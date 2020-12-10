RADCOM offers probably the most advanced 5G Service Assurance services. The next three years will be “make or break” for the company.

By 2024, most networks will need to implement cloud-native solutions to run their business.

Operators are expected to invest around $1.1 trillion worldwide between 2020 and 2025 in mobile CapEx, mostly into 5G initiatives.

Apple’s launch of the iPhone 12 range, supporting 5G networks, is the latest endorsement of a now mature technology. 5G is here to stay.

Over 100 commercial 5G networks have already been activated worldwide.

5G is here to stay

Over 100 commercial 5G networks have already been launched worldwide, as shown in this interesting and interactive Ookla 5G Map, that tracks 5G rollouts in nations and cities across the globe.

Apple (AAPL), that has historically been very cautious before embracing new mobile technologies, and waited for them to mature before entering the market, represents the latest endorsement for this new technology.

Picture taken from the Apple-Verizon commercial.

According to GSMA, the association that represents more than 750 operators and almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, 5G networks “are likely to cover one-third of the world’s population” by 2025.

Operators are expected to invest around $1.1 trillion worldwide between 2020 and 2025 in mobile CapEx, with the large majority of this amount (roughly 80%) to be spent into 5G network initiatives.

Some skeptics object that 5G won’t represent a real revolution for most mobile consumers - as 4G is probably “fast enough” for a large number of daily applications.

Beyond speed improvement, 5G is expected to unleash a massive IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystem, and support critical communication applications.

Lufthansa Technik’s launch, in cooperation with Vodafone (VOD), of its independent 5G campus network may be a clear indication of the key role that 5G may play for some large companies:

The German economy needs 5G,” said Hannes Ametsreiter, chief executive at Vodafone Germany.

As of November 2020, 444 5G devices have been officially announced, from which 249 are already commercially available, as reported by GSA.

RADCOM may have finally come real close to its inflection point

We previously noticed the magnitude of total investments that 5G should generate in the next few years ($1.1 trillion worldwide).

We would now like to turn our attention to a relatively small set of 5G services, like service assurance and network function virtualization [NFV] deployments, that will represent a smaller scale investment for communication service providers [CSPs], probably in the tens of million dollars.

For some specialized suppliers, these numbers may still represent a very lucrative business.

RADCOM (RDCM) is the recognized leader in a few niche services, including cloud native assurance solutions, that 5G network operators will have to consider implementing, most probably, in the next three years.

Slide from the Needham Conference Presentation dated November 17, 2020, emphasis added.

A mature, fully optimized 5G network will require a RADCOM-like service to deliver intelligent end-to-end monitoring.

Here is how RDCM critical probe-based insight into key network data looks like:

Some commentary taken from the most recent company’s conference call clearly indicates that RADCOM may have finally come close to a key inflection point for the adoption of its technology (edited for clarity):

Eyal Harari - RADCOM CEO All 5G networks, or most of them at least, are going to be based on virtualization. Some of the early adopters like Rakuten [are] already closing the agreements.

Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNF) announced entering into a multi-year agreement with RADCOM to implement RDCM service assurance services into its recently launched Non-Stand Alone 5G service and upcoming Stand Alone 5G service launch, expected to start in 2021.

RDCM generated approximately 83% of its total 2019 revenues ($33 million) from three clients only, that include its marquee customers, AT&T (NYSE:T) and Rakuten.

While this customer concentration may be considered, on one side, risky, it speaks about the potential revenue increase that the addition of a few new CSPs, embracing the company's set of services, may generate for the future.

It is also worth highlighting that these three major customers are under long term, subscription-based contracts, that mitigate the risk of revenue losses in the short term and ensure a stable and predictable revenue and cash flow stream.

RADCOM reiterated its 2020 revenue guidance of $35 million to $38 million, a slight increase on 2019, and it is basically operating on a cash flow neutral basis at the moment.

In a moment, we will highlight how a revenue increase will not necessarily translate into a large cost increase, due to the structure of RDCM's business.

The next three years will be “make or break” for RADCOM - it's execution time for the company. The fact that the company's services are involved in multiple 5G trials, at various stages, with selected customers may sparkle a motivated optimism.

Conclusion - RDCM is a potential multiyear growth story

In the past, RDCM suffered from the operator's slow adoption of NFV, that delayed its revenue increase, as older business lines declined.

With 5G now reaching a mature stage worldwide, the company’s growth opportunities may finally materialize.

New customers wins could start a snowball effect in the market place, and help getting the company into the radar screen of more investors that are tracking 5G spending - although, as we noticed, RDCM 5G services represent mainly a relatively unknown and small niche.

RADCOM’s licensing business model, associated with entering into long-term contracts with its customers, should ensure great visibility into the company’s future potential revenue growth.

A large part of any additional revenue generated by the company should flow directly to cash flow and profits, as costs associated with R&D, its largest expense, are not expected to grow proportionally.

Here is an interesting summary of RDCM's investment case, taken from the Q3 Q&A session (edited for clarity):

Abba Horowitz of Old School Partners At what point do you think that the R&D is going to stop that there'll be less of a need to invest in that forward R&D or as a percent of revenues? Eyal Harari - RADCOM CEO If you look on the last three quarters compared to last year, you see that the R&D percentage wise decreased, I think about 4% or 5%. I would say that we are looking to keep similar levels of R&D also next year. Abba Horowitz Okay. Because I mean, what I see here is the R&D is your biggest expense. And clearly if you were to get some revenue growth here and keep that R&D somewhat steady on an absolute basis, you would actually be very profitable at that point because your gross margins are so high. Eyal Harari - RADCOM CEO [W]e started the investment 2 years ago, or even more, because we looked forward for the 5G opportunity. This will pay off now that the 5G market stuff it will be a momentum. So I would say a good estimate is that we will keep it on similar levels, maybe with a modest growth. Abba Horowitz It's essentially, there's a long runway of business for you guys over the next couple of years, which I think means it's a multiyear growth story.

There are obviously some risks associated with these investments that include the long testing cycles necessary to win a new customer, and the fact that larger suppliers may be in a better position to offer a comprehensive set of services to CSPs, that could also include products similar to RDCM's offering.

However, we believe that RDCM's set of services is well-positioned against its competition, and that the relatively small size of the company may translate into an interesting growth story, and a positive investments, even if the company only achieves a relatively small share of the TAM for its product offering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDCM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.