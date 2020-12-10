17 Upcoming Dividend Increases

I've designed this article series to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. Any company can increase its dividend, but these companies have a history of annual increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions before a new increased payout. Dividend increase notifications can be essential for retirees who live on dividend checks. Many companies have also halted or cut their dividends during the pandemic, so receiving increasing income is very reassuring.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How It's Assembled

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, a shareholder's annual dividend payout increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 6 Challenger 9

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 23 2.77 14-Dec-20 6.52% Contender Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 17 1.2 14-Dec-20 1.79% Contender Service Corporation International (SCI) 10 1.52 14-Dec-20 10.53% Contender Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 10 1.48 14-Dec-20 10.94% Contender Merck & Company, Inc. Common Stock (MRK) 9 2.93 14-Dec-20 6.56% Challenger Amphenol Corporation (APH) 9 0.75 14-Dec-20 16.00% Challenger BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 8 2.68 14-Dec-20 2.70% Challenger Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 8 2.11 14-Dec-20 8.33% Challenger Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 7 3.04 14-Dec-20 10.83% Challenger National Storage Affiliates Trust Common Shares (NSA) 6 3.9 14-Dec-20 2.94% Challenger NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 6 2.84 14-Dec-20 8.95% Challenger Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 33 5.48 15-Dec-20 0.32% Champion Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 35 4.12 16-Dec-20 0.72% Champion FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 9 3.6 16-Dec-20 9.09% Challenger Avient Corporation (AVNT) 11 2.08 17-Dec-20 4.93% Contender Air Lease Corporation Class A (AL) 8 1.46 17-Dec-20 6.67% Challenger DTE Energy Company (DTE) 12 3.24 18-Dec-20 7.11% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent PB 0.46 0.49 6.52% UTMD 0.28 0.285 1.79% SCI 0.18 0.21 10.53% MSI 0.64 0.71 10.94% MRK 0.61 0.65 6.56% APH 0.25 0.29 16.00% BXS 0.185 0.19 2.70% HWBK 0.12 0.13 8.33% CCI 1.2 1.33 10.83% NSA 0.33 0.35 2.94% NXRT 0.3125 0.341 8.95% MCY 0.63 0.632 0.32% UHT 0.685 0.695 0.72% FNF 0.33 0.36 9.09% AVNT 0.2025 0.213 4.93% AL 0.15 0.16 6.67% DTE 1.0125 1.085 7.11%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High PB 66.43 42.02 75.22 12.2 58% Off Low 12% Off High UTMD 93.17 75.33 112.26 28.76 24% Off Low 17% Off High SCI 49.86 33.93 52.99 19.38 47% Off Low 6% Off High MSI 172.66 120.77 187.49 38.15 43% Off Low 8% Off High MRK 83.4 65.25 92.64 18.22 28% Off Low 10% Off High APH 133.72 63.05 135.57 34.88 112% Off Low 1% Off High BXS 27.65 17.21 32.97 12.89 61% Off Low 16% Off High HWBK 22.75 12.93 25 10.36 55% Off Low 17% Off High CCI 157.67 114.18 180 101.74 38% Off Low 12% Off High NSA 33.84 19.34 38.22 86.59 75% Off Low 11% Off High NXRT 43.99 21.06 52.87 32.57 109% Off Low 17% Off High MCY 45.95 33.45 53.97 10.38 37% Off Low 15% Off High UHT 66.93 52.25 132.41 44.37 28% Off Low 49% Off High FNF 36.66 19 49.28 10.48 93% Off Low 26% Off High AVNT 39.02 8.69 37.33 48.79 349% Off Low New High AL 41.01 8.41 49.96 8.42 388% Off Low 18% Off High DTE 124.95 71.21 135.67 17.68 75% Off Low 8% Off High

Tickers By Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. The table also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule MCY 5.48 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.8 6 UHT 4.12 1.5 1.4 1.5 1.3 6.1 NSA 3.9 9.5 13 FNF 3.6 5 22.1 19.2 12.5 22.9 DTE 3.24 7.1 7.1 7.3 6 10.4 CCI 3.04 7 8.3 19.6 22.5 MRK 2.93 14.6 6.1 4.6 3.8 7.6 NXRT 2.84 11 10.7 PB 2.77 13.9 11 11.3 11.5 14.3 BXS 2.68 17.8 17.8 25.3 -2.3 28.1 HWBK 2.11 29.4 30.1 19.7 -0.7 22 AVNT 2.08 11.4 17.6 19.5 21.8 SCI 1.52 5.9 12.2 16.2 16.2 17.8 MSI 1.48 13 12.7 13.1 27.8 14.6 AL 1.46 30 37.5 34.1 35.7 UTMD 1.2 1.9 1.7 1.8 1.7 3.1 APH 0.75 14.3 19.7 17.7 41.4 18.5

Comments

I started this week by taking a look at the number of dividend announcements last year at this time. The previous article had 28 increases versus 17 today. In particular, that article had a mix of the companies this week and the ones from last week's list. There will still be two more articles covering dividend increases in 2020.

With so many companies on the list this week, I've entered nine alongside the S&P in my stock return calculator to see a hypothetical investment result since December 2010. I included companies with the longest dividend growth streaks. Here were the results. SCI was the best performer with a 596% total (21.5% annual) return over the past decade. CCI was the next best performer, riding the smartphone adoption wave, with their 392% total return. For reference, the S&P returned about 262%.

Switching over to the income perspective, UHT delivered nearly ($9,835) the full original investment amount in dividends! DTE and MCY were also solid performers in providing investors with a lot of dividend income. DTE also managed to beat the market! All nine other companies managed to deliver more dividends than the market itself.

The red line of SCI stands out as being the top dog the entire decade. Their lead over the rest of the pack closed up sharply during the March meltdown, but it has quickly regained that lead.

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing.