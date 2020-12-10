Why I'm Putting My Kid's College Fund Into REITs

Well-selected REITs are even better as some of the truly bad companies can be clearly spotted and avoided.

REITs are the higher return asset class, beating the S&P historically and having the tools to outperform in the future.

Regardless of one's financial aspirations, a higher rate of return helps to get us there.

I'm getting married in about 10 months and it really gets me thinking about life planning. Given my disposition, that leads directly into financial planning.

Our future child is going to turn 18 in about 20 years so that gives us 20 years to invest for his college fund (let's be honest, I'm picturing having a boy). I want him to go to a good school, so I have to maximize returns to afford the best university.

That is why I am putting the money into hand-selected REITs.

Every percentage point of return matters, and REITs are higher returning investments than just about anything else.

Over the last 20, 30, and even 40 years, REITs have trounced the S&P in total return. NAREIT collected a bunch of data and showed that the long-term CAGR has been in the 10% to 11% range for the 20-to-40-year time period.

We highlighted above the numbers for equity REITs. Mortgage REITs are an entirely different sort of investment, more akin to banks than property owners.

Over the past 20, 30, and 40 years, the S&P has had a return CAGR of somewhere around 6-9% depending on the timeframe. The double-digit CAGR of REITs was higher by a good margin.

Future returns are, of course, an unknown, but because stock prices are higher and earnings yields are lower than they were in the past, returns are probably going to be smaller for every asset class. Indeed, you can see above that the CAGRs of less than 20 years are lower than the CAGRs of the longer time periods.

Treasury and bond returns are mathematically lower than they were in the past and the whopping price to earnings multiple on the S&P portends a lower return. Even REITs are going to return less than before because REIT multiples have come up as well.

However, because REITs still have far higher cash flow yields than the S&P, I believe they will continue to outperform. Thus, I would estimate forward long-term return CAGRs to be:

Treasuries - <1.5%

Bonds - <3%

S&P - 6%

REITs - 7%

Well-selected REITs - 8%

One could park their money in something like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and probably get somewhere close to that 7% minus the small fee Vanguard charges.

I suppose this would be an okay way to go, but I firmly believe that 8% is attainable through careful stock selection. See, while REITs have high returns in general, that high return for the index consists of most of them doing quite well with the average returns dragged down by a few very bad companies.

These bad companies, usually, have red flags waving long before their stocks plummet, and by getting intimately familiar with each company at a granular level, I believe it is possible to avoid the majority of these failures.

Between dodging the duds and selecting intelligently, I think it is quite plausible to attain an 8% CAGR with hand-selected REITs.

So, why is it worth all that research to potentially get an extra 2% return over the S&P?

8% is so much more than 6%

It may sound like just 2 percentage points more or if you want to be tricky with the math 8% is 33% more than 6%. But, because of the way compounding works. The extra 2% CAGR ends up dramatically increasing returns. Let's put some numbers to it looking at 2 different scenarios ($10,000 for clean math):

$10,000 invested for 20 years for a college fund

$10,000 invested for 40 years for retirement

With a 6% return, that $10,000 becomes $32,071 in 20 years and $102,857 in 40 years.

With an 8% CAGR, that $10,000 becomes $46,609 in 20 years and $217,245 in 40 years.

The extra 2% CAGR makes an 8% return end up being more than double the 6% CAGR.

Why REITs are higher returning investments

There are a few key structural advantages that REITs have that have fueled the historic outperformance.

1. REITs do not pay corporate income taxes on their earnings

Shareholders of non-REITs are functionally taxed twice. The company is taxed on earnings and then shareholders have to pay taxes on their dividends and capital gains. Since REITs do not pay taxes on their earnings, there is only 1 layer of taxation. Over time, less money going to the government's coffers means more value accruing to shareholders.

This is the single biggest advantage REITs have, but the others are also meaningful contributors to the higher return potential.

2. Durable assets that appreciate

REIT revenues are derived from assets that are long-lasting. With proper maintenance, these properties appreciate over time and, usually, can increase rents. This creates a natural organic growth rate for earnings.

3. High margins

Purchasing a property is a 1-time expense and it isn't really an expense in the true sense of the word because the purchase price is not lost. The REIT owns the asset and can later sell it. So, the REIT has functionally a 100% gross margin on its rent. It is not selling a product that it will have to produce again to sell again later. It can keep leasing the same square footage over and over. It is capital intensive to start up, but once you own the properties, the margins are unmatched by the S&P.

Note that all 3 of these advantages are ongoing. They helped fuel the REIT outperformance over the past 50 years and because the advantages remain in place, I suspect they will fuel outperformance for the next 50 years.

Putting it into practice

I have most of my net worth in hand-selected REITs because I want a higher CAGR so the college fund can pay tuition for a great university and so I can retire comfortably.

Every percentage point of return makes a huge difference over a long investment horizon, so I put in the hours every day to try to own the good and dodge the bad. My best picks and research go into the REIT Wealth Builder portfolio. I won't always be right, but I'm betting my own money that I'll be right on average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer