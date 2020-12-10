The company took a tremendous hit during the first three quarters of the year, but should see a strong Q4/20.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is a business that possesses two main segments: work truck attachments and work truck solutions. The 'work truck attachment' segment includes snow and ice control-related products such as snowplows, spreaders, and liquid spray systems. The company sells these products under various brands including Western and SnowEx. The 'work truck solutions' segment comprises municipal winter-control products such as dump bodies, scrapers, and turnkey truck packages.

(Douglas Dynamics Investor Presentation, 2020)

The company's stock dropped more than 50% during the March drop-off, but is slowly recovering in anticipation of increased sales in the fourth quarter. We possess a neutral view of the company considering that although the overall recovery of independent dealers is fueling positive revenue trends, the company still faces prominent risks regardless of COVID-19. These risks include relying on an increasing number of overseas suppliers, and changes in snowfall patterns in the long-term.

(Douglas Dynamics - Google Market Chart, 2020)

The company was hit hard during COVID but recovery should happen quickly

Before COVID, and within the past 15 fiscal years, Douglas Dynamics' sales were growing at a very solid pace going from $146M in 2006 to $572M in 2019. The company has seen slight revenue fluctuations due to snowfall levels, as there is a strong correlation between these two factors. Within the past 5 fiscal years, revenue has grown steadily despite that both 2019 and 2020 have seen snow levels below the 10-year average, which speaks to its steady expansion in market share power. Gross profit margins were also growing at a near double-digit pace before the pandemic.

(Koyfin, 2020)

The company saw a dramatic decrease in Q1/20 due to overall consumer trends as a result of the pandemic. The company's financial performance is also typically weaker during the first quarter due to the seasonal demand for its products. The dips in Q2/20 and Q3/20 can be attributed to the recovery progress of Douglas Dynamics' independent dealer customers.

The company states that it tries to "manage the seasonal impact of snowfall on its revenues in part through its pre-season sales program (Douglas Dynamics 10-Q, 2020)." This is done by encouraging the company's distributors to stock ahead of time to ensure that winter demand is fulfilled properly. Since pricing is most favorable within the company's pre-season sales program, the company "tends to generate its greatest volume of sales during the second and third quarters (Douglas Dynamics 10-Q, 2020)."

The company is evidently working very hard to get products that would have otherwise left the factory during Q2/20 and Q3/20. The company has gradually increased production since its voluntary closure at the beginning of the 2nd quarter. We believe that demand for the company's products has generally not changed as they are considered to be consumer staples during the wintertime. Moreover, the quarterly Y/Y revenue drop was only 5.72%.

(Koyfin, 2020)

The company has a comfortable balance sheet position

(Douglas Dynamics 10-Q, 2020)

The company has $14M of cash on hand compared to $78M of current liabilities. We believe that accounts receivable may be subject to further write-downs as "the majority of the Company's accounts receivable are due from distributors of truck equipment and dealers of completed unfit trucks (Douglas Dynamics 10-Q, 2020)." As of now, the company does not believe there will be a material impact from business shutdowns, but COVID-related rules may more cause more financial trouble for distributors in the upcoming winter. We believe that dealers themselves could experience slower sales in Q4/20 as a large portion of citizens are electing to stay at home during the pandemic.

On the liabilities side, the company has $265M in long-term debt, but interest expense does not have a material effect on the income statements based on regular operating income figures.

The company's net debt is still similar to previous-year figures, and we believe that the company can keep net debt and leverage under control as the company is committed to using its operating free-cash-flow to do so. The company also refinanced its debt in June 2020.

(Douglas Dynamics Investor Presentation, 2020)

Given its track record of strong cash-flow management, the company should have no problem growing its dividend payout in the long run. The company's #1 priority is growing its dividend, and it has seen a 4.8% CAGR in the last 10 years.

(Douglas Dynamics Investor Presentation, 2020)

The company will face many risks after COVID-19 settles

Douglas Dynamics relies heavily on snowfall figures to create sales, and a dry spell of snow, especially within the next few years, would have a significant detrimental impact on the company. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, snowfall rates have been decreasing for almost a century in a majority of regions in the United States. Since 2007, snowfall definitely hasn't seen consistent growth trends, as in 2012 there was a 50-year snowfall low, and in 2016, there was a 5-year snowfall low (Douglas Dynamics Investor Presentation, 2020)."

(USEPA, 2007)

The company relies on original equipment manufacturers and has "continued to increase the number of off-shore suppliers (Douglas Dynamics 10-K, 2020)." This makes it much harder to adjust to unexpected demand levels, and the result could be a lack of supply that is being sent to independent dealers, or potentially an overfilled inventory.

The company states that within the last 3 fiscal years, raw steel purchases accounted for around 10% of total revenues. A large increase in steel prices, including the implementation of new tariffs, could add new costs that hurt an already downward-trending net income margin. Net income margin has gone from 13.17% in 2014 to 8.60% in 2019.

In summation, we possess a neutral view of the company. We believe that 4Q/20 sales will be strong, and operating-cash-flow recovery will help control debt, but long-term uncertainties are very important to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.