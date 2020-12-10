In 2019, the company cancelled a debt and gave shares at $1.1 per share. Notice that the current share price is at more than $4.5.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) is trading expensive. Investors have failed to understand that most of the company's sales don't come from the electric vehicle industry. CBAT operates in an industry that is growing at a CAGR of less than 7%. Hence, the current valuation of 9-11x forward sales does not make much sense. In my opinion, the company's share price could fall significantly as the market gets to know the business model.

With several short sellers targeting companies from China, like Kandi (KNDI), I believe that investors need to execute extensive due diligence these days. I want to draw attention to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. CBAK has run different businesses in the past, and focuses now on the development of lithium batteries:

We are engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling new energy high power lithium batteries, which are mainly used in the following applications: Electric vehicles ("EV"), light electric vehicles such as electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications. Source 10-k

It is a company incorporated in Nevada, but with all subsidiaries in China. I do appreciate that the company was not incorporated in Cayman like many other EV companies. A judge can actually act against the directors if they don't behave. While I like this fact, the company presents a significant amount of red flags, which both retail investors and professionals need to get to know.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is operating in a growing industry, which most investors will appreciate quite a bit. However, the company obtains a significant amount of its sales from China. In my opinion, investors need to know about the company's sales concentration:

There is something else to know about CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. The company's sales associated with the electric vehicle sector are not that significant. In 2019, they represented only 20% of the total amount of sales. Besides, in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, they were equal to only 3% of the total amount of revenue. Investors willing to get exposure from the growth of the electric vehicle industry may not invest in CBAT:

The company's most relevant business model is the sale of uninterruptible supplies. If the company continues to focus on this business segment, I would not expect sales growth to be that significant in the future. Notice that global growth of this sector is at a CAGR of close to 7.3%:

"Uninterruptible supplies provide emergency power from a separate source when utility power is not available. The most common type of battery used in UPS is Sealed Lead-Acid, however, due to the lithium battery's relatively small size, light design and environmentally-friendly features, the demand for lithium batteries in this industry is increasing." Source: 10-k

Source: Wfmj

Non Remarkable Sales Growth And Gross Profit

Companies operating in the same industry appear to be growing sales at a CAGR of 15%-20.9%. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is a small company. If it wants to seduce investors, I believe that the company needs to show sales of much more than the market's sales growth.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nickel Metal Hydride Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 15.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.9% CAGR. Source: GlobeNewsWire

In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, CBAT reported 26% sales growth. It is not impressive. The company's competitors are well established companies. If CBAT wants to raise capital, it will need to show better sales growth. Most investors will wonder why to invest in a small company that grows at a slower pace than a less risky competitor.

The company's gross profit in H1 2020 was equal to 7%. The figure is better than that reported in H1 2019. However, it is far from representing an impressive figure. That's not all. Given that the company competes with massive competitors, I would expect CBAT to have a lot of issues with competition. Large manufacturers may decrease prices so that CBAT cannot report a decent gross profit margin. On the bottom line, CBAT does not report massive losses, which I appreciate. They are actually decreasing from -$6.9 million in H1 2019 to -$3.5 million in H1 2020.

Assets Growth Is Not Massive

As of September 30, 2020, the total amount of assets is not growing at a massive pace. Most companies working for the electric vehicle industry are right now receiving a massive amount of cash. They use it to build properties, which makes the amount of assets grow exponentially. It is not the case with CBAT. In H1 2020, the company grew its assets by only 7%. Besides, the total amount of cash decreased by 20%. Clearly, investors are not running to give cash to CBAK. There is no demand for the company's shares. Yes, the share price increased quite a bit lately. However, the company did not manage to add a lot of new cash. Don't get me wrong. I don't know whether the company will receive billions in the future. I just say that it is not happening right now.

Liabilities: I Am Not A Fan Of The Company's Financial Debt

The asset/liability ratio is above one. However, the company has signed credit agreements at remarkable interest rates. I can't mention all the credit agreements signed, but let me show the agreement signed with Atlas Sciences. The company agreed to pay 10% per annum. If the note holder demanded that level of interest, the risk perceived by them appears, in my view, significant. Remember that shareholders usually bear more risk than note holders.

On December 30, 2019, we entered into a second securities purchase agreement with Atlas Sciences, LLC, pursuant to which the Company issued a Promissory Note (the "Note II") to the Lender. The Note II has an original principal amount of $1,670,000, bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum and will mature 12 months after the Closing Date, unless earlier paid or redeemed in accordance with its terms. We received proceeds of $1,500,000 after an original issue discount of $150,000 and payment of Lender's expenses of $20,000. Source: 10-k

Investors observing the most recent balance sheet will see that debt has decreased. They need to study well how the company is reducing its financial obligations. I will show later that the company is converting its debt and issuing new equity. Most equity investors will not like it.

Debt Conversion And Related Parties

Investors need to know about CBAT's debt conversion. In my opinion, it is clearly a red flag. When a company executes this type of transaction once, it usually does it in the future. It may generate stock dilution, which leads to share price depreciation. In 2015, the company converted a loan into shares, which were valued at $2.25 per share. In 2019, the company cancelled a debt and gave shares at $1.1 per share. Notice that the current share price is at more than $4.5. I don't know how many traders will buy shares at $4.5 when the company decided to convert debt at $1.1 one year ago.

The existence of related parties is also worrying. The company was created a long time ago. This is not anymore a startup, in which founders are usually related parties. In 2019 and 2018, more than 90% of the total amount of short-term loans were received from related parties. I wonder whether the interest paid to these related parties is fair.

Valuation: 9-11x Forward Sales Cannot Be Justified

With 66.46 million shares outstanding, and at $5-$6 per share, the market capitalization is equal to $332-$398 million. In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, CBAT obtained sales of $22 million. I used sales growth of 26%, which gave me 2021 sales of $36 million. This means that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is trading at approximately 9-11x forward sales, which I believe is extremely expensive.

It is very difficult to know at what pace will CBAT grow in the future. Notice that in the past, the company reported massive sales growth, but it may not do it in the future. CBAT does operate in the EV industry, which grows at a very decent rate. However, most company's sales are obtained through the sale of uninterruptible supplies. Analysts don't expect uninterruptible supplies sales to grow at a CAGR of more than 7%. Hence, CBAT will most likely not grow at a significant pace in the future. To sum up, a valuation of 9-11x forward sales cannot be justified for an uninterruptible supplies seller.

Conclusion

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. comes across as a company operating in the growing EV industry. As a result, traders pushed up the share price to extremely expensive marks. In my opinion, CBAT may not trade at 9-11x forward sales for a long time. When the market starts to understand the business model, the share price will most likely fall. Given the market in which CBAT sells products, 2x sales or $1-$1.5 per share would make sense for CBAT. Besides, investors need to understand that the risk of dilution is quite significant. Note that the annual report shows many debt conversion transactions and debt cancellations. To conclude, I believe that buying shares of the company at the current price mark is very risky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.