Although I believe that ESP currently is fairly valued at $21 per share, ESP is a high-yield dividend stock that's worth being in a well-diversified income portfolio.

This is why I advised subscribers to my research who are income seekers to buy ESP at $16.80 per share in June 2020.

I project that the company's strong fundamentals including its free cash flow will remain in place in the foreseeable future, and therefore, its rich dividend is sustainable.

ESP is an undiscovered high-yield dividend stock with a pristine balance sheet thanks to its zero debt, a significant amount of cash, consistent profitability, positive OCF and FCF.

This is not a popular large-cap or mid-cap stock. This company is undiscovered, given that the most recent Seeking Alpha article about it was published in 2016. However, it has a rock-solid balance sheet and its rich dividend is sustainable, barring unforeseen events. I talk about Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (ESP).

Business Overview

ESP is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) company with a long history of developing and delivering highly reliable products for use in military and severe environment applications given that it began operations after incorporation in New York in 1928.

ESP is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100:2016 certified. It routinely designs, develops and tests military power supplies and transformers to standards that include MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-1275, MIL-STD-1399, MIL-STD-704 and MIL-STD-108 in its state of the art testing facilities. As such, its business is solicited from large industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments and major foreign electronic equipment companies. Given that ESP is on the eligible list of contractors with the United States Department of Defense, ESP contracts with the Federal Government under cage code 20950 as Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.

Its primary products are power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas and high power radar systems. The applications of these products include AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power.

ESP’s services include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment.

Also, it's noteworthy that this company is vertically integrated, so it produces individual components, populates printed circuit boards, fabricates metalwork, paints, wires, qualifies, and fully tests items, mechanically, electrically and environmentally, in house. Portions of the manufacturing and testing process are subcontracted to vendors from time to time.

Seasonality

ESP's business is not seasonal, as quoted from the latest annual report:

Our business is not seasonal. However, the concentration of our business in the rail industry, and in equipment for military applications and industrial applications and our customer concentrations expose us to on-going associated risks. These risks include, without limitation, requirements for power supplies in the rail industry, dependence on appropriations from the United States Government and the governments of foreign nations, program allocations, the potential of governmental termination of orders for convenience, and the general strength of the industry sectors in which our customers transact business. "

Pristine Balance Sheet With Zero Debt

ESP has a pristine balance sheet. Specifically, it has $11.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and investment securities (September 2020) and zero debt. However, if needed, it has a line of credit with interest rate equal to the LIBOR daily floating rate plus 2.00%, as quoted from the latest quarterly report:

Management has available a $3,000,000 line of credit to help fund further growth or working capital needs, if necessary, but does not anticipate the need for any borrowed funds in the foreseeable future. Contingent liabilities on outstanding standby letters of credit agreements aggregated to zero at March 31, 2020 and 2019. The line of credit is reviewed annually in November for renewal by December 1st."

Gross profit margin as a percentage of sales was approximately 16% for Q1 FY 2021. For comparative purposes, gross profit margin as a percentage of sales was approximately 18% for FY 2020 and 19% in FY 2019.

Despite the relatively low gross profit margin, ESP has reported consistent profitability over the last years because it has kept its SG&A expenses under control. Specifically, net income in FY 2017 was $1.1 million compared with net income of $3.2 million in FY 2016, and net income in FY 2019 was $2.3 million compared with net income of $3.1 million in FY 2018.

Also, despite the Coronavirus-related challenges, ESP remained profitable in FY 2020 and expects to remain profitable in FY 2021 too, as quoted below (emphasis added):

While we are disappointed that we fell short of our projections for fiscal year 2020, Espey remained profitable. The strength and mix of our backlog as well as our balance sheet provides us with confidence that we will be profitable, notwithstanding the challenges we face. Management remains committed to improving operating efficiencies, through targeted cost-cutting, and converting our backlog into more profitable sales in fiscal 2021."

On that front, net income for the first quarter of FY 2021 increased to $189,824, as compared to net income of $81,776 for the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, ESP generated positive operating cash flow of $6 million in FY 2020 and thanks to the rising backlog (more about it in the next paragraph), I project that its operating cash flow will exceed $5 million in FY 2021. On that front, the company generated positive operating cash flow of $1.4 million in Q1 FY 2021.

Positive Outlook

Despite the negative impact of Coronavirus, ESP is optimistic and expects its revenues in FY 2021 to be higher compared to FY 2020, as quoted from the latest annual report below (emphasis added):

Earnings for the quarter are up as we started to see the initial impact of targeted cost reductions which we put in place to offset the anticipated impact from necessary investments in new programs. An increase in sales, bolstered by strong build to print shipments and robust new sales order bookings, rounded out the quarter. While the future of defense spending budgets remain uncertain due to both the administration transition in Washington D.C., and the likely re-assessment of federal budget appropriations resulting from the effects of the continuing global pandemic, we remain cautiously optimistic that any impact to our anticipated new order bookings for the current fiscal year will be minimal. The growth strategy we have put in place by investing in new programs and diversifying our customer base, along with introducing targeted cost reductions, should put us in a good position as we navigate through these uncertain times. In the meantime, our primary focus continues to be on improving liquidity by the turning of inventory into sales."

and below (emphasis added):

Management expects revenues in fiscal year 2021 to be higher than revenues during fiscal year 2020 and expects the net income per share to be higher in fiscal year 2021 than the net income per share during fiscal year 2020. This expectation is driven by orders already in our sales backlog. The Company currently expects new orders in fiscal 2021 to approximate those received in fiscal year 2020. As market factors including competition and product costs impact gross profit margins, management will continue to evaluate our sales strategy, employment levels, and facility costs."

This projection largely stems from the fact that sales backlog in September 2020 is significantly higher than in June 2020 and June 2019, as quoted below:

The company’s backlog at September 30, 2020 totaling $62 million is expected to be recognized in the following fiscal years: 43% in 2021; 40% in 2022; 11% in 2023, and 6% thereafter. "

and below:

The total backlog at June 30, 2020 was approximately $54.9 million compared to approximately $45.6 million at June 30, 2019."

On top of this, we forecast that ESP's sales backlog could continue to rise in the next quarters thanks to the existing outstanding opportunities of $84 million, as quoted below (emphasis added):

In addition to the backlog, the Company currently has outstanding opportunities representing in excess of $84 million in the aggregate as of September 10, 2020, for both repeat and new programs. The outstanding quotations encompass various new and previously manufactured power supplies, transformers, and subassemblies. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will acquire any of the anticipated orders described above, many of which are subject to allocations of the United States defense spending and factors affecting the defense industry."

Dividend Sustainability

Based on the latest quarterly report and the aforementioned outlook including the sales backlog, I project that ESP's operating cash flow in FY 2021 will be at least $5 million.

Meanwhile, ESP has a low capex business, which plays a key role in the dividend sustainability.

Specifically, annual capex has been below $1 million over the last few years including FY 2020 when capex was approximately $215K, as shown here. Therefore, I project that free cash flow in FY 2021 will be at least $4 million.

Based also on the company's dividend policy, ESP has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share over the last quarters, so the yield currently is about 4.5% and the annual dividend payment requires about $2.4 million.

In other words, I project that barring unforeseen events, the free cash flow will fully cover capex and dividend payment in FY 2021, so the annual dividend of $1 per share is sustainable in the foreseeable future.

Valuation

At the current price of $21 per share, market cap is approximately $50.4 million. ESP is debt-free with $11.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and investment securities (September 2020), so the Enterprise Value currently is about $38.5 million.

Based on the latest quarterly report and the company's outlook for the remainder of FY 2021, I estimate that adj. EBITDA and revenue will be approximately $1.9 million and $30 million, respectively, in FY 2021.

As a result, EV-to-adj. EBITDA ratio and EV-to-Revenue ratio are estimated at about 20 times and 1.2 times, respectively, and therefore, I consider ESP to be fairly valued at the current price.

The Buyback Program

Under the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), ESP has repurchased shares at the ESOP participants’ request at $21.99 per share (FY 2020), $24.80 per share (FY 2019) and $22.86 per share (FY 2018), as quoted below:

During the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 2,180 shares previously held in the ESOP for $47,949."

and below:

During the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 the Company repurchased 1,810 shares previously held by the ESOP for $44,888.'"

and below:

During the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, ESP repurchased 4,798 shares of its common stock for a purchase price of $109,694."

High Insider Ownership

This is another key investment criteria when we advise the subscribers to our research to buy a stock. ESP's insiders ownership is 13.2%, so the insiders own a significant stake, and therefore, their interests are aligned with shareholders' as illustrated below:

Title Class Name of Beneficial Owner Amount and Nature of Beneficial Ownership Percent of Class Common Stock Paul J. Corr 31,239- Direct 1.3% Common Stock Patrick T. Enright, Jr. 26,700- Direct 1.2% 2,910- Indirect Common Stock Carl Helmetag 29,969- Direct 1.3% 1,504- Indirect Common Stock Peggy Murphy 11,700- Direct * 7,077- Indirect Common Stock David O’Neil 23,175 - Direct 1.7% 16,926 - Indirect Common Stock Howard Pinsley 84,613 - Direct 4.5% 24,616 - Indirect

Common Stock Alvin O. Sabo 16,500 - Direct 1.2% 13,409 - Indirect Common Stock Roger N. Sexauer II 1,000 - Direct * Common Stock Katrina Sparano 10,095 - Direct * 5,554 - Indirect Common Stock Michael Wool 25,000 - Direct 1% Officers and Directors 259,991 - Direct 13.2% as a Group (10 persons) 71,996 - Indirect

* Less than one percent

ESP And Benjamin Graham

Famous value investor Benjamin Graham has stated that, if a company's current assets are higher in value than the total amount of liabilities, investors can basically pick up the non-current assets for free, which applies to ESP.

Specifically, in Q1 FY 2021, current assets are $34.9 million while the total liabilities are $7.4 million.

However, investors also need to evaluate the quality of the non-current assets that can be picked up for free. Among other things, they need to check the "Intangible assets" and "Goodwill" items and their contribution to the non-current assets. And it's noteworthy that ESP's both "Intangible Assets" and "Goodwill" are zero. Therefore, ESP does not run the risk of incurring an impairment on these two items, which would weigh on the stockholder equity.

Moreover, Benjamin Graham has said that:

When a stock is selling at much less than its net current asset value (NCAV), this fact is always of interest, although it is by no means conclusive proof that the issue is undervalued."

The NCAV is calculated by taking the current assets and subtracting the total liabilities and preferred shares. Graham's NCAV investment selection criterion calls for the purchase of stocks that are priced at 66% or less of a company's NCAV. That said, ESP's NCAV is $27.5 million while the current market cap is about $50 million, which is higher than the NCAV, so ESP does not currently get the green light based on this criterion.

Risks

Historically, a small number of customers have accounted for a large percentage of the company’s annual sales, as quoted from the latest annual report below (emphasis added):

Two significant customers represented approximately 38% of the Company’s total sales in fiscal year 2020 and three significant customers represented 54% of the Company’s total sales in fiscal year 2019. These sales are in connection with multi-year programs in which the Company is a significant contractor. The June 30, 2020, backlog of $54.9 million included orders from four customers that represent 19%, 13%, 10%, and 10%, respectively, of the total backlog. The June 30, 2019, backlog of $45.6 million includes orders from five customers that represent 16%, 13%, 11%, 11% and 10%, respectively, of the total backlog. Although improvement has been made in customer concentrations, this high customer concentration level continues to present significant risk. A loss of one of these customers or programs related to these customers, or customer requested deferrals of product delivery could significantly impact the Company. "

Second, ESP faces competition from large and small companies, as quoted from the latest annual report below:

There is competition in all classes of products manufactured by the Company ranging from divisions of the largest electronic companies, to many small companies. The Company's sales do not represent a significant share of the industry's market for any class of its products. The principal methods of competition for electronic products of both a military and industrial nature include, among other factors, price, product performance, the experience of the particular company and history of its dealings in such products. Future procurement needs supporting the military and the rail industry continues to drive competition. Many of our competitors have, and they continue to invest aggressively in upfront product design costs and accept lower profit margins as a strategic means of maintaining existing business and enhancing market share. This continues to put pressure on the pricing of our current products and has lowered our profit margins on some of our new business. In order to compete effectively for new business, in some cases we have invested in upfront design costs, thereby reducing initial profitability as a means of procuring new long-term programs. As part of our strategy, we adjust our pricing in order to achieve a balance which enables us both to retain repeat programs while being more competitive in bidding on new programs. We continue to place an emphasis on securing “build to print” opportunities, which allows production work to go directly to the manufacturing floor, limiting the impact on our engineering staff. This allows us to keep our manufacturing team busy while the products being developed in-house transition to production."

Third, ESP doesn't meet Benjamin Graham's criterion regarding the purchase of stocks that are priced at 66% or less of a company's NCAV. However, this is not the sole criterion when it comes to investing in a company. Graham's NCAV criterion just provides downside protection and minimizes the downside risk, based on a 12-month investment horizon.

Fourth, ESP is a small-cap stock with relatively low trading volume, given that the average daily trading volume in the last 12 months is about 10,000 shares. As such, it's more volatile than the mid-cap stocks and the large-cap stocks. On the flip side, small-cap value stocks have outperformed large-cap stocks over the 20 years ended August 2020, according to Franklin Templeton's report. And this performance over the past 20 years must not pass unnoticed given that this report is coming from BEN, a global leader in asset management with more than seven decades of experience, as it was founded in New York City in 1947. This is why there are funds who own significant stakes in select small-cap stocks and ESP is not the exception to the rule, as illustrated below:

Title Class Name and Address of Beneficial Owner Amount and Nature of Beneficial Ownership of Class Percent Common Stock Renaissance Technologies LLC; Renaissance Technologies Holding Corporation 800 Third Ave, New York, NY 10022 145,087 - Direct 6.04% Stanley Kesselman c/o Maxim Group 405 Lexington Ave., 2nd Floor New York, NY 10174 239,877 - Direct 9.98%

Takeaway

From a fundamental standpoint, ESP has a rock-solid balance sheet with zero debt, a significant amount of cash, consistent profitability, positive operating cash and free cash flow.

Actually, if the balance sheet was not pristine, I would not advise the subscribers to my research who are income seekers to buy it at $16.80 per share in June 2020. But I actively manage my portfolio, so I recently advised them to sell ESP, lock in their quick profits and re-invest the proceeds in my other grossly undervalued yielders to maximize their ROI, based on a 12-month investment horizon. Therefore, my advice has nothing to do with the company's balance sheet and its growth prospects.

In other words, I project that barring unforeseen events, the strong fundamentals will remain in place and the rich dividend is sustainable in the next years.

That said, many income seekers do not actively manage their income portfolio to maximize their ROI, based on a 12-month investment horizon. They are passive investors and they keep the same yielders for two to five years. In this case, ESP is a high-yield dividend stock that is worth being in a well-diversified income portfolio at the current price levels.

Value Digger is a former fund manager with 30 years of investment experience ranked in the Top 100 (TipRanks) since 2012. Since Dec 2015, he has consistently beaten the market thanks to long ideas (high-yield dividend stocks & value stocks) and short ideas from different sectors. Since Dec 2015, he has locked in profits from approximately 100 picks making more than 60% per pick (average). As a result, Value Investor's Stock Club (VISC) is one of the most-subscribed SA services for value investors. See the 5-star ratings and outstanding reviews here and sign up for a 2-week Free Trial here!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.