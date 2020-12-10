Article Thesis

Electric Vehicles are in everyone's mind right now, and that has resulted in huge share price increases for Tesla (TSLA), NIO (NIO), and many more companies that are active in the space (DRIV). In this article, I'll take a closer look at two of the biggest EV pure-plays, Tesla and NIO, and try to compare them in terms of fundamentals, growth, and valuation.

I currently believe that both stocks are expensive, and would not invest in either personally. Shares could, of course, still rise further, and I don't think shorting either is a good idea. Depending on what you value when it comes to EV stocks, you may find Tesla or NIO a better fit for your personal taste, in case you want to invest in either at current valuations.

Market Overview

Factors such as government incentives and regulation, EVs being seen as something trendy, declining costs to buy an EV, etc. are the reason why EV sales have increased quite a lot in recent years. This holds true for the US, but also for overseas markets, such as China. On a global basis, EV sales will likely come in around 2.4 million cars for the current year, based on the fact that close to 1.8 million EVs were sold during the first three quarters of 2020. Not all of those EVs were battery-powered EVs, however, as this amount also includes plug-in hybrid vehicles. Those do, dependent on the exact model and how the owner uses the vehicle, still generate considerable amounts of power through burning gasoline. Even when we fully include those plug-in hybrid vehicles as EVs, however, we still see that EVs, overall, make up just a small portion of global vehicle sales. Current forecasts estimate that about 73 million vehicles will be sold around the world this year, thus 2.4 million EVs make up about 3.3% of all vehicle sales -- not really a large amount yet.

The trend, however, has been in favor of EV makers, as EV sales have risen at a considerable pace over a couple of years:

Source: virta.global

We see that growth, overall, has been high, although rather uneven over the years. 2019, for example, was a year when sales grew by single digits only, whereas sales rose by more than 60% during the previous year. 2020 will be a year of around 10% growth, assuming the 2.4 million estimate is correct.

It is likely that EV sales, as a portion of overall vehicle sales, will continue to rise throughout the coming years and decades. That seems like a very logical conclusion, as many EV startups will roll out their models in the coming years while charging infrastructure is being built out. On top of that, a rising number of legacy car manufacturers will increase their EV production as well, such as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). Looking at the market capitalizations EV stocks are trading at, it seems like a lot of growth is already priced in:

Data by YCharts

Looking at some of the biggest EV stocks, such as Tesla, NIO, Li Auto (LI), Nikola (NKLA), Fisker (FSR), and Hyliion (HYLN), we see that these stocks are valued at a combined $760 billion right now. A $760 billion valuation for a segment of the automobile industry that makes up just ~3% of total vehicle sales seems like a quite high price -- if all automobile stocks were valued like these EV stocks, then the industry as a whole would trade at a $25 trillion valuation. This does not even factor in yet that some of the 3% of total vehicle sales that are EVs are produced by legacy manufacturers such as Volkswagen, which means that the actual market share of the companies in the above chart is even smaller than 3%.

Clearly, a $25 trillion valuation for the automobile industry as a whole would not make any sense at all, as this is an inherently low-growth, low-margin, capital-intensive industry that is rather cyclical, too. The fact that EV makers, which produce just a small amount of all vehicles, are valued at well above half a trillion dollars thus indicates that huge growth is already priced in -- current valuations already account for a big increase in EV sales relative to all vehicle sales.

NIO Versus Tesla

Comparing the two biggest players in this industry can be done by looking at a couple of items, including fundamentals, growth, and valuation.

Fundamentals

Data by YCharts

Looking at fundamentals, we see that Tesla generates higher gross margins compared to NIO, at 24% versus 13% during the most recent quarter. Tesla's gross margin is boosted by regulatory credit sales, which impacts the comparison, but nevertheless, Tesla is the more profitable company for now. NIO, meanwhile, has the stronger balance sheet, in terms of net financial debt relative to revenues and its market capitalization, although net financial debt is relatively even for the two companies on an absolute basis. Compared to a company like Ferrari (RACE), arguably one of the strongest automobile companies on a fundamental basis, neither of these two companies look especially strong, as Ferrari has generated a gross margin of more than 50% during the most recent quarter, while also generating hefty returns on equity of 35%. Still, it looks like Tesla may be the slightly stronger company on a fundamental basis, at least for now.

Growth

Growth, of course, is very important for every EV stock, as many of these companies seem to be valued based on their growth potential and growth performance. On that front, NIO clearly takes the crown for now:

Data by YCharts

During the most recent quarter, Tesla managed to grow its revenues by 39%, while NIO generated a 150% revenue growth rate during the same time.

The same holds true when we take a look at forward revenue growth estimates:

Data by YCharts

Tesla is forecasted to grow its revenues by 77% between 2020 and 2022, while NIO is forecasted to grow its revenues by 180% over the same time, easily generating more than twice the growth Tesla is forecasted to experience. This strong growth performance by NIO can be seen when we look at the company's most recent monthly results, which feature a 109% increase in vehicle sales compared to the previous year's month.

Valuation

Normally, one would value most companies based on price to earnings, or price to FCF, but with high-growth companies that are not profitable, or only barely profitable, that is not the best approach. We can look at enterprise value relative to sales, which should be more telling in this comparison:

Data by YCharts

Using that metric, we see that both companies are trading at relatively high valuations based on revenue estimates for fiscal 2022. Tesla trades at 10.2 times revenues, while NIO is somewhat less expensive, trading at 7.7 times revenue forecasts for 2022. From a valuation standpoint, Tesla looks about 30% more expensive, using the EV to sales metric.

It is noteworthy that valuations have exploded upwards for both companies throughout 2020 -- at the beginning of the year, neither of the two companies was trading for more than 2 times 2022's sales estimate, while they trade at substantially higher valuation right now. An increase in their share prices that clearly outpaced rising revenue expectations -- otherwise the ratio would have been constant -- could be indicative of overvaluation. There is, after all, no clear reason why either of the two companies should suddenly trade at 4 or 5 times the valuation they traded at less than a year ago.

Unique Advantages For Each Company

Apart from the things we have looked at so far, which make for easy comparisons, there are also advantages and disadvantages for both companies that are less easily put into numbers or quantifiable via metrics. They still can be quite important, however, in deciding which of these two companies may be a better pick.

First, let's look at Tesla's advantages over NIO. The first thing that springs out is Tesla's ease of accessing capital. The company does not generate large cash flows from its operations, but due to a massive market capitalization and investor's apparent appetite for shares, Tesla has no problem doing secondary offerings. So far, this fall, Tesla has announced two $5 billion secondaries, the last such offering was announced very recently. Normally, the market reacts negatively to equity issuance, but that has not been the case for Tesla, at least in the recent past. This makes it way easier for the company to do repeated share offerings to boost capital levels, and since its valuation is so high right now, even issuing $10 billion in new equity only dilutes shareholders by ~2%. Tesla could thus be in a position where they can easily issue equity in order to get capital that can be invested in new plants, production capacity expansion, and new technologies such as their self-driving projects. These investments will then be attractive for shareholders, which is how the market capitalization stays high, allowing for more secondaries. In that scenario, Tesla could be able to rapidly grow thanks to its very high market capitalization and investors' appetite for shares.

Tesla also has a solid position when it comes to tech such as its OTA updates and its self-driving plans. Granted, past announcements were too aggressive, as Elon Musk originally planned to have a million robotaxis on the road in 2020 -- something that hasn't happened. But still, Tesla is widely regarded as one of the leaders in autonomous driving technologies, and surely Tesla is among the best-positioned EV pureplays to roll out fully autonomous vehicles eventually.

NIO has unique advantages as well, mainly on the political & regulatory front. Politicians in China want the country to become a leader in EV production, which is why regulators have been very accommodating to NIO and other Chinese EV companies. Tesla, at the same time, is not treated as lightly by regulators, and Elon Musk has been very vocal about California's regulators and politicians, which he sees as not very supportive of Tesla. The other side, i.e. Californian politicians, has been rather vocal as well. Tesla is facing similar headwinds in some other markets it is active in, e.g. in Berlin, where environmental groups and some local politicians are not on board with the construction of Giga Berlin. NIO, on the other hand, is not facing these issues, as regulators and politicians in China are fully on board when it comes to supporting the EV industry in the country, no matter what. NIO, of course, also benefits from lower labor costs in China, compared to the higher wages Tesla has to pay in California (and Germany and Texas in the future).

Summary

Looking at a comparison between the two biggest stocks in the EV space, Tesla and NIO, I think there is no clear winner. Tesla has somewhat better fundamentals, thanks to higher margins and better cash flows, while NIO clearly is the better growth story, as its revenues are still growing at a 100%+ rate.

From a valuation standpoint, both stocks look expensive and possibly bubbly, following a rapid increase in valuations this year. Based on future revenues, Tesla is the even more expensive one among the two. The big differences between the two companies show up when we look at soft factors, however. Tesla has a clear advantage in terms of ease in accessing capital. Recent equity offerings have been well-received by the market, which has given Tesla the opportunity to receive billions in cash, which will allow for ramped up investments in the future. NIO, meanwhile, benefits from very accommodating politics in its home market, which cannot be said about Tesla's operations in California.

I personally wouldn't invest in either company due to valuations. Those that do should decide what factors they value the most. A case can be made for Tesla as the more favorable pick, since its easy access to billions in new capital and its leadership position in the EV market provide solid competitive advantages. NIO is more of a China-focused play, those that want to bet on the growing middle class in the country may favor NIO over Tesla.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.