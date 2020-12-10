In this article, I took another look at Franklin Resources, and I believe there are some fundamental challenges.

Introduction

Asset management is one of my favorite sub-sectors in the financial sector. I own two companies in the sub-sector: T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) and Ameriprise Financial (AMP). Both investments have outperformed the S&P 500 since I made them, and I keep holding both companies. It might be a good time to add to the sub-sector as the coronavirus is forecasted to fade, and people will be more comfortable to invest again.

When I looked at the sub-sector several years ago, my favorite company was Franklin Resources (BEN). A year later, I found it still to be attractive, but less attractive than its peers, and therefore I bought shares In T. Rowe and Ameriprise. The company suffered from lack of revenue growth and limited diversification.

In this article, I will take another look at Franklin Resources. I will use the same methodology that has helped me pick the peers in the past. I will focus on the fundamentals as they were the weak link several years ago. I will also look at the valuation growth opportunities and risks.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Franklin Resources is an asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Fundamentals

The top line is the major red flag for Franklin Resources in my opinion. The company relies on management fees and despite the market positive returns in the last decade, the net outflows from its funds have caused massive revenue loss. Revenue peaked at over $8 billion just five years ago, and now they are down over 30%. The company will see revenue spike as it completed the acquisition of Legg Mason, yet it still lacks organic growth.

The earnings started dropping as well as the top line numbers deteriorated. The company managed to mitigate the effect by cutting expenses and using share buybacks. However, neither of these moves can be done indefinitely as long as the top line growth is so elusive. Dividend growth investors rely on the dividend, and declining EPS will pose a long-term risk for the dividend.

The dividend itself is safe. The payout ratio is manageable and when using adjusted earnings, it's closer to 40%. The entry yield of 4.5% might be enticing, but its growth prospect in the short term is limited. The dividend growth rate has declined from high-double digits over a decade ago to low-single digits in the last year. The company will have to address its EPS challenges in order to achieve dividend growth.

As a dividend growth investor, I love it when the company returns capital to me. It does it by paying dividend and buying back its own shares. Franklin Resources has done it aggressively, and as it lowered the number of shares outstanding, it also mitigated the EPS decline. I hope that the company will keep its buyback plans as it plans to turnaround the company and achieve top line growth. In this case, buyback at the current price would be a wise move.

Valuation

The company seems attractively valued with a forward P/E of 9 and a trailing P/E of 15. However, this figure is in line with the past five years where the company saw declining revenues and income. Therefore, while the valuation is attractive compared to its past, we must take into consideration that in the past, the company was growing. If the company can grow sales, then the current valuation is attractive. If the short-term growth trend will stay negative, I don’t find this valuation overly attractive.

The graph from Fastgraphs.com shows a similar story. The company may be undervalued when compared to its long-term valuation. However, historically, it also enjoyed impressive earnings growth. Therefore, I believe that the company is not extremely undervalued in the current business environment.

Franklin Resources is a company with deteriorating fundamentals. The company offers a safe dividend in the short and medium term and a strong balance sheet. The valuation also seems attractive compared to the company's history. If the company can start growing in the short term, this is an attractive entry price. Therefore, for it to be attractive, it must have some great growth opportunities for the long term.

Opportunities

The first opportunity is Franklin Resources' balance sheet. When a company needs to go through a turnaround like BEN, a flexible balance sheet is a major advantage. It can be used to acquire peers and to diversify, and it can be used to attract talent. The fact that the company has a very low leverage means that it will be able to support the dividend in the short term, while having an ample amount of cash to turn the company around.

Franklin Resources offers good products and value. The company offers over 100 funds that are rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar, and it also enjoys strong institutional performance with most of its assets beating the benchmark in the last 1, 3, 5 and 10-year periods. For an asset management company, this is probably the most important metric, because in the world of index funds, you must outperform to increase sales to clients.

The acquisition of Legg Mason will benefit the company and serves as an opportunity. It will offer the company new streams of revenues, and in the short term, the company will benefit from the synergies and cost-cutting, which in turn will mitigate continued sales decline. The acquisition was also made without issuing too much debt or too many stocks.

Risks

According to the company's SEC filing, it has suffered from net outflows every quarter in the last two years and every year since 2015. As an asset management company, Franklin Resources is relying on fees for its revenues. For an asset management company suffering from outflows mean declining assets under management, and the company can't outpace the inflow using the growth of the portfolio.

The acquisition of Legg Mason should mitigate the reliance on management fees as it is adding to Franklin Resources' private equity, hedge fund, and venture capital platforms. However, Legg Mason is also suffering from declining revenues, and therefore I expect that the company will still struggle to achieve organic sales growth which is crucial in the long term.

Passive investment is the main reason for the outflows from Franklin Resources. Investors are less inclined to pay high fees for investments. However, I don't think that it will lead to the demise of mutual funds. It will only mean that punishment for poor performance will be very harsh as investors can easily achieve market returns. While Franklin Resources has some outperforming funds, it will have to market them heavily, and deal with weaker funds in its portfolio in order to deal with the passive investment trend.

Conclusion

Franklin Resources is a classic falling knife. Do I believe it has the knowledge, skills and balance sheet to turn the ship around? Yes, absolutely. However, I don't know when this turnaround will happen. It might happen next year or only in 2025, I find no credible data to support an immediate turnaround, and therefore investors may see the stock price keeps declining in the near future, and the 4.5% yield isn't enough to compensate while they wait.

I will consider Franklin Resources as soon as the company achieves organic sales growth, and positive inflows. It will mean that the company didn't only grew by acquisition, it is also able to grow in the future and offer its clients a good value. I understand that in that time the share price might be higher with lower dividend yield, but I'd take a 3% yield with organic sales growth over a 4.5% with declining sales.

