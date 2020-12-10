Investment Thesis

As frustrating as it is often times investors can get the operational and financial projections 100% correct, but still be 100% wrong as to what the stock will do. My most recent experience of this was with Houston, Texas, based Cadence Bancorporation (CADE).

When I originally wrote about the bank, right before its second quarter results, I had this thesis:

Even after first quarter earnings showed an increase in criticized loan trends and what appears to be a material risk in several lines of business, I think this quarter may be the one to prove most challenging.

While I correctly projected that the second quarter would have a larger than average provision expense, the stock rallied (when I projected it would fall).

While I would agree that the past valuation was incredibly compressed, I believe the most recent run up in price has more than overshot an appropriate valuation. In my mind, it is a little perplexing that the stock would rally back to being near the average bank valuation (1.0x price to tangible book value per share vs peers at 1.3x), when criticized loans continue to increase.

Driven by the loan portfolio's continued deterioration, and the margin outlook being rather unimpressive, I think future revenue results are likely to underwhelm and provision expenses will continue to plague profitability. In my mind, the culmination of weak revenue and elevated provision expenses is likely to limit share price upside. Since the valuation has rebounded so sharply in the face of continued fundamental deterioration, I continue to remain bearish on the shares.

Revenue Outlook

Third quarter net interest income came in roughly as expected for this regional bank. While spread revenue of $154 million was down $0.7 million from the second quarter, in my mind a more important aspect was the continued downward pressure in the net interest margin (NIM).

Even more alarming, the pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) was also down linked quarter. In my mind, PPNR is an important metric to follow during an economic recovery because it measures the total revenue generating power a bank might have.

The average loan portfolio was somewhat hindered by PPP loans and excess liquidity. While the reported NIM fell from 3.51% in the second quarter to 3.49% in the third quarter, if one were to back out PPP loans and cash the third quarter NIM would have been 3.64%. However, one must remember that PPP loans are due to be forgiven sometime early next year, while cash will remain. When this happens, the NIM is like to increase a bit, but only temporarily (entirely due to accounting rules pulling future revenue to the current quarter).

Fee income for the quarter was a little softer than I would have guessed, especially with most peer banks showing massive mortgage related fee income. Noninterest income of $32.6 million fee income was up $5.4 million, largely due to both mortgage and SBA related fees.

When I look at the hedging that CADE has on its loan portfolio, I don't expect the NIM to fall much more. That said, I don't see how the margin can increase (outside of PPP forgiveness) without the help of material interest rate help. Also, since fee income was a little underwhelming, I wouldn't expect much deviation from current levels. Going forward, I am expecting softer and softer net interest income coupled with stable fee income.

Credit Analysis

When it comes to credit I think CADE takes the cake in terms of being COVID susceptible. It has outsized lending portfolios in restaurants, healthcare and energy. While the energy portion is a bit deceiving (mainly pipelines, which are pretty insulated to oil prices), the remaining portfolio carries a lot more risk than the average bank.

Even though CADE has not been public for very long, as one can see in the chart below, trailing 12-month net charge-offs ((NCOs)) can be very sporadic while most banks are sailing in relatively calm waters. Even before this COVID induced recession CADE had some sizable restaurant related credit problems.

The third quarter provision expense was $33 million, a sizable number but down pretty dramatically from the $158.8 million taken in the second quarter. While the allowance for credit loss (to average loans) has increased to 2.86%, I still remain a bit skeptical of the valuation juxtaposed against criticized loans.

As one can see from the chart above, criticized loans (orange bars) continue to climb upward. In doing so, management has been forced to increase the loan loss provision in order to keep "Criticized Loans / Reserves" in check with good banking standards.

While the economy might be turning the corner and getting back to sustainable growth, I think CADE is likely to experience sizable NCOs in the coming quarter. While most of these future NCOs are likely already accounted for in the current reserve, it's hard to make that assessment while the charge-offs come rolling in. While it won't necessarily cause profitability problems, I think investors are unlikely to give a free pass to any quarter with "strong earnings but sizable charge offs".

Concluding Thoughts

While I would be the first to admit that I was wrong on the stock price reaction, I was completely correct on the massive provision needed in the second quarter. In my mind, I think the market is rewarding CADE for taking the necessary provision and it is under the assumption that current reserve is more than appropriate to cover the current portfolio.

What I think the market is getting wrong is the size and profitability of the portfolio once all the bad credit clears the deck. Restaurant loans typically have above average loan yields. If they are charged-off, it becomes a bit of a catch-22 for the bank. If that happens the loan portfolio has less credit risk, but the overall yield/profitability is much lower.

To sum it up, I think the market is only looking at the "upside" of charging off all these problem loans and not how the bank will look post-charge offs. While that would be good from a credit perspective, that would be horrible for a future earnings power perspective. In my mind, the current valuation is too high and already rewarding the bank for what is likely to be a "show me" story.

