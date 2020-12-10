While ON looks fairly-valued on the basis of its likely near-term performance, more meaningful longer-term margin improvement can support a fair value in the mid-$30's today.

ON's Q3 results highlight the ongoing need for margin improvement, as gross and operating margins remain well below those of many peers.

Leadership matters, and I believe ON Semiconductor (ON) has made a good hire for its CEO position.

There is a lot of work ahead if the company is to deliver meaningfully better margins on a consistent basis, but the new CEO has a positive track record there, and the company’s efforts to upgrade its product/market mix should help. There are still real long-term concerns and challenges, including elevated substitution risk and fierce competition, but I believe the self-help story now has more credibility in the short term.

ON has done a little better than its semiconductor peers since my last update, and semis remain a comparatively hot sector relative to the broader market averages. I do like the cyclical tailwinds that the sector has, as well as prospects for better “value capture”, but I am still concerned about the level of overall valuation. For ON, I think the share price today is pretty fair, but with upside into the mid-$30’s if you believe that operating margins can move into the high teens in 2022/2023.

Meet The New Boss

The company announced on December 7 that it had hired Hassane El-Khouy as the company’s next CEO. El-Khouy was most recently the CEO of Cypress Semiconductor, where he rose up through the ranks (initially as an engineer) and led the company from 2016 to its acquisition by Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY).

ON Semiconductor had already announced (back in early September) that long-time CEO Keith Jackson would be retiring, and this hiring will accelerate that process, though Jackson will remain available in an advisory role. As I said in that earlier piece, I believe Jackson’s legacy is a complicated one; ON did well overall under his tenure, but the company’s gross margin performance and M&A decisions both merit legitimate criticism.

While Cypress had a very different product lineup than ON Semiconductor (microcontrollers, connectivity, and memory versus power discretes, analog chips, and sensors), the end-market exposures were quite similar, with extensive exposure to autos (around a third of sales) and industrial customers.

Under El-Khouy’s tenure, the company pivoted toward its strengths in microcontrollers and connectivity to leverage emerging IoT growth opportunities, and the company likewise became more focused on margins, with the company walking away from lower-margin business.

I believe El-Khouy’s experience can serve ON well. I believe he understands the emerging needs of auto and industrial customers, and he has experience carving away share from larger, well-established players (the MCU market is intensely competitive, and Cypress was a small outsider that gained share over time). He also understands the importance of margin management, having helped drive operating margins at Cypress from around 12% in 2016 to 21% in 2019 while also achieving 5% annualized revenue growth.

ON’s Challenges Will Be Different

Every company has its own set of challenges and opportunities, so I don’t want to suggest that simply plugging in a previously-successful CEO guarantees a better outcome. And ON certainly has some meaningful challenges.

First, ON’s legacy business is a challenging one where customers expect meaningful annual price reductions. The company has already been shifting away from a lot of its lower-priced, lower-margin legacy products, but the competitiveness of (and substitution risk from) Chinese power discrete rivals has been intensifying. At the same time, opportunities in higher-growth, higher-margin emerging markets like hybrid/electric vehicle power and ADAS and industrial power are attracting competition from well-established rivals like Infineon and STMicro (STM).

ON has also had long-standing margin and inventory management challenges. Some of these issues likely stem from the company’s leverage to more “legacy”-type products, but ON seems to be having bigger issues with its margins and inventories than many of its peers.

Specific to inventory, while there was some improvement from the second to third quarter, inventory levels are still well above historical averages, and management had guided to reduced production (hurting margins) as it works through this inventory. This is certainly an area where the new CEO’s experience should boost investor sentiment and confidence, and I’d note that Cypress had a policy of using external fabs for its more advanced production needs (something that activist investor Starboard wants ON to do as well).

The Outlook

El-Khouy has spoken in past interviews that he’s motivated by challenges, and he’s certainly taking on some challenges by assuming the CEO role at ON. These challenges come with meaningful potential rewards, though, as the company has an attractive growth opportunity in areas like auto power and ADAS, as well as other power markets like industrial, compute (servers), and communications (base stations), that can support an above-market revenue growth rate.

Frankly, looking at where ON is today, I could see a successful tenure as ON’s CEO having many of the same attributes as his run at Cypress, with a pivot toward more technically-demanding, higher-growth product categories driving mid-single-digit revenue growth and around 900bp of long-term margin improvement. I do think it will take a little longer, though, and I don’t think ON is as likely to be acquired as Cypress. Still, if ON can produce operating margins in the high teens, the valuation upside is still meaningful.

If I look at what ON is likely to accomplish in 2021, including leveraging a recovery in the auto and industrial sectors, as well as new content wins in auto, the shares look fairly valued. Factor in what improved margins could mean for the business, though, as well as better performance in more demanding growth opportunities (offsetting what is likely to be revenue lost from exiting lower-return businesses), and I think you could argue for a mid-$30’s fair value.

The Bottom Line

I don’t want to underplay the competition that ON will be facing on the high-end from companies like Infineon, Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY), and STMicro, and I likewise don’t want to underestimate the challenges that go with meaningful margin improvement. At the same time, I think the company made a good CEO hire, and I think the company has more potential than it has shown in recent years. Counting on potential is inherently risky, but I do think there is still enough upside to the long-term turnaround/self-improvement story to stay positive on this as an investment idea.

