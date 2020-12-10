Because Transocean is incorporated and headquartered in Switzerland, it may have to file for bankruptcy in Switzerland and not in the U.S. under Ch.11.

Many investors are expecting that Transocean Ltd. (Switzerland) (RIG) could eventually file for bankruptcy, but they are not considering the critical issue of where they would actually file for bankruptcy. Since Transocean Ltd. is incorporated and headquartered in Switzerland, it may be required to file in Switzerland and not in the U.S. under Ch.11. Because Swiss insolvency laws are significantly different than our Ch.11 bankruptcy process, investors need to factor this issue in their analysis of Transocean securities.

This article is not intended to be a complete analysis of Transocean but is only a narrowly focused article on a key issue. Other Seeking Alpha writers, such as Henrik Alex and Vladimir Zernov, have written thorough articles on Transocean and there is no need to duplicate their excellent coverage.

File For Bankruptcy In Switzerland Or United States?

The issue is not that U.S. would not allow Transocean Ltd. to file for Ch.11 in the U.S., it is that Swiss law may force the filing to be done in Switzerland. The standard used to determine if a company can file for bankruptcy in the U.S. is a very low bar. Under section 109(a), all you need is a "domicile, a place of business or property in the United States". Transocean meets that requirement.

Transocean Ltd. is an entity created under Swiss laws and has its headquarters in Switzerland. Some investors may point to Weatherford International that also had their headquarters in Switzerland filed for Ch.11 in the U.S. in 2019, but Weatherford was incorporated in Ireland - not Switzerland. Weatherford also had to go through extra "hoops" in their bankruptcy process, including filing for Part 10 of the Companies Act 2014 in Ireland that included an appointment of an Irish examiner. Weatherford's Bermuda entity had a provisional liquidator appointed, which they tried to limit their powers, under the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda. These additional foreign legal requirements did not really impact Weatherford investors during the bankruptcy process because they already had negotiated a RSA prior to filing for Ch.11.

There are a number of issues here that are rather technical but are critical in the analysis of recoveries by various Transocean stakeholders. Unlike most other countries, Switzerland is not a party to the UNCIRAL Model Law On Cross-Border Insolvencies. This law makes cross-border insolvencies a much easier process for all parties involved. Effective January 1, 2019, Chapter 11 of the Swiss Federal Code Of International Law (articles 166-175) tried to address some of the issues that use to impede the recognition by Switzerland of cross-border insolvencies cases. My reading of the changes in the Swiss Code looks like it addresses prior issues associated with Swiss subsidiaries of non-Swiss companies that are going through insolvency proceedings in other countries. The Code also addresses issues associated with foreign subsidiaries of companies filing for insolvency proceedings in Switzerland, but it does not appear to specifically allow for a Swiss company (incorporated and headquartered in Switzerland) to file for bankruptcy in another jurisdiction. Since this Swiss Code only became effective last year, I have not found any Swiss case law that would give a clearer interpretation of the Code by Swiss courts.

If Transocean Ltd. files in the U.S., they would need the Swiss 1) to recognize the U.S. bankruptcy court as the primary proceedings, 2) to abide by the automatic stay provision associated with Ch.11, and 3) to accept the eventual confirmed Ch.11 reorganization plan. For example, if the Swiss do not abide by the U.S. automatic stay, a Transocean creditor could begin collection proceedings in Swiss courts even if Transocean filed for bankruptcy in the U.S.

The Major Differences Between Swiss and U.S. Laws

There are various Swiss laws that control insolvency issues, including Swiss Debt Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law-DEBA-and Swiss Code of Obligations Article 725. Under Article 725a, a Swiss court "may grant a stay of insolvency proceedings where there is a prospect of financial restructuring; in this case, the court orders measures to preserve the company's assets" upon application of either the board of directors or a creditor. The Swiss court decides if the company gets completely liquidated or is allowed to restructure. In the U.S., the company/management decides if it wants to file under Ch.11 and either reorganize the company or liquidate under a Ch.11 reorganization plan. In the U.S., a company can also decide to liquidate in Ch.7 under the supervision of an appointed trustee. In the U.S., a creditor can also petition the court for a Ch.11 case to be converted to a Ch.7 case. So, in Switzerland, even if Transocean's management wants to restructure the company and exit bankruptcy as an operating company, it is not their call to make - it is the court's.

Starting at Article 197 of DEBA (here is DEBA in German and an English translation by Google) governs the liquidation process and starting at Article 293 of DEBA governs the restructuring process. The details of these two processes are beyond the scope of this investment article - it is not a law journal article. Articles 219 and 220 cover the priority order for recoveries by various creditor classes, which are fairly close to our Ch.11 priority rankings. A major difference is that "the creditors of a subsequent class are only entitled to the proceeds when the creditors of the previous class have been satisfied". Under Ch.11 in the U.S., a creditor class can vote to accept less than full recovery and "gift" some recovery to a lower priority class under section 1129 and section 1123 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. You sometimes see Ch.11 reorganization plans that allow for recoveries of lower priority classes even though higher priority classes get less than full recovery.

Another major difference is who runs the show? In the U.S., under Ch.11, the company's management still is in charge with the bankruptcy judge deciding on certain items, but under Article 725a, the Swiss "court may appoint an administrative receiver and either deprive the board of directors of its power of disposal or make its resolutions conditional on the consent of the administrative receiver...".

Conclusion - So How Does All This Impact Investors?

The potential for having to file in Switzerland instead of Ch.11 in the U.S. makes the analysis of Transocean securities more complex. If management eventually decides that Transocean needs restructuring, I would expect them to negotiate a RSA prior to a bankruptcy filing in the U.S. so no group of rogue creditors goes into a Swiss court hoping to get a better deal under Swiss laws. I would expect them to file in the U.S. and create a Ch.11 reorganization plan that would be in compliance with various technicalities of Swiss DEBA so the Swiss authorities recognize that reorganization plan.

The problem for management and secured debt holders is that some lower priority creditor may try to use the threat of going into a Swiss court to adjudicate their claim as leverage in negotiating a better deal under a RSA.

Because Transocean management clearly would not want to risk having to file in Switzerland, they are more likely, in my opinion, to be more aggressive in trying to avoid bankruptcy altogether. Some financially distressed companies have managements that seem all to willing to file for bankruptcy because they often get a "sweetheart" management incentive plan as part of the bankruptcy process. This could be a positive for Transocean security holders - a lower probability of bankruptcy. Management in their recent earnings call even stated: "we are not currently facing a restructuring decision..." (The problem is that reality could eventually force a bankruptcy filing with over $8 billion in debt and only about $3.2 billion revenue expected this year.)

Source: Company Presentation

In my opinion, RIG shareholders would get no recovery in either a filing in the U.S. or Switzerland because there is just too much debt that has priority for any recovery. The only potential positive here for RIG shareholders is that the Swiss issue is a possible incentive to keep Transocean out of bankruptcy.

