex requirements to move Cordero into production at US$570 million, a figure that is nearly 30% above Discovery Metals' market capitalization, which makes this a challenging project to fund. The reason for the high costs is that the plant is massive, estimated at 40,000 tonnes per day. If we compare this to SilverCrest's Las Chispas Project, the plant is expected to run at 1,250 tonnes per day, so it costs a fraction of the cost to build. Let's see how this upfront capex stacks up against other silver projects:

If we look at the table below, we can see that Discovery Metals' Cordero Project comes in just behind Bear Creek Mining's (OTCQX:BCEKF) Corani Project for upfront capital requirements, with Corani costing roughly ~$590 million to build. Currently, the average undeveloped precious metals project's upfront capex comes in below US$250 million, and SilverCrest's Las Chispas can be built for barely ~US$100 million based on the 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA]. Therefore, while Discovery's Cordero Project certainly benefits from size with an annual production profile of 8 million ounces of silver, 99 million pounds of zinc concentrate, and 69 million pounds of lead concentrate, it's certainly not a short payback period. In fact, at a silver price of US$20.00/oz and a gold (GLD) price of US$1,300/oz, the project is projected to take 4.8 years to pay back the initial investment. This is not terrible for a large-scale project like Cordero, but it is certainly not ideal.

The good news is that Discovery Metals has made significant progress since taking Cordero off of Levon's hands, with the company focusing on higher-grade veins and the potential for a higher-grade starter pit. As shown below, the company has identified a higher-grade starter pit in the southwestern portion of the initial PEA pit from Levon's 2018 PEA. We can see a much higher concentration of 100 gram per tonne plus drill assays in this area. This year alone, we've seen several impressive hits like 5.3 meters of 546 grams per tonne silver-equivalent in drill-hole C20-312 and 1.2 meters of 1,436 grams per tonne silver in drill-hole C20-320. This higher-grade mineralization along the Josefina Vein trend and the Todos Santos Vein Trend (north) can significantly improve Cordero's economics and increase the payback by focusing on much higher grades earlier in the mine life. In fact, the majority of these holes are more than 500% above the average resource grade (~100 grams per tonne silver equivalent), and they should also benefit from better metallurgical recoveries.

The benefit of these higher grades is two-fold. Not only will Cordero most likely enjoy higher recovery rates on this material, but this also allows Discovery Metals to consider a phased approach by processing ~10,000 to ~12,000 tonnes per day vs. the initial plans for ~40,000 tonnes per day; requiring a massive plant. While this shift from a 'go big or go home' mine plan to a phased approach will undoubtedly put a dent in annual output with barely 25% of the initial planned processing capacity, it will make it much more likely that the project gets built. This is because we could see significant costs shaved off of the upfront capital requirements in the upcoming FY2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment by merely building a much smaller plant to start with. The plan would then be to build towards the long-term goal of 25,000 to 40,000 tonnes per day using cash-flow from early on in the mine life. This is a game-changer for the project if this pivot is successful, though we'll have to see what the updated PEA looks like, which is scheduled for next year.

While a Preliminary Economic Assessment and an aggressive drill program can be a huge undertaking and lead to significant dilution for smaller juniors, Discovery Metals has a solid balance sheet. As shown above, the company has roughly US$65 million in cash and short-term investments (~C$84.9 million), and this allows the company to continue commissioning economic studies and drilling aggressively with no need for further share dilution. This is a rarity among the sector, as most gold and silver juniors are diluting shareholders at least once a year to continue conducting work on their projects. Based on Discovery Metals' current cash balance, I would argue that the company will not have to dilute for at least 18 months unless they take advantage of a much higher share price to further beef up their treasury. This takes much of the risk out of the story, though all eyes will be on the updated PEA, which will look at a phased approach.

While there are safer plays in the Silver Miners Index to get leverage on the silver price, Discovery Metals is making the transition from optionality play to relevant play in the current metals market. This is a huge shift that most optionality plays cannot make as they are too focused on size, which tends to weigh on their share-price returns. I believe the pivot by Discovery Metals is wise and a realistic approach because size is irrelevant if the metal isn't coming out of the ground. This says a lot about the management team and their ability to realize how to actually increase shareholder value vs. painting themselves in a corner and waiting for a US$40.00/oz silver price to make Cordero economical finally. Based on Discovery Metals' massive resource in a relatively safe jurisdiction, I think the stock is a name worth keeping an eye on for investors. If we were to see a pullback below US$1.12, which would value Discovery Metals at below US$0.60 per ounce of silver with a market cap of sub US$400 million, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

